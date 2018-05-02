Drawdown And Run-Up Analysis As Faced By Macy's Shareholders

Run-ups are the opposite side of this coin; often upside profile can be far more powerful than participants may appreciate.

Historical drawdowns can frame investors' expectations for what the possible capital-risk losses are for shares about a company they either own or are considering.

Our analysis of the historical risks faced by Macy’s (M) investors pivots in this piece from measures of volatility to perhaps a more pragmatic way of viewing risk: risk of loss. Thinking about risk from the standpoint of volatility at times can be too abstract and incomplete.

To put loss prospects in greater perspective, we will now look at the distribution and current positioning of drawdowns from both 52-week highs and from peak values since the analysis inception date.

Macy’s shares have suffered some large drawdowns in relation to rolling 52-week highs over the period of analysis (Jan. 2007 through the present). The zero-line at the top of the graph corresponds to periods where Macy’s traded at a 52-week high, while the dotted line of down 20% corresponds to the point pundits traditionally – and arbitrarily – associate with a bear market. The median 52-week drawdown was 9.5%. We see that for 2007-present, Macy’s stock performance can be split into several different key time segments:

mid’07 – late’ 08: The company feels the pain of the Financial Crisis

late’08 – late ’09: A volatile but decisive recovery (see run-ups later down).

late’09 – mid ’15: Contained drawdowns, usually under 10%, with swift recoveries. This is particularly true starting late '13

mid '15– mid-16: The dip that didn’t get bought. On a 52-week basis, the pain is pretty comparable to ’08, but even steeper. In this case, the drop off was mostly experienced in isolation, as drawdowns in the overall market were nowhere near the severity of what Macy’s experienced.

mid ’16 - late '16: Temporary reprieve: new 52-week high, though far from a true full recovery of highs generated in mid '15.

late ’16– late’17: Investors once again lose faith and the stock falls 47% from its 52-week highs, with some steep sell-downs, particularly in May 2017 on the response to the earnings release.

late ’17– present: The new attempt at a recovery, alongside falling short-term volatility, in the midst of higher market vol.

Those are a lot of periods, and that is actually the point. It is encouraging to see that we’re posting very near to 52-week highs for Macy’s, especially given that short-term volatility measures are calming considerably. The real value in such presentation is to provide context and quickly remind investors of the path that they’ve been on. Periods of relative churning or calm can start or stop with little warning, and steep moves, in either direction, can also occur for reasons both firm-specific or more macro in nature.

Macy’s price behavior since July 2015 takes on a starker image when we consider drawdowns not from 52-week highs, but from cumulative highs since study inception. To clarify, the graphs report on a total return basis, and therefore dividends are considered in the analysis. The juicy dividend purchased on the way down was unlikely to offer much consolation for those who did not dollar-cost average in or who took a large at or “near” the top (near, of course, is a subjective term). The graphic above demonstrates the deep pain the company’s shareholders have endured since mid-2015. We’ll have more to say about run-ups shortly, but observe that while the current recovery is long in duration, it actually resembles the mid-late 2016 period quite closely. This should act as a caution to investors, particularly as short-term volatility readings are coming in at the low end of their twelve-year range.

For those who think that the shares have recovered too quickly, the median drawdown for the entire period is 41%, and the stock would still have quite a bit of room before hitting the price of $37.83 that corresponds to this median.

Additionally, the drawdown plot enforces that while most of the causes of the 2008-2009 mauling were at the macro level, the current travails of the shares, while pretty comparable in scale, have been mostly firm-specific. It interests (and encourages) us to see that Macy’s has staged an impressive recovery in the wake of increased instability in the broader market (SPY, VXX).

Drawdown Summary Box Plots and Table

We content that investors often experience “bumps” differently than they experience prolonged plunges. To this end, we have created 7% as an arbitrary cutoff to get a segmented sense of the broader drawdown distribution on each side of the line. It interests us that for drawdowns between 0 and 7%, approximately a quarter of the time they were within one percent of all-time highs. As such, hovering at or near highs should not be construed as atypical, but rather as the market running its course.

