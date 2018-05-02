Weekly Review: High Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as this one.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). A strong upside move and a following correction of it, is what we saw recently in the sector. Over the past week, the price of the benchmark remained into the current trading range and finished the week at $85.76.

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds which invest in this asset class. Because the high yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Below you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT):

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

On Monday, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF) announced a distribution rate of $0.0699 per share.

Another fund which announced its dividend during the past week was MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF). The published information was for an amount of $0.0210 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies (DHF) declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest.

On Thursday, Apollo Tactical Income Fund In (AIF) announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of May 2018 of $0.1000 per common share.

The last interesting news was around Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp (EAD). The fund informed the investors that the monthly dividend will be kept at the current level of $0.0520 per common share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. The observation provides us with potential "Buy" candidates, based on Z-score indicator and respectively an attractive Discount.

Finally, some reshuffling in the ranking above and First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) is stepping out of the leading position. Last time, we saw Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) in the second place with Z-score of -2.30 points. Over the past week, the spread between the CEF's price and net asset value has narrowed and the fund has lost its place among the top ten undervalued funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score. It is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overvalued. As we can see, we have only one outlier which has the desired statistical edge.

The Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) is taking the first place of the ranking with Z-score of 2.80 points. We still can not consider it as "Sell" candidate because the CEF's price is trading above its net asset value. A shift from a Discount to a Premium may be an indication to review it as potential "Short".

Last time we discussed Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV) as a possible option for a portfolio dropout, or pair trade. For one week the Z-score of the fund has dropped from 2.00 point to 0.40 points and its statistical edge has vanished.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to shows us the closed-end funds with the highest Discount in the sector. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. You may consider these funds as potential "Buys" based on the statistical edge which they provide. The combination of a Z-score less than -2 and a Discount greater than 10% is a strong foundation of a deeper analysis.

This week, the Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY) is leading the chart again, but over the past five trading days, its Discount fell with 0.40 points to 14.41% and respectively this increased its Z-score.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their Premiums and a statistical reason to review them. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task and the sample above proves it. Only two funds are traded at a Premium, but their Z-scores do not meet our requirements. When the value of the indicator is between 0 and 2 points we do not have any statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The interesting candidates for me are these ones with a satisfying return, an attractive Discount and a statistical edge. Additionally, I include the liquidity as important part of my research. You may notice that the Discounts of the participants has dropped compared to the previous time.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) is trading at a Premium and it is among the funds with the lowest return on NAV for the past five years. I am following this fund and just waiting to find a statistical reason to review it again as a potential "Short".

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

From an effective leverage perspective, we have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%.

Statistical Comparison & Potential Trades

Usually, I am trying to include in my reviews potential "Buys" and respectively "Shorts." Due to the lack of enough interesting "Sells", I will keep your attention only on the closed-end funds where you can consider taking a "Long" position.

My first choice for today is AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF). Except that it is sitting among the funds with the highest Discount, we found a statistical reason, as well. Currently, its spread between price and NAV is 1.90 times below its mean. As we saw above, its a suitable option for the investors who want to include a fund with low effective leverage to their portfolios.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Income Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Income Fund

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "BB" and something that caught my attention are the 7% of the assets labeled as "AAA" quality. The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but almost 60% of the assets are located in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Income Fund

The second fund that I chose is First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt: (FSD). It does not offer one of the highest return in the sector, but I would like to review it as potential "Long" based on its Discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -2.00 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt

The fund has a relatively high average daily volume of 132,000 shares per day, so you do not need to worry about its liquidity. This conclusion is valid as well for the credit quality of the closed-end fund. From the assets, 54.62% are with "BB" rating and only 4.49% are rated as "CCC" class.

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt

Conclusion

The high yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. The recent sell-off in the market has played its role by pushing the sector further down.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, AWF and FSD can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/29/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AWF, FSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.