Acquisition By Boeing... Trap For Shareholders?

A 40% premium, driven by debt assumption is fair, but likely not the most management could have gotten out of the deal.

The Boeing Company (BA) has acquired KLX’s Aerospace Solutions Group (KLXI) for $4.25B including debt and dividend to KLXE. Investors of KLX are disappointed with the bid and we think, at first sight, this feeling might be justified. In this report, we focus primarily on the acquisition price to figure out whether management got the most out of the deal for its shareholders.

Source: Miami Herald

About KLX

Source: KLX

KLX presents itself as the world’s leading provider of aerospace fasteners, consumables and logistics services offered via KLX Aerospace Solutions, which it presents as follows:

KLX Aerospace Solutions is the world's leading distributor of aerospace fasteners and consumables and full-service provider of inventory management solutions for the commercial, business jet, and military markets worldwide. Through our global facilities network and advanced information technology systems, we offer unparalleled service to commercial airliners, business jet, and defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul (NYSE:MRO) operators, and fixed based operators (FBOs). With a large and diverse global customer base seeking access to over one million part numbers, we serve as a distributor for every major aerospace fastener manufacturer. Our systems support both internal distribution processes and part attributes, along with customer services, including Bin Management and Kitting solutions, which are unmatched in the industry.

Additionally, the company also focuses on oilfield services, which it presents as follows:

KLX Energy Services comprises the seven companies that we have acquired in the energy services sector. Each is in the business of providing technical services and related rental equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies. We provide a broad range of solutions and equipment, which bring value-added resources to a new customer base, often in remote locations. Our customers include independent and major oil and gas companies that are engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas in North America, including in the Northeast (Marcellus and Utica Shales), Rocky Mountains (Williston and Piceance Basins), Southwest (Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale), and Mid-Continent. This business is operated within our ESG segment.

In 2017, the company reported $1.74B in full year revenues and $222.5 million in adjusted operating earnings.

Boeing acquires Aerospace Solutions Group

Given that KLX presents it Aerospace Solutions Group as ‘world leading’, it gives the impression that the company should get some good money for it from Boeing.

Boeing will be acquiring ASG for $63 per share in cash and assuming $995 million in debts including 50 million cash dividend to the Energy Solutions Group.

In 2017, ASG made up for over 80% of KLX’s revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $286.8 million offset by losses at ESG. In 2017, ESG saw strong improvements but was still loss making. By selling ASG, KLX is basically selling its money maker while spinning off the loss making entity to shareholders. It has to be noted that adjusted EBITDA was positive $27 million for ESG in 2017.

The main problem in assessing the purchase of ASG is figuring out what the fair prices would be. Shares shot up to as much as $80 when the first rumors of a take over by Boeing found their way to investors. Before that the company’s shares were trading between $70-$75.

The big questions are what premium would be justified and how much can be attributed to ASG.

We think investors normally should be happy with a 15 to 30 percent premium and 40% in exceptional cases. If this would be the case for ASG, we’d be looking at $80.50 per share at the lower side for the entire business. That is also where share prices headed at first. However, we think that some of the premium has already been priced in previously. In December, KXL announced it would be exploring opportunities to maximize value for shareholders. The maximizing could happen via selling divisions, selling the company as a whole or partnerships. Shares already gained >15% after that news broke. So applying a premium on top of that… it would be a bit like dropping a party twice for the same reason.

Table 1: Adjusted EBITDA in millions 2017 and 2018

If we mix in the earnings outlook for 2018 and completely ignore the ‘double party’ element, then Boeing should have paid between $79 and $86 per share for ASG if we simply take the $70-$75 trading range and multiply this by a 20% premium, 30% earnings growth and a 73% share in total earnings. A 30% premium would indicate $86-$93 price range for ASG. Given that Adjusted EBITDA has been guided to increase slightly from ASG, you can question how valid using the 4% figure of EBITDA growth is, because that growth primarily comes from ESG. Using the growth rate of ASG, we would get to approximately $69 per share on the lower side and $74 on the higher side using a 30% premium and $63-$68 at a 20% premium.

Now, if we take into account that share prices went up in December after KLX started considering selling part of its business it is fair to use the price prior to the company announcing ways to maximize shareholders value. At that time the price was around $54, factoring in the overall growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and taking the share of EBITDA provided by ASG multiplied by a 30% premium, we get to ~$66.55.

Now there are some numbers that point to $63 per share in cash being on the lower side. Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are trading at forward EBITDA multiples of 10.3-11.5. Applying the 11.5 multiple to KXL, we find a price per share of $88.69 and again the share of 73% of ASG would put the sales price at $63.50. What this suggests is that Boeing paid close to zero premium, in fact it underpaid for ASG. In that case, it would be more than justified for investors to be dissatisfied with management action. However, Boeing also assumed debts of $18.62 per share which suggests that either Boeing assumed the debt at no costs for KLX shareholders and acquired ASG at no premium in return, in which case the debt assumption should be considered the premium, or ASG fair value would have been $44 in cash and Boeing paid a hefty 40% premium.

So $63, while you would be inclined to say is too low actually seems to be reasonable though we can imagine that nobody cares about the debt assumption and would rather have had the cash in the pocket instead of some debt being stripped off ESG. Properly calculating the lower debt for ESG in, is difficult and we think that shareholders of KLX have been hoping to keep ASG and sell ESG instead. So with ESG, becoming the core of KLX that obviously is somewhat of a drastic change. Taking the assets and cash injection that the company will get, we get to around $6.80 per share for ESG. Combining the cash offer with the $6.80 and $63 per share, we get to roughly $69.80 for the total company.

Now, do we think that management has gotten the best deal for investors? No, not if you look at what Boeing is getting for the money. They are getting the biggest and most healthy part of KLX and if we look at the demand for aircraft both in commercial and defense, we’d be inclined to say that KLX could would have had an appreciable growth trajectory ahead with its products and services, making it worth it for investors to continue being invested in ASG rather than being bought out. Boeing is paying $4.25B, $945 million assuming the debts, $50 million in dividends and $3.255B for the ASG business. We think that management should have pushed for Boeing assuming the debt and buying the ASG business at $3.5B, which are the total assets of the company as shown on the balance sheet at the end of 2017, which would have given investors $4.80 per share more.

Conclusion

At first, if you look at the recent price actions with drove share prices of KLX to the $80 level you’d be inclined to say that Boeing has significantly underpaid with a cash offer of $63 a share. However, we should not ignore the $995 million assumption of debts. Does it mean that we think that management has gotten most out of it for its investors? No. We think that management could potentially have sold the company at the combined value of the total assets of ASG and the debt of $995 million, which would have given added 7.5% or $4.80 to the cash offer.

In the end, there are various way to slice and dice the numbers. So we can’t be certain on how the valuation has been done and hat exact numbers are used. We used numbers as reported by the end of 2017 and that was 4 months ago in addition to the supporting material supplied for the earnings call to discuss the sale of ASG.

We think that the debt assumption has made the difference. Without the debt assumption you could easily say that the $63 per share offer undervalues the ASG business by at least $3 to $8 per share. However, after factoring in the debt assumption we can conclude that Boeing is paying a very nice 40% premium for ASG. What might be frustrating for investors is that the prospect for the aerospace sector including MRO, services and parts is looking bright and Boeing is now taking that away while patient investors could have been rewarded in the length of years.

In the end, while we think the 40% premium is nice we cannot say that we have the impression that management squeezed everything it can out for shareholders.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the Follow text at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.