The more dramatic side of the cutoff demonstrates how deep (since-inception), and how fast (52-week) selling pressure can be. The since-inception median drawdown on this side of the cutoff was a whopping 48%! As we saw earlier, there have actually been two periods, with very different drivers that witnessed the clobbering.

Those who consider investment as a practice in buying a great company need to be aware of the extreme pain that can and does happen along the way. As great as it would be to just go out and “buy Macy’s,” the reality is that the purchase very much happens within a secondary market that operates on its own dynamic.

Run-Ups: FOMO and Short Peril

Source: Morningstar

Not everyone with a financial stake in Macy’s is long the shares. As of March 29, short interest in the shares is at 16.7% of float.

Even for those who are not at some stage of considering a short position in Macy’s, it can be instructive to better understand the historical nature of the upside in the shares. Fear of Missing Out – FOMO – has arguably been an important driver of broader market returns over the past couple years. Macy’s has exhibited strong momentum, and a view at how upside has played out can be instructive.

Instead of considering spills from cumulative highs, we now examine peaks off the cumulative low ($4.41 adjusted close when adjusted for dividends, set in November 2008). While 2009 remained a highly volatile period for Macy’s shares, the run-up held firmly at the general outset of the bull market (March 2009).

This graphic marks the danger in bailing on a run-up. This is especially true when the company fundamentals are fairly strong and the valuations are reasonable. Many would argue this is the case for Macy’s today.

We also see that the July 16, 2015, peak truly marked a different dynamic for the price path. The absolute run-up since November 2008 remains decent enough, but only a lucky few are likely to consider this their major entry point. Unsurprisingly, volatility kicked up in a pretty severe manner for the shares and is only now settling back down.

Below we get some context for Macy’s rip higher that began last November and continues into the present. The median 52-week run-up point for the shares is 34.5%; the current run-up (76% above the lows) is in the 82nd percentile for the series.

Run-Up Summary Box Plot

The visual above should serve as a reminder that selling (or shorting) shares always carries its own form of risk. As in the drawdown box plots, we created distinctions for below vs. above some arbitrary cut-off point. The upside for Macy’s has, over the last twelve years, been nothing short of substantial. 2009 stands out as the clear “winner” for the 52-week series, whereas 2015 marks the period when the max run-ups near 1350% were achieved.

As investors, it can be tempting to think in terms of 10% total returns per year, and be overly surprised by positive or negative expectations from this expectation. We see evidence here that for Macy’s investors there were plenty of large positive outperformance of such middling benchmarks.

Wrap-Up

It can be easy to get too wrapped up in the little squiggles of a stock’s recent performance and fail to appreciate the larger possibilities higher or lower. Formulaic measures like volatility can be difficult for many as it relates to practice, and so drawdown analysis can offer clarity.

It is often claimed that in investing, the only risks that matter are those of capital loss. Consequently, covered call selling is a frequently used tactic to mitigate losses. We are not here to condemn covered call strategies, but the run-up analysis on Macy’s demonstrates that call buyers may well have their own agendas; routinely selling options without understanding how it alters the return distribution is likely not a solid approach to investing or hedging.

Perhaps the most important takeaway is that while there can be merit to any number of analytical styles (fundamental, sector, thematic, technical), a company’s shares can take on a life of their own out in the secondary market where the shares live. In one period macro events may drive the narrative, while firm-specific issues can hurtle shares in one direction or another at a different time. A firm grasp that no single approach will always be consistently accurate should help when one sets their allocations, either to individual holdings or to broader asset classes.

For now, Macy’s shares are on the ascendant. The most recent earnings report was viewed quite positively and there are plenty of fundamental reasons to believe that the company’s shares were oversold several months back. The run-up analysis would suggest that from an empirical context, there would be nothing strange at all should the shares continue to power higher, even if the shares could use some time to catch their breath after their most recent push.

The next segment of our analysis of Macy’s will turn to the normality assumption of returns. Finance as a field often runs on the shorthand assumption that returns are approximately normally distributed. We hope you will join us as we dig into Macy’s return distribution to find out how well this heuristic holds up in reality.

