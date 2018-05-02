The U.S. Dollar Strikes Back

While January was a weak month for the U.S. dollar, the last three months have seen a basing pattern in the U.S. Dollar Index that has now broken marginally to the upside. Those are technical terms, but there is nothing technical about my annual prediction that the dollar is likely to be up this year, possibly above 100 on the U.S. Dollar Index – which closed last Friday at 91.51.

My reasons now are the same ones I cited in December 2017 – that interest rate differentials are moving in favor of the dollar, courtesy of the Federal Reserve, and none of the political developments that helped the euro in 2017 are expected to provide similar support in 2018. In some respects, 2017 was much more of a strong year for the euro than a weak year for the dollar, but because of the euro’s very heavy (57.6%) weighting in the U.S. Dollar Index, market observers tend to use the two terms interchangeably.

To boot, if President Trump begins to move the hopelessly out-of-balance trade picture with China and the rest of the world the dollar has much more room to rally, possibly reaching ultimately as high as 120 on the U.S. Dollar Index, which would be quite the rally to watch.

While the U.S. current account balance is horrific in absolute terms, in relative terms it is a lot better than during the years of the George W. Bush administration and as bad as the mid-1980s when Ronald Reagan was in power. Still, it would be quite something to see the current account imbalance (the biggest part of which is the trade deficit) begin to shrink notably. That can only be viewed as bullish for the dollar.

We are also getting close to the North Korean summit with the U.S., which should be quite something to watch. So far, we saw pictures last week of North and South Korea holding their own summit on the South Korean side of the border, so Kim has definitely given indications that he wants to play ball.

I have no doubt that Kim Jong-un does not want a German-style scenario of a unified Korea, but something similar to a dual presidency cannot be ruled out. Kim prefers Chinese-style economic reforms that solidify his leadership position. We know this given the reforms that he has made already that are helping North Korean GDP growth, which is running at the highest rate since he took over leadership.

The U.S.-North Korea summit is relevant for the currency markets as it may create a risk-on environment, which historically has been dollar bearish, but because of numerous cross currents from the Federal Reserve, the Mueller investigation, and other seemingly impossible to forecast developments that may happen in the meantime, it is impossible to say if the dollar will see pressure in May. The larger point is that the intermediate trend in the dollar is up, supported by the trajectory of fundamental developments.

The Mainland China “Dollar Wild Card”

I continue to believe that the wild card in the currency markets is the Chinese economy and the history of Chinese authorities using the Chinese yuan as a tool for macro-economic management. Trade can become a big problem for China and they may opt to devalue the way they did in late 1993 to the tune of 34%.

A yuan devaluation, if it comes, is decidedly dollar-bullish as well as a deflationary event for the global economy. It may not happen in 2018, but the odds are not insignificant that it happens relatively soon.

Case in point, the Chinese stock market (chart, above) has been very weak in 2018. While the Shanghai Composite is not as good of an indicator of the Chinese economy as the stock market in the United States for the U.S. economy, it has to be noted that it looks like we have finally completed the bear market rally that I have previously referred to as the Mother of All Dead-Cat Bounces (MOADCB).

In the 2+ years since the Shanghai Composite re-crashed in January 2016, due to malfunctioning circuit breakers on Chinese exchanges, this mainland large cap benchmark has been unable to recapture what it lost in that single month. If that is not a dead-cat bounce, then I don't know what is.

If the two years from January 2016 to January 2018 was indeed the MOADCB that I envisioned, the fact that this weak rally is unravelling fast would confirm that it indeed was a bear market rally and a lower low in the Shanghai Composite would follow, below the 2650 low seen in January 2016. I think such an unravelling will come in due course, as I believe the Chinese economy has seen a credit bubble that has now burst, so we are ultimately likely to see an outcome similar to the Asian Crisis in 1997-1998.

What I have a hard time reconciling is how the Chinese authorities managed to hold the economy together after the much bigger mainland stock market crash in mid-2015. This crash was different than prior mainland crashes, or even the serial crashes in Hong Kong throughout the years, as in 2015 there was record ownership of stocks by mainland investors. Still, Chinese authorities have much more control over the economy than in any other Asian country, so perhaps that’s what held the economy together.

Be that as it may, I think China is headed for a hard landing due to total debt to GDP leverage growing from 100% to 400% while the economy grew over 10-fold since the turn of the century. When that hard landing comes, it will be dollar-bullish, although I have to admit that I am not sure it will come in 2018.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.