Libbey's (LBY) CEO William Foley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Huhn - Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations

William Foley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Burmeister - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities, Inc.

David Burdick - Dougherty & Company LLC

Christopher McGinnis - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Chantelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Libbey Incorporated Q1 2018 financial results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be an question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. Joe Huhn, Vice President, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Joseph Huhn

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Libbey's press release and supplemental financials were distributed this morning and are available on the company's website in the investors relations section.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website. We have also provided a set of slides which will enhance our talking points today and those may be found on our website at libbey.com.

On the call with me today are Bill Foley, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Burmeister, our Chief Financial Officer.

After our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

Before we get underway, I'd like to say that today's call includes financial information, which our independent auditors have not yet completed their review. Although we believe that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Also, today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; adjusted selling, general and administrative margin; trade working capital; debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency.

Reconciliations to the nearest US GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials.

Also, the call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates, in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors. For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Foley, for his opening remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'll begin with an overview of our first quarter highlights. And then, Jim will provide more details about our financial results for the quarter. At the end of our prepared remarks, I'll review our outlook and then we'll be glad to take your questions.

I'm pleased to report that 2018 started on a positive note as we were able to carry forward our momentum from the fourth quarter.

We continue to see additional signs that our performance improvement initiatives are driving positive results and we are building momentum in our journey to return the business to profitable growth as these initiatives continue to gain traction.

Net sales grew 5.2% compared to the first quarter of last year or 1.4% on a constant currency basis and we had strong contributions from new products as well as our e-commerce platform.

Our adjusted EBITDA performance of $11.9 million was also in line with our expectations and improved more than 90% compared to the first quarter last year.

New products drove approximately $9.5 million in net sales growth during the first quarter and US and Canada e-commerce sales represented approximately 11% of net sales in the segment's retail channel.

This represents a continuation of the positive momentum we observed at the end of last year and we expect these will remain important drivers for our business through the remainder of 2018 and into the future.

Our US and Canada foodservice business continued to outperform the market during the first quarter despite a decline in restaurant traffic of 2.7%, as reported by Black Box.

Net sales in the channel grew just under 1 full percent during the quarter. And we believe we're continuing to gain market share with improving placement of our dinnerware and flatware, complementing our leadership position in glass.

We're also pleased to see that our profitability in our Latin America and EMEA regions delivered the third consecutive quarter of improvement, following the strategic actions taken last year to improve our manufacturing and commercial operations.

Both regions are continuing to benefit from manufacturing and commercial actions we took to improve our margins via pricing and product mix. And we expect these improvements in profitability to be sustainable for the foreseeable future.

We're continuing to evaluate and execute on new strategies that will improve our manufacturing capacity and better align it with the marketplace. In both USC and Latin America, we have projects underway that will be completed in the second half of 2018 as we continue on this journey.

When complete, we'll have effectively reduced capacity on underperforming lines of production where capacity exceeds demand and we will replace it with production capacity that serves higher demand markets and where we have technical and market advantages, which we believe will improve our operating margin.

I think it's important to reiterate that our approach to the management of our manufacturing assets represents a fundamental change in the way Libbey has historically done business.

We're working to reframe our business model into an asset-light structure. We believe our asset-light approach to production, combined with our continuous improvement initiatives and efforts to extend the useful lives of our assets, will enable us to create sustainable competitive advantages in the marketplace and unlock new value in the business.

The competitive environment has shown improvement so far this year and our performance has strengthened as a result of the new product launches over the last two years, combined with an increased emphasis on meeting our customers' expectations.

We're seeing increased demand from our foodservice distributors due to supply concerns with our competitors. This combination is helping offset the decline in restaurant traffic.

In addition, we believe our efforts to expand our presence in adjacent foodservice markets like travel and tourism will help us continue to outperform the market in the long term.

