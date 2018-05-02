Dividend Champions For May 2018

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 4/30/18 and are available here. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Before the Summer Lull?

April featured two new Champions and 10 new Challengers (see below), but we are transitioning from the annual Shareholder Meetings season into Summer, when there will be a lull in activity. At least, that’s the usual pattern, but this year has proved to be more robust than usual, so we may see more companies chiming in with extra increases (marked by the “&” symbol in the Notes column) or announcing them sooner than expected. There have also been more new Challengers “coming out of the woodwork” by announcing a fifth year of increases without having been on the Near-Challengers list. Here’s the latest projection:

After the CCC universe moved up to 874 in March, it expanded to 882 companies in April, which featured 10 new Challengers, 2 deletions, and 2 promotions. The Near Challengers listing picked up 10 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), and the number of Near-Challengers rose from 94 to 97, still well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After March's action saw the average price of CCC stocks fall by 17¢, that figure fell by another 51¢ in April, while the average "age" of the dividend streaks remained at 13.7 years. Meanwhile, the average yield edged up from 2.77% to 2.78% and the average of the Most Recent Increases jumped from 9.51% to 9.64%, a sharp contrast to the 8.25% at the end of 2017.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment area below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

(Table from author; may include underlying data from FinViz.com)

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I’m inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. (When the price line is in the green area, it generally suggests possible undervaluation.)

