'Peak Earnings Momentum' Delivered A Flat Market In April

First-quarter earnings announcements are coming in even better than anticipated, up over 20%. That is the good news. The bad news is that because first-quarter results represent what many call "peak earnings momentum" for many stocks - due to more difficult year-over-year comparisons in upcoming quarters - some good companies that beat analyst estimates and were guided higher were hit with profit-taking.

Bespoke Investment Group said that with more than half of the S&P 500 reporting results so far, 77% of reporting companies had beaten the consensus earnings estimates, which is the highest positive earnings surprise rate since 1999. Furthermore, the companies that are beating analyst consensus earnings estimates have risen by an average of 1.26%, while the stocks that missed have declined by an average of 2.79%, for a whopping 4.05% performance differential, so clearly positive earnings reports still matter!

Stocks are Still "The Best Game in Town"

Earnings are soaring, but stocks are flat. What gives? There is no doubt that some of the recent selling pressure has been coming from the ETF industry and the mindless RoboAdvsiors that I have thoroughly criticized in a recent white paper. I have had some interesting conversations with folks recently when they ask me if they should sell their ETFs on big down days. I explain that the ETF discounts to net asset value typically widen on big down days, so I want them to be aware of the hidden costs of selling ETFs.

Despite the well-documented Stanford and UCLA academic study that showed that ETFs are more expensive to buy and sell than stocks, plus our multiple white papers on ETF sharks (i.e., ETF specialists), I have to continue to explain to folks that selling ETFs on big down days is not ideal due to widening ETF spreads, so let me remind you once again that you can be "fleeced" by up to 35% margins intraday, as some investors were back on August 24, 2015, so it is best to wait for upticks to sell many ETFs.

The truth of the matter is that some big-name, big-cap stocks remain under siege and a lot of money is being reshuffled on Wall Street. This is a healthy sign, since money is not leaving the stock market, but is merely being reshuffled. Interestingly, many of our dividend growth stocks - which we define as those that double their dividends every six to seven years - are faring the best. Since the 10-year Treasury bond yield finally crossed above the 3% level for the first time in nearly five years, bond investors are naturally nervous, as bond prices erode in a rising interest rate environment, offsetting the lure of higher income.

Even though the S&P 500 yields just under 2%, dividends are taxed at much lower maximum rates than bond income. Since our dividend growth stocks yield over 3.2%, many tax-savvy investors have decided that 3%+ in lower-taxed dividend growth stocks is better than 3% on higher-taxed Treasury bonds. When you look at all the available asset classes out there, I'd say that stocks are still the "best game in town."

What the Fed's Economic "Dashboard" is Telling Them Now

As the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be looking at an array of positive economic indicators. They are not likely to raise rates Wednesday, but they will likely issue positive indication of a rate increase in June, since the economic news last week was very positive.

First, the National Association of Realtors announced that existing home sales rose 1.1% in March to an annual rate of 5.6 million. At the current annual sales pace, there is only an ultra-tight 3.6-month supply of existing homes for sale. Overall, existing home sales will likely continue to be restrained by a lack of inventory. Median home prices have risen 5.8% in the past 12 months to $250,400.

Higher home prices tend to boost consumer confidence. On Tuesday, the Conference Board announced that its consumer confidence index rose to 128.7 in April, up from a revised 127 in March and down slightly from a 17-year high of 130 back in February. Naturally, improving consumer confidence bodes well for strong retail sales, which naturally tend to pick up as the weather improves. This means second-quarter GDP growth is off to a good start!

The surprising news of the week was that the Commerce Department reported that the trade deficit in March declined by 10.3% to $68 billion - the first decline in seven months and substantially below economists' consensus estimate of $73.4 billion. In March, imports declined 2.1% to $208.1 billion, while exports rose 2.4% to $140.1 billion. This is good news for first-quarter GDP growth.

Speaking of GDP growth, the Commerce Department on Friday announced that its preliminary estimate for first-quarter GDP was an annual pace of 2.3%, above economists' consensus estimate of 2%. Consumer spending expanded by only 1.1% in the first quarter, but business spending expanded at a robust pace as spending on equipment rose 6.1% and structures soared 12.3%!

The Commerce Department also reported that the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index rose 1.8% in the past 12 months, so the Fed is now more likely to raise rates at its June FOMC meeting, and perhaps twice later in the year if inflation persists.

A final interesting development is that the U.S. dollar has finally gotten its mojo back in the past few days. A stronger U.S. dollar should help lower commodity prices, since most commodities are priced in U.S. dollars. Additionally, foreign investors are now more likely to buy Treasury securities in a stronger U.S. dollar environment due to the pathetic yields elsewhere around the world, so I will be carefully watching the "bid to cover" ratio on the upcoming Treasury auctions. So overall, a stronger U.S. dollar should help to suppress commodity inflation and help put a lid on market interest rates a bit.

I will be watching Wednesdya's FOMC statement closely, and it will certainly impact both bond and stock markets. I should add that there are some outspoken doves on the FOMC who have been quiet lately (as is required before FOMC meetings), so Wall Street is clearly anticipating what they will say this week.

