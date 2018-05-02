3 Things In Biotech, May 1: Merck's Horizons, Pluristem's Nod, Reg/San Look To Break In

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Merck looks to finalize its position in first-line combo therapy for lung cancer

Company: Merck (NYSE:MRK)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: MRK announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental application for the combination of pembrolizumab and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of non-squamous, metastatic, non-small cell lung cancer. The application has also been granted priority review, with a PDUFA action date of September 23, 2018. It was based on the positive findings from KEYNOTE-189, which confirmed the benefit of adding pembro the chemotherapy in a larger cohort of patients.

Looking forward: Exciting, but not at all surprising news. It came pretty quickly after the AACR madness we saw just a few weeks ago. It speaks to the momentous power of the data we saw there that things are moving so quickly for the pembro/chemo combo, which is incredibly important given the rapidly growing competition in the combination space for first-line lung cancer. The limitation of non-squamous disease is a limitation in name only, since the strong majority of non-small cell lung cancers are non-squamous.

Big news for MRK, but it's not exactly a shocker!

Pluristem gets the nod to move into clinic for radiation sickness

Company: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Therapy: PLX-R18

Disease: Acute radiation syndrome

News: PSTI announced that it's received clearance from the FDA to move forward with a phase 1 clinical trial with its cell therapy PLX-R18 in patients with acute radiation syndrome. The company has been authorized to treat patients who have been exposed to high doses of radiation, most likely in the case of an accident. The dose to be used is that which was found to improve survival in non-human primates following acute radiation exposure.

Looking forward: PSTI bills this therapy as useful for nuclear attacks and accidents, so for the sake of remaining an investor, I'm going to presume that the latter is more likely to occur rather than a nuclear attack (and we probably don't need to worry all that much about PSTI's outlook on the stock market if a nuclear attack occurs). Still, this kind of treatment can be important for those exposed to high levels of radiation, as at this time there isn't that much that can be done for these patients.

An important step forward for PSTI, but I do wonder about the market size for this one.

Regeneron and Sanofi eye the goal line for a new immune checkpoint inhibitor

Company: Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Therapy: Cemiplimab

Disease: Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin

News: The PD-1 antibody cemiplimab has been accepted for review by the FDA, according to an announcement by co-developers SNY and REGN. This biologic license application requests marketing approval for the use of this agent in the treatment of advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, for which no immune checkpoint inhibitor is currently approved. The application was supported by the findings from EMPOWER-CSCC 1, an open-label clinical trial that showed positive top line data last December. The application was granted priority review, with an action date of October 28.

Looking forward: Here comes another one soon enough. The entry of a sixth PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor makes for an unprecedented crowding of a single modality of therapy, and some have indicated that the proliferation of clinical trials involving these agents has pulled the oxygen out of the clinical trial space. However, for REGN and SNY, this is a significant opportunity to place a flag in the oncology space, much in the same way that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has done in Merkel cell carcinoma. Hopefully, development of cemiplimab doesn't stall out like avelumab's has.

This is important news for REGN and SNY, and I think it has serious implications for the companies' long-term bottom lines.

