Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Over the past week, most of the analysts paid serious attention to the 10-year Treasury yield hit of the 3% level and how this will affect the market. As expected, the increase of the yields will influence the prices of the fixed income instruments because of their inverse relationship.

The main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished the week in a deep red territory. This drop in the price broke the support of the trading range which we used to see between $108.20 and $109.00 per share.

Currently, the benchmark is trading at its one year bottom. The last time when we saw these price levels was in March 2017. If it keeps its downtrend in next several weeks, it may try to test the support of $106.58 which was drawn at the end of 2016.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Talking about fixed income, I will compare the municipal sector to U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The chart below proves the strong correlation between these major indices. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in Municipal Bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, M/T ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net-worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions:

Alliance CA Municipal Income (AKP) $0.0421 per share of investment income.

AllianceBernstein Nat Muni Inc (AFB) $0.0458 per common share.

On Friday, The Dreyfus Corporation announced the dividend for three of their funds:

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) $0.035 monthly distribution per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond (DSM) $0.035 dividend per share of investment income.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) $0.035 monthly distribution per common share.

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their lowest Z-score. The purpose of the indicator is to show us which of the funds are statistically undervalued at the moment. Compared to the previous time, we notice a slight increase in the values of the metric and there is no fund which is crossing the border of -3 points.

Nevertheless, you can still find interesting "Buy" candidates in the sample based on their statistical edge and attractive Discounts of more than 10%. Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income (NAZ) is leading the chart for a second consequent week, but my attention was also caught by Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni (NBW). The fund is taking the fourth position when the previous time it was not even in the top ten ranking.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) is the only one closed-end fund which is above that border of 1.00 point and it is trading at a Premium. Nonetheless, its statistical advantage is still not enough for me to consider it as a reasonable "Sell" candidate. The frequent shift from a Discount to a Premium got my attention but I prefer to wait for a Z-score of more than 2.00 points before I step into a deeper research.

The rest of the funds cannot be discussed as potential "Shorts", due to their Z-score being between 0 and 1. This range is of no interest to us from a statistical perspective.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the funds decreased their Discount in comparison to last week. Our new leader of the table is Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income (NUM), followed by EV NJ Municipal Income (EVJ).

BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du (MNE) may be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidate based on its Discount of almost 15% and the statistical edge which we observe. An important piece of information that should be included in your analysis is the liquidity of the fund. Here, we should mention the average daily volume of 9000 shares is relatively low for the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The funds plotted above trading above their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find potential "Short" candidates. Ideally, our "Sells" should have a Z-score as high as possible. Here, from this observation, we have several closed-end funds with a Premium which satisfy my requirements, but none of them has the statistical edge that I am looking for. Therefore, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them.

You may notice the occupation of the leading positions by PIMCO funds. Even if you find a statistical reason to short them, you should be cautious due to the constant Premium which the market pays for them.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the last five years. The leader here, once again, is EV Municipal Income (EVN), even though its return has been shrinking on a weekly basis. From the ranking above I consider Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) as possible "Long" position based on its combination of a NAV return and from a statistical point of view.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, here are the funds with the lowest return for the past five years. Of course, finding bargains among them is not out of question. Looking the table, I find Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) which has the quality to be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidate. The Discount of the fund is more than 10% and it meets the statistical requirement.

Even when we are talking about Munis, it all depends on your risk tolerance. Most of the CEFs above have credit structures, which pretend to be "the safest ones" in the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income

7. Lowest Effective Leverage % :

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is at its one-year bottom, and the next several weeks will show us if it is going to return itself back to the range trading or we obverse a start on a new downward trend. Definitely, the change of the Treasury yield will play its role and we should anticipate a reflection on Munis sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/29/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

