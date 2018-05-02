Should A New Retiree Go 'Hyper-Conservative?'

In my most recent article, "Should Retirees Expect Less Moving Forward? Can We Save the 4% Rule?" we had a look at the current earnings yield for the S&P 500 at 4.13%, according to Multpl.com.

For a 4% spend rate in a 60/40 balanced portfolio model, and given the low bond yields available for government or investment grade bonds, we are not covered by the current earnings of S&P 500 companies as an index, so we are relying on the growth of those companies to cover the additional spending needs and to compensate for inflation. Currently, Multpl.com shows a recent trend of generous earnings growth.

Of course, that growth can quickly turn to earnings declines as we look down that chart to the recession years of 2007 and 2008. Additionally, we are paying up at an extraordinary level for the revenues of our large-cap companies. Here's the S&P 500 Price-to-Sales ratio. We're simply not buying a lot of revenues and earnings "these days" by historical standards.

A retiree who wants to spend at that aggressive 4% rate (of total starting portfolio value, inflation-adjusted) would be counting on very generous earnings growth over time to lift share prices even higher. Or that retiree can potentially buy greater earnings and bigger dividends by waiting for market declines. Keep in mind that in a recession those earnings can collapse, and the retiree, at times, may instead be greatly increasing share counts in anticipation of economic recovery. Of course, that retiree would have to have considerable cash and bonds on hand to be able to take advantage of those lower stock prices. While many would cry "market timing!" I would suggest that in retirement it is more of a survival strategy, a focus on as much capital preservation as possible early in the retirement stage. Retirees typically risk down as they approach retirement. That is, they increase their cash and bonds allocations. Do the current times call for going very conservative? It may be worth consideration.

And here's the thing, no one knows what stock and bond markets will do moving forward. Just because we are in an extended stock market run does not mean that they cannot continue on for another 3, 5, 10 years or more. Now market history would suggest that the odds of 5 or 10 more years of stock market gains without a major market correction are slim, but it's possible. It's also possible that we could enter a modest correction or major correction or recession at any time. We simply don't know - and that's what makes retirement funding from personal portfolios such a challenge. Lower stock prices are typically great for those early enough in the accumulation stage, as they are buying more shares as the shares go on sale. In the decumulation stage, we might have to sell shares, and of course, we have to sell more shares to maintain the portfolio income as prices decline. So perhaps as a defensive strategy, the retiree can leave just enough in stocks to take advantage of potential near-term price gains and turn the tables on that sequence of turns risk. Those retirees can become accumulators when the time is right.

I will offer an example, though certainly this is not a recommendation - retirees should fully understand their own spending needs, portfolio construction, tax implications and more to make a very, very informed decision. If you have any doubts, you might seek a well-recommended fee for service Certified Financial Planner. What if a retiree moved to 40% stock and 60% cash and bond allocation? That 40% stock allocation might be buying you .40 x 4%, or 1.6% of actual current earnings, but perhaps the accumulators are still willing to pay up for the stocks (and that measly yield) and they continue to drive those stock prices higher. If a retiree had 40% in stocks and the stocks deliver a 10% annual total return, that covers the total 4% spend rate. That retiree also has that other 60% earning interest and income from the cash and bonds. That cash pile is growing, waiting for the stocks to go on sale.

The average annual rate of return for the S&P 500 is above 13% from 2010 to end of 2017. Courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com, here is the annual breakdown for the S&P 500. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

We see that all years are positive, with 2011 and 2015 able to eke out very small gains. Granted, those two years would not allow the stocks to cover spending needs. In those two years, the retiree would be harvesting from the stocks and fixed-income components. As you can see, it has been a fortuitous time for retirees who found a start date in 2010 or after. There has been no major correction, not even a down year for stocks. The hyper-conservative strategy is perhaps designed to take advantage of recent history, should it repeat. The accumulators will pay for the retirees' portfolio income by way of stock sales. The wealth will be transferred from the young buyers to the (typically) older sellers.

A large cash position would have enabled a retiree to boost their equity value dollar-cost averaging through the last two recessions. Here's a test where the retiree has the starting 40% allocated to stocks and 60% allocated to cash and bonds. The retiree has a plan that she will only start dollar-cost averaging into stocks when there is a true market correction of 20%. In the financial crisis, that point would have occurred in September 2008. For the purpose of demonstration, the retiree has allocated $200,000 from a $1,000,000 retirement portfolio (I know, a very lucky retiree) and will begin dollar-cost averaging that amount over a 3-year period. The stock proxy is the S&P 500 large-cap index. That retiree would be investing $5,555 per month over a 3-year period. With a very conservative strategy, that retiree would have been able to create some positive returns moving through the biggest market correction since the Great Depression.

A retiree with a very unfortunate start date of January 2000 would have waited until that 20% market drop of August 2001. Over a 3-year period, that retiree would have created positive gains moving through a major correction that spanned almost 3 years.

As we now know, the US stock market went on deliver very generous gains for retirees after the two above dollar-cost averaging examples. The robust stock market gains that followed would have allowed that retiree to allocate some of the future stock market gains to the "safety" of bonds and cash. The January 2000 retiree would have been able to move amounts of stock market gains to bonds in 2005, 2006 and 2007, allowing them to enter the financial crisis with a very conservative asset allocation. The task of the above strategy was to avert early disaster for the retiree. From there, the retiree might then rebalance on an annual basis.

Now keep in mind that in the above scenarios, the opportunity for the retiree could have been much more advantageous than outlined by regular dollar-cost averaging. A savvy and brave retiree in the financial crisis might have become much more aggressive when the S&P 500 was down by 30%, 40% and 50%. The retiree might have increased their buying amounts recognizing that the market declines were at historic proportions. That retiree would have been able to boost returns.

Now, of course that retiree would still have had to fund their retirement through those down years. There was the possibility or likelihood of some modest declines from the cash and bond buckets being used to fund those retirement years.

Once again, the task was to avoid a retirement start date disaster. That risk management could certainly have been accomplished by a simple and classic balanced portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% broad-based bonds. Simple asset allocation has worked in the past, as I have pointed out in the article "How Retirees Made It Through The Last Two Recessions." How retirees choose to manage portfolio funding risk and the emotional investor behavioural risk is a personal decision. When I chat with many retirees on Seeking Alpha in "real life," I find that the vast majority of retirees adopt a very conservative stance as they enter retirement.

The de-risking and using an equity glide path to then increase equity exposure over time was studied extensively by Wayne Pfau, and you'll find more on that in this article, "More On Retirees Going All To Cash and Bonds." Once again, the retirement start sweet spot according to those studies is not "all to cash" but to a very conservative allocation to stocks.

