Wynn's Biggest Shareholder Wants Shake-Up At Board Of Directors

Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder in Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), has sent a passionate letter to shareholders expressing her stance on the business that will transpire at the annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 16th. Elaine and Steve Wynn divorced, settled their claim, and with Steve Wynn selling his stake, Elaine is now the largest shareholder with a stake worth over $4 billion.

In essence, Elaine Wynn is seeking to stabilize the company from what might be considered troubling days ahead with regulators. The effort by Elaine might be seen by some as a spillover from a contentious divorce, but that type of thinking would be short-sighted. She actually raises some very valid points in her mission.

Elaine Wynn would like to see a Board of Directors at Wynn Resorts that is beyond reproach, has no skeletons in its closet, and does not have close ties to Steve Wynn. She labels some members of the Board of Directors as legacy directors, and is looking to ensure that the company resets with a clean slate. Elaine specifically names Board Member John Hagenbuch as one who should step away from oversight of the company. The bottom line is that she is concerned that the personal interests of some board members may conflict with the best interests of the company or its shareholders.

As part of her argument, Wynn cites the situation surrounding the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and its ongoing investigation into whether or not the gaming license granted to Wynn was proper. The company has invested substantial capital into the project, and it is slated to open in about a year. Last month, for the first time, the company seemed to be giving at least some indication that it would be willing to sell off the project. While the power and charge of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission might be debated, one thing is certain - the Commission has the power and ability to make things very difficult and slow, should it decide to.

Investors can also debate whether the legacy Board Members can do their jobs without bias. The actual answer to that is not as material as the fact that it is now very easy (given Elaine's letter) to argue that even the appearance of a conflict is too much.

What investors need to grasp in this is pretty simple. The first wave of concern came with the allegations against Steve Wynn. As a result of that first wave, Steve Wynn divested his interest in the company. The second wave of concern came when the Massachusetts Gaming Commission expressed concern over the status of the license. That second wave now has more steam because of the letter from Elaine Wynn.

Ultimately, I feel that the board will stay intact the way it is, but also that Elaine raises some very pertinent points about legacy directors. In my opinion, the issues surrounding the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be best resolved by letting the waters clear a bit. Elaine's strategy may ultimately come to fruition simply due to a slow-walking Commission, meaning that there could be another point of drama in the months ahead.

I feel that Wynn Resorts is currently undervalued, and that whether Boston is part of the picture or not, the company will be able to post impressive numbers. I like Wynn more with a Boston property in the fold, but do not see any decision on Boston as a make or break for this company. The longer this investigation draws out, the more of a concern it will be to investors.

Placating the Commission in a preemptive manner may be the best strategy. This can be accomplished with some "retirement" announcements made in the coming months. Wynn Resorts will have to answer some tough questions in the months ahead, and demonstrating active solutions ahead of that questioning may be the best medicine to resolve the Boston issue. The company needs to take this matter seriously because there is more at stake than just Boston. Other regulators will be looking at this as well. The more Wynn Resorts fights the commission in Massachusetts, the more power that commission and others will have in regulatory matters going forward.

Wynn remains a very attractive equity, but a bit more housecleaning would go a long way in removing any lingering doubt. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.