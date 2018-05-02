Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers have noticed from our articles. Now this group shall become part of our Weekly Reviews so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The Sector

Source: Barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (1 year)

After two quite successful weeks for the sector this week the benchmark stays flat as shown on the chart. I truly hope that this is not just a hush before the storm and we will continue to enjoy the sectors' bullish trend as the previous few weeks.

Today I want to show you a comparison with the United States Oil fund (USO). As shown on the chart the oil index has also had a ''flat'' week without any kind of up/down trend. Since the end of the previous year oil has maintained a trend as we can monitor below on the chart. Something that the MLP's benchmark has not experienced in a while.

Source: Barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (1Year)

Now let us proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds which invest in Master Limited Partnerships ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced. Compared to the previous week we have some changes in the ranking and in the scores.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) stays on the first place of the table almost a month now. It has an attractive Z-score of 2.90 points. Since the last session it has shrunk its score with only .20 points. I also want to stop your focus on the fact that except it is statistically overvalued it is trading on a high premium too. The combination of these two criteria is a good “Short” signal. I mean that this is everything that we would be looking for in a trade of this kind.

But let us step aside from the first place and look what is happening lower in the ranking list.

I want to stop your attention on the First Trust New Oppoptunitiess MLP & Energy fund (FPL). Its Z-score shows us that it is statistically overvalued and most importantly it is trading far above it net asset value with a Premium of 9.61%. Another positive is the liquidity of the fund, which is highlighted below:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Since last week FPL has jumped to the skies. Below are the results of the fund from the previous weekly review.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Another probable ''Short'' position we find in the face of Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG). It has a high positive Z-score of 2.50 and its also trading above its NAV. Here on the 1 year chart we can see how the price and the NAV have behaved and where they are trading at present.

Source: CEFConnect.com

That being said I do not think that we could find anything interesting here.

2. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Overall, Z-Scores in the sector have increased relative to last week. I would attribute this to the shift in sentiment towards the sector.

We have big changes in the numbers and in the ranking in today's article. The first place this week grabs the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities fund (JMLP). This is the only fund in the group that has a negative score lower than -1.00. But still we cannot say that the fund is statistically undervalued.

There are no statistically undervalued funds this week in the group.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I do not think that there is such a thing as an element of surprise here. Even though market participants are willing to pay a Premium for Kayne Anderson Energy Dev Co fund (KED). However, I suppose that this is still far from what investors in these products had hoped for. Still hoping for better days in the sector, we are.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The most overpriced fund here is the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy fund (FPL). It is also one of the most statistically overvalued funds as we have already mentioned earlier. The CEF is followed by the other fund that we have already discussed today - Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) which had the gold medal in the group last week with a premium of 7.54%.

5. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Without a change one moth now our leader is still the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF). With a current discount of -13.87% it is definitely the most undervalued fund, at least in terms of Discount. However, statistically for me it is still not a bargain.

I do not think we can find anything interesting here as if we look at the statistics of the funds, we will see that they are trading from a long time ago below their net asset values. And if we want to come up with "Buy" suggestions here in the group, we would want to do a deeper more delicate research instead of just looking the Discount criteria.

6. Highest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar where their holdings stand in this regard.

Higher leverage is great when the portfolio of a fund is blooming, yet things get gloomy once the direction changes.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The difference between the different funds' leverage is not that huge, or rather, there apparently is no MLP CEF that does not use it.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Pair Trades

If there is no content, there is almost no point in having this section of the weekly review. However, we believe it is important to emphasize that pair trades can be a dangerous approach in heightened volatility, such as what we have observed lately - especially in the Master Limited Partnership segment of the market. That being said, there are no deviations meaningful enough to justify active involvement.

What you might find interesting is a statistical comparison between one of the main indices for the sector - ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - and oil itself:

Source: Author's software

On a 200-day time frame, there is absolutely no correlation between MLPs and USO.

Conclusion

The sector finally woke up from a multi-week nap at what we may refer to as a "bottom," yet next week might be crucial as it will either provide us with a beautiful continuation, or a significant sign of weakness, if MLPs end in red territory.

Currently, MLPs are not following any group in the energy sector, neither are they reacting to changes in the prices of oil to the upside and so on. That being said, we would not be surprised to see weakness if the rest of the sector crumbles, that is why we are proceeding with extra caution while eyeing these closed-end funds.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/29/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

