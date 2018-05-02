Novartis Aims To Pull The Rug Out From Under Regeneron

Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced a positive update for two late-stage studies treating patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD). These new updates highlight the enormous potential that RTH258 has, to go after Regeneron (REGN) Eylea drug. It is a huge market for Regeneron, and Novartis is quickly approaching a point to where it can potentially start taking market share in about a year. For that reason I believe that Novartis is a good buy.

RTH258 On The Prowl

Novartis recently announced new positive data for its wet AMD drug RTH258. These positive results were on the basis of a pre-specified secondary analysis done for the two phase 3 trials. These phase 3 trials were the HAWK and HARRIER trials respectively. It was shown that patients that took RTH258 (brolucizumab) for a 12-week treatment period in the HAWK and HARRIER trial had an 87% and 83% probability respectively for patients to continue the 12-week interval treatment up to week 48. This huge interval in treatment is good, because quarterly dosing would make it a lot easier for physicians to treat their patients. This is important for two reasons. For starters, if the patients start on a 12-week treatment period with RTH258 the physicians know that they will be able to stay on the drug for at least up to 48 weeks (more than the first year). That means a physician won't be forced to change to a different drug due to it being ineffective. Secondly, patients won't have to come as often to the physicians' office to receive their injections. Having to go to the office less often for injections means improved compliance (less injections into the eye) and better quality of life for the patients themselves. The best part of all about the results were that the safety data for RTH258 was similar to that of Eylea.

Competitor Will Not Go Down Without A Fight

Obviously, these results are not good for Regeneron, because its drug Eylea is a blockbuster. Eylea generates approximately $5 billion in sales per year. If Novartis was to come in and encroach on this space it would be disastrous for Regeneron. This is where Novartis has a golden opportunity. However, Regeneron will not go down without a fight. Matter of fact, it is currently testing its own 12-week treatment for Eylea. Its sBLA for a 12-week treatment cycle of Eylea was already accepted by the FDA. The PDUFA date for this sBLA was set for August 11, 2018. That means a 12-week treatment for Eylea will be out way before a 12-week treatment for RTH258 is ever possibly approved. The advantage for Regeneron is first to market. That doesn't mean though that Novartis won't be able to compete. Consider the notion that Novartis has shown results for a 12-week treatment schedule in the first year of treatment. However, Regeneron doesn't have data for the first year of a 12-week treatment schedule, it only has it for year 2. In year 3, patients on Eylea had to go back to an 8-week treatment schedule due to visual acuity being lost. This is a huge advantage that Novartis has, and that's why I believe RTH258 will be able to compete well against Eylea. Despite Eylea being on the market for so many years, RTH258 stands a good chance based on this data. The good news for Regeneron itself is that Novartis has yet to file for approval of RTH258. Novartis believes that it could file sometime before the end of 2018. That means it could take about a year before RTH258 hits the market.

Conclusion

Novartis has reported compelling data in order to eventually give itself a spot in the wet AMD space. That is if it is able to get the FDA approve its drug. It won't be an easy ride, because Eylea has developed itself into blockbuster status over so many years. The risk is if the FDA shoots down the approval of RTH258, however, I don't think that will happen. Another risk is if RTH258 makes it to market it will have to try and dethrone Eylea. This will not be an easy task. I believe that the results for the first year of a 12-week interval treatment of RTH258 provides an enormous advantage. If Regeneron can't find a way to counter this part of the data, then it will have a big problem on its hands. With RTH258 approaching the finish line within a year or so for RTH258, I believe that Novartis is a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.