Before I hand the call over to Jim, I'd like to spend a few minutes discussing some recent new product highlights and provide a more in-depth update on the performance of our e-commerce platform.

As we transform from a manufacturing-focused business to a more fast-paced market-facing company, we are focused on new product development initiatives that reflect the needs of our customers and consumers.

We recently launched a portfolio of new products called yourWARE, which combines lifestyle trends and consumer insights to provide solutions for everyday living.

yourWARE focuses on beverageware, entertainment and everyday living sets as well as an expansion of product offerings in bakeware, food storage and home decor.

On slide six, you will see some highlights of our new stemware additions. These three designs emerged as the most preferred when tested with consumers and we received strong purchase intent from retailers who we surveyed at the Housewares Show.

On slide seven, you'll see our new entertaining and everyday living sets. These adulting sets capitalize on the millennial market and provide trend-right solutions for those consumers who are beginning to entertain at home. These product assortments offer a selection of solution-based choices for all occasions.

In response to the rise in consumption of high-end spirits, we're also highlighting several sets that enhance home entertainment. Libbey leads the market in practical beverageware gift sets and home entertaining solutions.

We see a great opportunity for these product assortments to continue performing well, both in-store and online, throughout our e-commerce platform.

As I mentioned earlier, new products drove $9.5 million in sales growth during the first quarter. We are pleased with the sales contribution of new products to date and we plan to provide a more detailed discussion of the success and forecast of new product sales at our upcoming investor day event in New York.

We look forward to showcasing the products I've shared with you today as well as many of the other exciting launches we've made to date that we expect to help us return the business to profitable sales growth.

During the first quarter, we continued to make progress in our e-commerce business. We launched 36 new products on the platform through April this year and we'll launch an additional 102 products by year's end.

As we've mentioned on our prior calls, we are pleased with how our platform enables us to launch new products to market, accelerating financial returns and providing our sales and marketing team with immediate feedback on what products and price points resonate with consumers.

E-commerce sales in the first quarter were approximately 11% of our US and Canada retail sales in Q1. Sales are in line with our plan for the year and we continue to believe that platform will be consistent driver of sales growth for Libbey in the future.

Our strategy has been to use our e-commerce model to improve our brand recognition and do it at higher price points with products consumers believe meet their lifestyle needs.

The platform creates more flexibility for us on how we package, price and market certain product assortments. So, we're pleased to see early indications that margin enhancement is a major upside component of this initiative.

Looking forward, we're also planning to start up our e-commerce business in Western Europe in 2018.

Now, I'll hand the call to Jim for a more detailed review of our first quarter performance. Jim?

Jim Burmeister

Thanks, Bill. And good morning, everyone. Turning to slide nine, I'll begin with a review of our first quarter financial results and our consolidated statement of operations.

Net sales came in at $181.9 million compared to $173 million for the first quarter of last year, an increase of 5.2% year-over-year. Excluding $6.5 million of currency impacts, net sales were up 1.4%.

Gross profit during the quarter improved year-over-year with Q1 coming in at $33.7 million compared to $31.2 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 18.5% in the first quarter compared to 18% last year.

The primary drivers of year-over-year difference in gross profit were favorable currency, higher sales volume and improved manufacturing activity as well as favorable product mix and pricing in EMEA and pricing in Latin America.

First quarter, selling, general and administrative expense was $31.5 million, down $1.8 million or an approximately 5.4% decrease compared to the $33.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by reduced investment in our e-commerce platform.

Interest expense for the quarter was $5.1 million compared to $4.9 million last year. The company recorded an income tax benefit of $2.1 million in the first quarter compared to a benefit of $3.2 million in the same period in 2017.

The company's effective tax rate was 41.3% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 32.9% in the prior year. The increase in effective tax rate was driven by the timing and mix of pretax income earned in non-US tax jurisdictions with varying tax rates.

For the quarter, we recorded a net loss of $3 million compared to a net loss of approximately $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in table 1 of today's press release, was $11.9 million compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.6% compared to 3.6% in the first quarter of last year, an increase of more than 91%.

