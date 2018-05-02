Rounds Report: Eleven Train Is Moving Fast While Microcap Hemipherx Experienced Significant Insider Purchases

It’s highly likely that the long-term catalyst (data reporting for the combinations of Vicinium with Imfinzi) will be stellar (an event that can get Eleven acquired by AstraZeneca).

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 30, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $1.96 (-1.86%) at $103.65. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.44 lower at $86.98 (for -1.63% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with an extremely negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equities, Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) won the highlight spot for the day again. The stock traded up by $0.28 at $2.79 for +11% profits (on top of over 141% gains for the previous month). Eleven is a company focusing on the innovation and commercialization of the novel molecules, Targeted Protein Therapeutics (“TPTs”). As a fusion drug - TPT has an antibody attached to a (cytotoxic) protein payload. Designed for the localized cancer eradication, the antibody helps to zone in on specific cancer cells while the cytotoxic protein is used to destroy rogue tumors. Notably, TPT can be launched as either a promising single drug or in combinations with other immuno-oncology agents such as checkpoint inhibitors. We noted in the prior Rounds Report,

Back on Sept. 2017, Eleven commenced a trial at the US National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) - to assess the Vicinium combinations with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi for high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”). If the data will turn out robust as we prognosticated, the company can become a target of acquisition by AstraZeneca. In addition, the VISTA trial studying Vicinium (a protein coupled with antibody to attack EpCAM positive tumors) designed as a potential treatment of NMIBC will report the topline results in several months. There is a favorable chance that this clinical binary to post positive outcomes (and to catapult the shares over 80%). However, there is also the risk that the shares can tumble by similar the magnitude.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As featured in table 1, the interesting transactions came from Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSE:HEB). On April 30, the Director (Stewart Appelrouth) purchased 100.0K for $32.0K to increased his stakes to 115.7K shares. Moreover, the President and CEO (Thomas Equeis) bought 32.0K shares for $10.2K and thereby increased his ownership to 524.9K shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

Headquartered in Philadelphia PA, Hemispherx is a specialty bioscience that develops and commercializes new medicines to service seriously debilitating disorders. The company has one FDA approved molecule (Alferon N) for the treatment of refractory or recurrent external genital warts in adults. There is also a drug in development coined Ampligen - an RNA therapeutic to potentially treat serious diseases and disorders of the immune system, including chronic fatigue syndrome.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Hemispherx)

It is worthwhile to note that the company only has $12.3M market capitalization. Moreover, the stock depreciated over 50% in the past year. Whether the shares will experience a trend reversal remains to be observed. The fact that the insiders are putting their money where their mouth is, implied that they have much confidence in the prospects.

Bioscience Catalysts

Despite that there is no new regulatory catalyst from the FDA, we’d like to reiterate the recent due diligence to ban electronic cigarettes. This action seeks to protect American youth from engaging in potentially highly addictive behavior which could lead a lifelong history of abuse. We elucidated in the prior article,

A key ramification from this catalyst is that it serves as the industry tailwind to support the upcoming approval Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s NKTR-181 - the first-in-class selective mu-opioid agonist, potentially used to treat moderate to severe lower back pain. Contrary to conventional pain meds that can lead the abuse like the e-cigarettes, NKTR-181 is ingeniously designed to circumvent the aforesaid problem. Having passed its phase 3 trial with stellar outcomes, the company plans to submit the new drug application package for NKTR-181 very soon. It should procure an approval sometimes early next year (and to deliver blockbuster sales due to the gargantuan pain market)

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 346%, 108%, 186%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.