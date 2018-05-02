Allergan Abandons Psoriasis Program, But Remains Steady With Acute Migraine Treatment

Allergan (AGN) recently announced that it had to write off a psoriasis treatment in phase 2 development. This involves the RORyt (retinoic acid receptor-related orphan receptor gamma) program, where it targets the protein IL-17. This was a huge blow for the company, but the recent positive results from the migraine study in a way kind of counters this bad news. For that reason I still believe that Allergan is a good buy.

Big Mistake

Allergan announced that it was forced to write down a charge of $535.1 million for the first quarter because of a program that it was forced to stop. It had chosen to halt the development of its RORyt program, which was targeting the IL-17 protein to treat dermatologic disorders. More specifically, this was a treatment being developed for psoriasis. One of the biggest reasons for stopping the program was due to safety concerns. This was a huge blow for Allergan, because it spent about $640 million to buy Vitae Pharmaceuticals back in 2016 for its IL-17 candidate. It paid approximately $21 per share to acquire it, when the stock only traded at $8 per share. I could see why Allergan chose to acquire it. It probably wanted to expand its dermatology pipeline, however, I think it quickly rushed into the deal. This is something that happens a lot in the pharmaceutical industry. It took a chance on a drug and it didn't succeed. I believe that the company is still in good shape regardless. That's because it recently reported positive data from a late-stage migraine study. This is a program that will be one of the important aspects for Allergan's pipeline. Therefore, while the acquisition of the RORyt program was a big mistake, its pipeline still has other important candidates to keep it afloat.

Recent Trial Success

Recently, Allergan noted positive progress and results for its migraine drug ubrogepant. These results were from its second phase 3 study known as ACHIEVE II. The trial recruited total of 1,686 patients who were randomized into three different dosing groups. One group being treated with 25 mg of ubrogepant, 50 mg of ubrogepant, and placebo. The co-primary endpoints of the study were pain freedom at 2 hours after the initial dose and absence of the most bothersome migraine associated symptom at 2 hours after the initial dose. Only the higher dose of 50 mg ubrogepant met on both co-primary endpoints of the study. In the first co-primary endpoint of pain freedom at 2 hours after an initial dose of the 50 mg 21.8% of patients responded, compared to only 14% for those who were on placebo. The second co-primary endpoint of the study was also met with the higher dose, which is very bullish. The 50 mg of ubrogepant showed a statistically significant greater percentage of patients with absence of most bothersome migraine associated symptom with 38.9% compared to placebo with 27.4%. The final result was that the 50 mg dose was shown to be statistically significant for both co-primary endpoints, while the lower dose of 25 mg only achieved statistical significance on the first co-primary endpoint. In my opinion, these results are still good enough in that Allergan can file its NDA in 2019 for ubrogepant. This is especially true since this was the second study that obtained positive results in this patient population. The first late-stage study, known as Achieve I, also obtained statistically significant results. The only difference being is that this study had treated patients with a 50 mg dose and a 100 mg dose of ubrogepant. Should ubrogepant hit the market it could earn up to $500 million in sales. That nearly makes up for the write down that Allergan was forced to take for its fiscal first quarter.

Conclusion

Allergan was forced to write down its Vitae purchase in order to obtain the RORyt program, but that shouldn't mean that it won't succeed in other areas. The company proved that with the positive late-stage results it had shown in patients with acute migraine. The risk still remains in that Allergan still has to get ubrogepant past an FDA review. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug in its current form, especially since there are so many other CGRP migraine drugs in development. Still, I think Allergan will be good for the time being, and for that reason it remains a good buy.

