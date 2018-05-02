Why Canadian Markets May Outperform U.S. Markets, Again

Canadian markets have been one of the worst performing markets in the developed world over the last several years and decade.

Full disclosure, I am not a fan of using economic projections, political news (and all the other noise/news that's fit to ignore) when creating an investment strategy. As my regular readers will know, I am a self-described Couch Potato investor who is more meat n potatoes than a fancy 7-course meal investor. I like to keep things simple. Added disclosure, I do like some veggies.

I like the common sense approach of Canadian/US/International stock allocation. I observe that most investors will need some bonds in the mix to help manage that stock market volatility or risk. I like to call those bonds Shock Absorbers. I am a big fan of a meaningful dividend growth history as well as that factor offers the potential to find companies with greater financial stability and profitability. Once again, that's why Benjamin Graham suggested that we the defensive or unsophisticated investors insist on a very meaningful dividend growth history. It can be a very helpful metric for those of us in the minority who will admit we really have no idea how to analyze sectors or individual securities with any skill. Yup, dividends. That secret sauce for the Coach Potato might be ketchup. But back to Canada vs. USA, back to David vs. Goliath.

The US markets have been kicking our you-know-what for the last 9 years moving out of the last major stock market correction. Here's the US large-cap market as Portfolio 1 represented by the S&P 500. Portfolio 2 is Canada represented by the TSX Composite. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Yup, that's a near doubling of returns for US stocks over Canadian stocks. But once again, that's why I'm a fan of that diversified Canadian and US and International allocation. The Canadian market makes for a 'horrible' investment on its own during certain periods. The Canadian stock market is dominated by financials and resources and materials. Canadians are well served by that comprehensive sector exposure that is offered by the US and International markets. Canadians also get a nice currency hedge as well. For Canadians, the benefit of holding US assets is even greater than what the above charts show as the US currency has appreciated greatly vs. the Canadian dollar over the last 5 years and 10 years.

But keep in mind that there are periods when the Canadian and International markets can outperform the US markets, and as Canadian economist David Rosenberg will point out, that is late in the cycle for US stocks. Now once again, being a slug-like Coach Potato, I would not guess on market direction. We have no idea if the US stock market run is about to end, or continue for another few years or even several years. We have no idea what the stock markets will do. We have no idea what the bond markets will do. We have no idea of what will be the next market roiling Trump Tweet. That said ...

Not thinking can make you do some very smart things. - Dale

If one has created a Balanced Portfolio, and is rebalancing on a regular schedule, that investor is currently moving monies from those US stocks to those Canadian stocks. If an investor is 50% US stocks and 50% Canadian stocks and the US stocks go up 20% and the Canadian stocks go down 5%, that investor obviously has to trim those high flying Americans to buy some Canucks. Certainly, the above is not a portfolio or asset allocation recommendation. How one manages risks and creates portfolio diversification and ballast is a personal decision that requires a certain amount of research and understanding of that personal financial situation.

But if we do turn out to be 'late cycle,' that move to Canadian companies may present a benefit when or if US stocks turn down or get hit hard.

In this Financial Post article David Rosenberg: Why Canadian stocks can score when U.S. markets stumble Mr. Rosenberg suggests

The U.S. is a growth stock market, while Canada is deep value. Late-cycle investing means rotating towards value. Canadian stock market valuations and equity risk premiums are among the most compelling at the moment.

I have written and posted many comments on the fact that an investor can currently buy a lot more by way of current earnings yield on Canadian markets vs. US markets, the dividends are generally much 'Juicier' as well in the Canadian large cap space. I like and use the FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index for some juicy Canadian dividends. The current P/E ratio for that index is 14.6, and the current dividend yield available is above 4%. The 'broad based' TSX 60 sits at a 15.1 P/E ratio with a current dividend yield at 3%. Compare that to the US market that sits at a P/E of 24.3% according to multpl.com. We can observe that there's a lot more of current profits to be had north of the border.

But more importantly to the economists of the world it's about inflation and boom and busts and moves in various sectors ...

For example, from August 2007 to August 2008 — a full year — the TSX rose 80 basis points while the S&P 500 sagged 13 per cent. The reason? Oil prices surged 56 per cent and that helped the TSX energy sector advance 16 per cent. The spillover to materials was notable too — up 15 per cent even as the U.S. economy went into recession.

The Financial Post article link will detail many shorter term periods that show when the US markets were negative and the Canadian markets were positive. Of greater consideration might be this telling but simple chart from portfoliovisualizer.com for the decade of January of 2000 through to end of December 2009. Portfolio 1 is the TSX 60, Portfolio 2 is the S&P 500. Nuff said?

And if we extend the period to end of March 2018, we see a chart that demonstrates that 'reversion to the norm' that many investors who embrace the Balanced Portfolio model will enjoy. The Canadian markets did their thing in one decade the US stocks did their thing in the following decade and market cycle. Eventually, the market might weigh or value those current earnings, earnings history and growth prospects.

With respect to asset allocation, certainly Americans are generally not likely to overweight Canadian holdings. They may even opt for some modest allocation overall to Canadian and International assets, given that American large-cap companies often generate significant revenues overseas. But for true international diversification and risk management it appears that direct Canadian and International ownership is the way to go.

Is it time to address your home bias?

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing,

Dale

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.