Trade working capital, which we define as inventories and accounts receivable, less accounts payable, was $215.9 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of $27.6 million from the same point last year.

This increase was the result of higher inventories and accounts receivable, partially offset by higher accounts payable. $5.7 million of the increase is the result of currency impacts.

While our inventories have significantly increased versus the prior year, this was an intentional step to improve service levels as well as prepare for the furnace rebuild that is occurring during the second quarter.

I'd also point out that we had lower inventory in Q1 of 2017 as we were still recovering from the work stoppage in our Toledo plant that occurred in the fourth quarter 2016. Compared to the same period in 2016, our trade working capital was slightly lower.

During the quarter, we invested $11.3 million in CapEx compared with $12 million in the first quarter of 2017. Depreciation and amortization amounted to $11.9 million in the quarter compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter last year.

We had available capacity of $61.8 million under our ABL credit facility and $30.2 million in loans outstanding as of March 31, 2018.

Our liquidity remains strong and we had cash on hand of $25.7 million.

Slide ten provides a more detailed review of each of our reporting segments, which are the US and Canada, Latin America, EMEA and other.

In the US and Canada segment, first quarter net sales were $107.9 million compared to $109.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of 1.3%.

Unit volumes in this segment increased over prior year, but were offset by unfavorable price and product mix. We did experience sales growth in our foodservice channel as we continue to take share from the competition.

I'd also like to clarify that we expect to see sales growth and margin improvements in this segment during the second quarter.

Our annual pricing actions have gone into effect in March or April, depending on the channel and customer. We expect these actions will benefit both sales dollars and gross profit in the second quarter.

First quarter net sales in Latin America were $34.3 million compared to $30.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 11.8% or 5.9% excluding currency fluctuation. This growth is driven by higher volume in all channels, favorable currency and improved pricing, but is partially offset by unfavorable channel and product mix.

In our Europe, Middle East and Africa segment, net sales were $32.2 million in the quarter compared to $25.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 27.3% or 11.2% excluding currency fluctuation.

Net sales were favorably impacted by a $4.1 million currency impact as well as stronger pricing, higher volumes and mix of products sold versus the prior year.

In other, which primarily represents our operations in the Asia-Pacific region, net sales were down $221,000 in the quarter or 2.9% compared to the prior year as a result of lower sales in Asia.

Turning back to our consolidated company results, slide 11 walks through the adjusted EBITDA performance impacts in the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million compared to $6.2 million in the same quarter last year. Results in the quarter were up primarily due to currency, improved sales margins in Mexico and EMEA, reduced SG&A spending and favorable manufacturing activity, including less downtime related to a furnace rebuild.

These improvements were partially offset by lower margins in USC, which as we mentioned previously, are expected to improve in the second quarter as new pricing goes into effect.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Bill to discuss our outlook and provide some concluding remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Jim. In summary, we are pleased to start the year off in a more positive note, with key performance indicators across the business showing improvement and continuing to demonstrate traction on our key initiatives.

As a result, we remain confident in our previously provided full-year 2018 outlook, which includes reported net sales growth in the low single-digits compared to 2017 and adjusted EBITDA margins in the 10% to 11%.

Additionally, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

For the first half of 2018, we continue to expect a net sales increase in low single-digits when compared to the first half of 2017 on a reported basis, as well as adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.5% and 9.5%.

Before opening the call for questions, I would like to remind today's audience that we'll be hosting an investor day event in New York City on June 7. At the event, we will provide a comprehensive review of key initiatives in our Creating Momentum strategy, including the new product development process, e-commerce and our network strategy.

This review will include what we've accomplished in the last two years and what you can expect in the next three years, including key milestones and metrics, so you can measure and gauge our success.

