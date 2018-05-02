A Prolonged End To Sears Would Limit J.C. Penney's Comparable Store Sales Benefit

Sears is trying hard to keep afloat for another year, so J.C. Penney will probably need its other initiatives to work out to get above the +0% to +1% comps range.

If Sears closes down over multiple years though, the effect on comps may not be much different than in 2017.

Sears has been declining for a while though, so J.C. Penney's comps may have already benefited by +1% in 2017 from capturing some of Sears's sales.

J.C. Penney is expected to significantly benefit (at least in the short-term) if Sears goes out of business.

It appears that Eddie Lampert is trying hard to keep Sears Holdings (SHLD) going for at least another year. If he is able to provide more liquidity to keep Sears operating into 2019 or beyond, J.C. Penney (JCP) may not end up seeing a distinguishable benefit to its comps.

J.C. Penney does likely see a noticeable short-term boost in sales when a Sears location in the same mall closes. The longer-term effect depends on whether that particular mall is able to replace the Sears location with a decent tenant. However, Sears locations have been closing (or losing sales) at a fairly rapid rate for a while now, so J.C. Penney's current comps include some gains taken from Sears.

Sears' Sales Trends

Sears has already been losing a significant amount of sales each year. In 2016 it had $9.57 billion in hardlines (including home appliances and consumer electronics) revenue. This declined by $2.36 billion to $7.21 billion in 2017.

Similarly, Sears' apparel and soft home sales have also been declining heavily, dropping by $1.29 billion from 2016 to 2017.

$ Million 2015 2016 2017 Hardlines $10,851 $9,571 $7,206 Apparel and Soft Home $6,341 $5,566 $4,278

Sales Gains From Sears Closures

A sampling of J.C. Penney and Sears locations indicates that approximately 30% of J.C. Penney stores are located in the same mall as a Sears store. Kmart stores are typically not located in major malls, although they may be situated reasonably close by.

I estimate that Sears locations that are in the same mall as a J.C. Penney store are doing around $2.38 billion in 2017 hardlines revenue, while other Sears and Kmart locations are doing around $4.83 billion in 2017 hardlines revenue. The split for apparel and soft home sales is different since Kmart is stronger in that category. Kmart accounts for around 22% of Sears Holdings' hardlines sales and 49% of its apparel and soft home sales.

If Sears were to go out of business immediately, its $7.21 billion in hardlines sales and $4.28 billion in apparel and soft home sales would be up for grabs. I estimate that J.C. Penney could capture around 3% of Sears's hardlines sales and 15% of Sears's apparel and soft home sales for the Sears locations in the same mall as a J.C. Penney location. For other Sears and Kmart locations this goes down to 1% and 5% respectively.

Although J.C. Penney has moved into appliances, it is a relatively small player in the marketplace still. With major appliance sales at $27.8 billion in 2015, J.C. Penney probably has close to 1% market share at the moment. Appliance sales also make up only 40% of Sears' hardlines sales as well.

For apparel, J.C. Penney has close to a 2.5% market share, so the following table assumes that J.C. Penney captures more than its overall market share from Sears and Kmart stores, with a 3x multiple for locations that are in the same mall.

$ Million Same Mall Sears Other Sears/Kmart Hardlines $2,378 $4,828 Apparel and Soft Home $856 $3,422 Capture Rate - Hardlines 3% 1% Capture Rate - Apparel and Soft Home 15% 5% Total Boost - Hardlines $71 $48 Total Boost - Apparel and Soft Home $128 $171

The result of Sears going out of business immediately would be a boost of approximately $418 million to J.C. Penney's revenues, or around +3.5%.

Effect On Comps Trends

Sears has already been declining for a while though, and applying similar percentages to Sears' revenue decline in 2017 would result in an estimate that J.C. Penney benefited by around $129 million in 2017 from taking market share from Sears.

Thus J.C. Penney's base comps trend in 2017 is estimated at -0.9% (excluding the benefit of Sears sales). If Sears had gone out of business suddenly at the beginning of the year, then J.C. Penney's 2018 comps would be estimated at +2.6%. This assumes no change in J.C. Penney's base comps trend as well as no effect from Sears's liquidation sales (just to keep it simple).

If Sears goes out of business over a two year period (50% at the beginning of 2018 and 50% at the beginning of 2019), then J.C. Penney's comps would be around +0.9% in both 2018 and 2019, again assuming no change in J.C. Penney's comps trends other than the effect from the rate of Sears closures.

If Sears went out of business over a three year period (33% per year), then J.C. Penney's comps would be estimated at around +0.3% per year, not much different than the +0.1% it recorded in 2017.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney has already been benefiting from Sears' revenue decline and store closures, and without that benefit its comparable store sales may have ended up around -0.9% in 2017. If Sears were to go out of business rapidly, then J.C. Penney would see a distinguishable boost to its comps as it gains a significant amount of Sears sales at one time. If Sears ends up surviving into 2019 or 2020, then the boost from capturing Sears sales would be spread out over multiple years and it would only have a modest effect on J.C. Penney's comps. At this point, Sears is trying hard to survive for another year, so to sustain comps above +1%, J.C. Penney will likely need to rely on other initiatives as the market share gains from Sears would only get it to the +0% to +1% range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP through sold puts and long KTP.