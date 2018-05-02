Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them - we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the week when the 10-year Treasury yield has hit the 3% level, the price of the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) did not manage to recover itself and continued its one-year bottom trading. It finished the Friday session at $107.91, the lowest level since March 2017.

Based on the current market conditions, we consider as a preferred option to find potential "Buy" candidates. Currently, the Munis provide us with strong statistical and fundamental reasons to review them as potential additions to our portfolio.

Flipping the coin, the low price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) and the expectations of increasing yields left less room for potential "Sell" candidates among the funds.

My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with a statistical edge in order to take a position. Our Weekly Review article proved that we have many interesting "Buy" candidates in the sector. As usual, my review is comprised of two closed-end funds which caught my attention.

The first CEF that I am interested in is Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX). The fund does not offer one of the highest returns in the sector, but here I take into consideration the relatively high spread between price and net asset value. Furthermore, the Z-score of -2.00 points indicates for a good timing to review it as potential "Long" position.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX)

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX)

The above chart proves that the spread between its price and net asset value has significantly widened over the last months. The fund's average daily volume of 75,000 shares makes it relatively liquid for the sector. The fund owns assets with good quality and there should not be much to worry about. The main part of the investments is labeled as "AA" rating.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX)

Something interesting for me is to see how the price fluctuation can be explained by the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB). The pure statistics is an important part of my analysis:

Source: Barchart.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX) & iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Source: Author's software

The second fund that I consider as potential "Buy" is Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH). The fund impressed me with its statistical edge which we measure with a Z-score. The metric indicates that the Discount deviates 2.30 times from its mean for a one year period.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH)

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH)

The investments with a rating of "AA" are 26.60% from the total portfolio. If you are seeking a fund which invests locally, Neuberger Berman Inter Muni seems to be a right choice. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 100%. As a disadvantage, I consider the fact that 11% of the assets are labeled as "Not Rated".

From a technical perspective, the fund is trading at $13.45 and it has almost reached the bottom from August 2013. I am closing the review with insight into the statistical parameters of the fund. The correlation of 0.83 points with the main benchmark makes it relatively strong.

Source: Barchart.com, Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH)

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. And there is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NKX and NBH can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 4/29/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