We will also provide a detailed update on our view of the marketplace and the competitive environment, discuss our regional strategies and provide longer-term frameworks for our capital allocation strategy and financial outlook.

Space is limited for the event, but if you're interested in attending, please inquire with our team at Alpha IR. We have the contact information provided at the back of today's earnings slide presentation. We look forward to seeing many of you there.

With that, we'll now open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Lee Jagoda with CJS Securities.

Lee Jagoda

Hi, good morning.

William Foley

Good morning, Lee. So, Bill, you talk about 11% of your US and Canada retail business now coming through the e-commerce channel. Can you give us what that percentage was in Q4 and maybe Q1 of last year?

William Foley

I don't have the data with me, Lee. We can certainly get it for you. I can tell you that we did about 9% of sales, I think, in all of 2017. So, it's up this year about 20%. And included in that number, we intentionally walked away from some business that was being done on the seller side of one of our customers that was a significant amount of money. So, the business – the real pure growth or the raw growth is quite good. We are pleased where we are so far. And we're right on our plan.

Lee Jagoda

And in theory, because it was 9% – it was 9% of sales last year. But, in theory, that ramped throughout the year. So, as we get towards the back half of the year, comps should get more difficult, but it should keep accelerating sequentially. Is that fair to…?

William Foley

Yeah.

Lee Jagoda

Okay.

William Foley

Yeah, that's a fair statement. I don't know the numbers per quarter for last year. The growth rate accelerated quite a bit in the back half as we got operational. If you remember, we really were not functional until July of last year.

Lee Jagoda

Right.

William Foley

But we expect the growth rate to continue to increase. In fact, that's what we are seeing as we speak.

Lee Jagoda

Got it. And then, Jim, can you just remind us of your debt maturities? And then, assuming that you hit your guidance that you've put out there for the full year, how much debt reduction is in your plan versus the $385 million-ish of total debt you had at the end of the year of 2017?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. The term loan B goes out to 2021. And as we've been doing, we were constantly trying to prioritize debt reduction. As you may have noted from the press release, we did not pay anything down above the minimum required during Q1 as we were drawing on the ABL. So, we anticipate looking at that again towards the year-end when we're back up the line, which is kind of our normal pattern of liquidity.

Lee Jagoda

So, again, do you have a targeted debt paydown versus the $385 million?

Jim Burmeister

Not a specific number that I would publish, but we do intend to pay it down.

Lee Jagoda

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Dougherty. Your line is open.

David Burdick

Hi. This is actually David Burdick on for Jeremy. Thanks for taking my questions.

William Foley

Good morning, David.

Jim Burmeister

Good morning, David.

David Burdick

Good morning. Just wanted to ask on the US and Canada sales. I might have missed it, but could you provide a breakdown of the retail foodservice and B2B in the quarter?

And then, also on the profitability in that segment, it's down compared to last year. Could you maybe provide a little color on what you are seeing there?

William Foley

Yeah. David, unfortunately, as I think you know, we are the only public company in this space and we don't publish the individual results in segments because that would really tell our competitors exactly where we are. So, we've chosen never to divulge that information. It's pretty sensitive, as you can imagine.

Jim Burmeister

You can see at least a bit of a walk of the revenue by channel, though, on page ten of our prepared deck. And as we talked a little bit during the call, more of the challenges in that segment were due to product mix. And as I tried to emphasize a couple of times during my prepared remarks, in the US at least, we had a number of pricing actions which are going into effect spread across March and April. So, we expect to see a lift there during Q2 from our Q1 performance.

William Foley

Yeah. And if you look at that slide, you'll see that in US and Canada, retail sales were down $1.4 million. I think about $1 million of that would have been customers we walked away from as part of our e-commerce business.

So, in terms of overall decline, it was de minimis from our perspective, and some of that decline was intentional on our part as we try to improve our overall profitability and change our product mix.

