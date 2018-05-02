Texas Instruments: The Future Is Filled With Free Cash Flow

Texas Instruments (TXN) is more than just a commodity business that produces and sells calculators - it's grown to a highly innovative Internet of Things, or IoT, play. It makes developing applications for building everything from factory automation to wearables easier; and offers hardware, software, and the support to connect almost anything to the Internet in order to make things "smarter".

The business

Texas Instruments has two major reportable segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. It's currently the world's largest producer of Analog chips.

The company barely even sells any calculators anymore and is strategically positioned in many growing end markets that will likely dominate in the future, including markets that aren't even fully developed yet. Take automated driving, for instance - Texas Instruments' smart sensors enable many of the applications to make this scenario a reality.

The company is investing increasingly more each year in research & development, which totaled roughly $1.51 billion in fiscal 2017 (up 11%), and it's investing heavily in its best markets (Industrial and Automotive).

According to the company's most recent capital management presentation, Texas Instruments is allocating the majority of its capital towards growth (funded with R&D) but also focusing on returning free cash flow back to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends.

The company is a proven capital-allocator, earning wide excess returns on its supplied capital. Its solid free cash flow growth should also translate to solid dividend growth going forward.

TI also maintains dominate market share in many of its businesses, including the leading position (roughly 19%, according to its 10-K) in the fragmented analog semiconductors market, which is the firm's "bread-and-butter" - both size-wise and margins-wise.

The company has depth, breadth, market share, and in many cases, a cost advantage, allowing it to simultaneously generate wide economic profits; as well as grow and return value to shareholders (in the form of dividends and buybacks). The last increase was by over 20%, in fact.

Cash Conversion and free cash flow analysis

Texas Instruments' cash conversion cycle has been extending over the past few years, so I decided to dig a little deeper with one of my models.

We can see that the company's days of sales outstanding, or DSO, has actually decreased, meaning that it's collecting its receivables quicker. It's also taking longer to pay its bills, as its DPO came in at roughly 28.53 days for fiscal 2017 versus 28.09 days in 2015.

These two factors combined should actually decrease the amount of time it takes for the firm to turn its raw inputs into cash (which would mean a shorter CCC), but its CCC was longer in 2017, largely because of a weakened days of inventory outstanding ratio. Its DIO continues to increase, which is usually a bad sign, especially since it's extending the overall CCC. Here are two reasons why I'm not really concerned, however:

Management has guided for higher inventory levels (found on page 7 of the most recent 10-K), explaining that: "Longer term, we expect to carry more inventory than we have in the past as we move towards higher consignment levels and more long-lived, low-volume devices to serve industrial customers, a growing portion of our business." Free cash flow continues to grow despite an overall lengthening CCC and increasing DIO ratio.

Turning to the latter bullet point, we can see that the firm is drowning in cash.

The company is consistently churning out very high free cash in relation to sales and is guiding for this ratio to remain around 25% to 35% going forward, according to its most recent capital management presentation. Free cash flow also consistently exceeds net income as well:

This indicates exceptional free cash flow as well as exceptional earnings quality. If we choose to use management's operating tax rate of roughly 31% (versus the higher effective GAAP tax rate that includes discrete tax items, including charges related to tax reform that aren't permanent), then net income for 2017 was likely closer to $4,222 (in millions). This higher profit number would also be covered by 2017's free cash flow, however.

Conclusion

Shares of TXN look fairly valued here in a best-case scenario at about 20 times 2018's expected earnings, but there's likely no margin of safety here, either. It could be wise to wait for a better price, therefore, unless you're a big fan of the business and don't mind potential setbacks.

Texas Instruments also has a lot of growth levers it can pull going forward in my opinion, and management's capital allocation skills are above-average, so considering this in context with the high free cash flow generation of the business, I could also envision a scenario were it's wise to "pay up" by establishing a small starter position - just in case shares "run away" from here after a couple good quarters. Either way, TI remains an above-average operation. I think it's one of those rare companies that can sustainably grow both its business organically at an above-average rate, while also returning cash to shareholders at a decent rate as well.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name.

Note: This is an abridged version of this report. For full access to the complete in-depth report, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's High-Quality Club.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TXN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.