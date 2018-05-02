Market Volatility Bulletin: Apple Gives Stocks A Lift, While Vol Holds Tight

The vol complex looks to be trying for a reliable contango pattern as they stomach moves like Monday's drop.

Apple gave stocks the push they needed heading into the close. The USD may be on the move.

Market Intro

CNBC: Tuesday Close

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) ping-ponged around various stages of gain or loss in Tuesday trade. At one point the Dow was down 200 points. However, heading into the Apple earnings announcement the indices closed toward the highs. Spot VIX mostly held its own throughout the day, fading as the session wore on. Consumer Staples (XLP) has had a real tough several weeks.

Sector SPDRs

Bloomberg

Between an FOMC release and the NFP jobs report, there is quite a bit of economic data on the docket this week. Earnings season has been excellent, but it is also getting near completion. Increasingly stocks will have to run the gauntlet of data and news headlines if they are to manage a real recovery. The USD is working a recovery, which has implications both for volatility and maybe corporate earnings as well.

Click here for a video discussion on CNBC’s Trading Nation on how the dollar may have some real move to run based on a long-term technical setup.

Thoughts on Volatility

As a group, perhaps volatility traders are too inclined to the notion that vol just came out of nowhere starting in late January and then exploding on Feb 5 of this year. That is not necessarily the most accurate view however. Recall that for most of the economic expansion, stocks have trade quite in line with JNK. In fact, JNK began its bull market in about Dec 2008, leading the way for stocks three months later. Keep an eye on this market.

Monday’s mini-plunge was not bought right up on Tuesday morning. This should serve as a warning that we inhabit something of a new era. However, that doesn’t mean that stocks just go down, down and down some more. The options market is hinting that there is plenty of scope for increase via the put-call ratio (see skew below for another way of making this point).

When new resources become available for volatility traders, I like people to be aware of it. Vance Harwood has put together a great site for understanding vol and some associated products on sixfigureinvesting.com, and I encourage readers to have a look at the new spreadsheets.

Long-vol position UVXY had a pretty rough session on Tuesday, which continued after the close on the strong AAPL news. Vol longs need a new catalyst here. Even sliding stocks can’t seem to budge spot or the associated term structure higher.

Term Structure

VX has acted in a stalwart, unflinching manner of late. The term structure is flat, as it has been for the last couple months. What makes the current set-up a little different is how little movement spot VIX itself has exhibited, and this when stocks give it room to take a nice bump. The vol complex is showing an inclination to work its way into the contango pattern, taking on lower levels. My read is that the refusal to take the bait on instances like Monday’s drop is that the vol markets see these moves as abating. Unfortunately for the short vol crowd (SVXY), the vol complex will have to actually be right: realized vol needs to calm down.

In the “Thoughts on Vol” section I featured the put-call ratio. The SKEW index affirms the notion that SPX option traders are not nervous about an outsized down move. Of course the options pit is wrong. But these are pools where real money is traded, which can be a better indicator of expectations than sharing one’s opinion. There is not a particularly heightened sense in the options market that upside is limited but downside is wide open.

Russell 2000 VIX currently trades only at a modest premium to spot VIX (15.49). Contrast this with, for instance, late October of last year where Russell was trading at a near-30% premium to SPX vol. Forward-looking equity volatility appears to be compressing, and calming.

Conclusion

In the most recent MVB I had quoted Matthew Thompson that VX was effectively the cost of insurance on the S&P. Silent Trader added a couple very interesting thoughts on the matter that provide nuance. This was my favorite, but I encourage you to read the thread for further insight.