David Burdick

Okay, great. And then, on the ERP system, can you just provide a little update on the timing and spending there?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. As we may have mentioned during the year-end call, we are starting here in the second quarter and starting to work into it. And I keep on emphasizing we're doing it at a cautious and metered pace. We are lifting from a very old green screen environment into a modern ERP. So, early on, there's a lot of basic work on making sure we really understand the system we are getting into and allow us to go faster and more cost-effectively later on into the deployment.

So, this year, we've kind of guided towards total cash that we will probably spend on the ERP will be at or less than $8 million, with a mix of expense and some being capitalized, but we are off to a good start so far.

David Burdick

Okay, great. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Jim Burmeister

Yup.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti Company. Your line is open.

Christopher McGinnis

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. And nice start to the year.

William Foley

Hi, Chris. How are you?

Christopher McGinnis

Doing well. Thanks.

William Foley

Good.

Christopher McGinnis

So, quickly, I guess, maybe just to touch on the e-commerce. You talked about your 36 products now and 100 by year-end. What's driving that? Is that more of – could you just talk a little bit about the customer experience and what's happening there and dig into that? Obviously, I know it's still relatively early on. So…

William Foley

Yeah. We probably have – depending upon the website, we probably have 400 products up across a broad cross-section of different kind of platforms. We have different assortments of products on brick-and-mortar websites and we have a different set of assortments on pure-play websites. So, the number of SKUs we have that are up in total is probably in the 400, 430 range – 336, Joe just told me. So, he knows better than I do, okay? So, that's what we have up and operational now.

And we're continuing to learn. We are continuing to see growth. Our guys have told me this morning that they have hit record days the last couple of, three days. So, as we learn more and as we get better at promoting and we get better at driving focused activity, we're seeing after what, frankly, was a slow start in the brick-and-mortar side, that pace is picking up. And our pure-play business is growing very, very nicely.

Christopher McGinnis

Great. And, I guess, just in line with that, you talked about the expansion in Europe maybe in 2018. Is that set to happen or could that be pushed into 2019? And just how you're approaching that versus how you approached the last year's kind of cost structure, I guess?

William Foley

Yeah. It's much less expensive, first of all. Like, significantly less expensive. We already have a fulfillment center established in EMEA. We've had it for a while. And we use it for foodservice distribution and for some other things. So, we're doing sort of 3PL fulfillment there.

So, what we're doing is putting a plan together. The plan will be done in another – I think it's another 60 days for implementation. We think will be operational in the back half of this year. And if we can get it done, we'll also likely start up a little bit in Latin America, but we're focused primarily in Europe, on the UK, in Germany, which is where the greatest activity is thus far. But we do expect to be fully functional by the end of this year in EMEA.

Christopher McGinnis

Great. And last question, can you maybe just give a little commentary around what you're seeing on the competitive side and any changes there?

William Foley

Yeah, it's a good question. The thing that's really different, I can't say that I think that price – the pricing activities aren't still challenging in spots because they are, but they are not as difficult as they were a year ago. We were at Ambiente in February and we talked to people outside of the United States who had – who collectively had a difficult 2017. The attitude in the business foundation going into 2018 across the globe, the people we talked to, was significantly better and that's held through. The business in Europe is much more solid, as you can see from the numbers. Business in Latin America is much more solid. In both those instances, we've raised prices significantly in both markets. And we're seeing that margin growth as we speak.

In the US, we still have a lot of aggressive competitors, but we're also being more judicious in the business that we take and we're managing our capacity accordingly. We are less inclined to take business that is negative margin business or poor business and really force ourselves to manage our asset profile effectively, so that we're driving towards more profitability. It takes time to unwind some of those contractual relationships, but we are making real progress there.

Christopher McGinnis

Great. Thanks very much for the commentary and good luck in Q2.

William Foley

Thanks.

Jim Burmeister

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to the presenters.

William Foley

Okay. Thanks, everybody, for your questions. I'd like to thank you all for again for your interest in Libbey and have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.