How Far Could American Express Fall?

I offer some alternative investment ideas that are more defensive for current owners of American Express who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far popular stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from quality stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. In March and April, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining 13 large-cap stocks in that sector. In May, I plan to focus on the financial sector since rising interest rates and an improving economy have helped propel many financial stocks to all-time highs. American Express (AXP) will be the first stock that I examine from this sector.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of American Express. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning American Express, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if American Express is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is "normal" for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine American Express?

AXP data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far AXP might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable to think that at some point in the next 2-3 years the stock might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at in order to estimate this. The first two are how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle and whether it is currently trading near all-time highs or not. Currently, the AXP is about double the price from 10 years ago just before the Great Recession and is very close to all-time highs. While it has performed more or less the same as the S&P 500 over this time period, it has done so with much more cyclicality, and that is what interests me most about AXP stock. If the market were to experience a downturn within the next 2-3 years, AXP stock would likely suffer disproportionately if the past 10 years is a sign of what to expect in the future.

It's worth noting that from a historical p/e perspective AXP's current valuation varies widely depending on what time frame one chooses to use as a reference point. If one uses a 20-year time-frame, then AXP looks like a value at today's prices:

With a current blended p/e of 15.8 and a normal 20-year p/e of 18.5, AXP looks like it might be a good value. However, from a 10-year perspective, it looks a bit overvalued:

In this graph we see AXP has had a normal p/e of 14.3 over the past ten years, about 10% lower than were the p/e is today.

So which time-frame should we use? I think there are two main factors that have contributed to the decline of the average p/e ratio from decade to decade. The first was the Great Recession which dinged up whole financial sector pretty badly. The second is increased competition. We saw an example of increased competition during AXP's last selloff when they lost their account with Costco (COST) a while back. And, anecdotally, I see Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) being the credit card processors of choice, while I've seen Synchrony Financial (SYF) aggressively pursuing credit accounts. Synchrony runs my two most popular accounts; one with Sam's Club, which gives me 5% cash back on gasoline, and one with Amazon (AMZN), which gives me 5% statement credits on Amazon purchases. My third and fourth most-used accounts are for airline miles and they are run by Chase (JPM). While AXP has a partnership with Hilton (HLT), and I'm a Hilton Honors member, I don't even use AXP's card because the benefits just aren't enticing enough.

While this is all anecdotal, it does cut across a fairly wide range of credit card uses and shows AXP has real competition from a variety of angles. Much of this competition didn't exist (or at least wasn't as aggressive) 15 or 20 years ago. My instincts tell me that it's probably most reasonable to simply refer to the long-term average stock p/e of 15 for AXP given where it stands today as a mature company without a clear runway for explosive growth in the future.

So, we have a stock that perhaps we can expect to perform very similar to the market as a whole, but with much more volatility. Let's now look to history to see what kind of volatility we can expect from AXP based on past cycles.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current American Express shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 46 years, American Express has had eight sell-offs of 35% or more, as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 21 months 10 years 75% 1983 12 months 2 years 47% 1987 6 months 2.5 years* 47% 1990 12 months 3 years 50% 1998 4 months 9 months 38% 2000 12 months 5.5 years 59% 2007 21 months 6 years 84% 2014 18 months 3 years 45%

*This wasn't quite a full recovery, but it was a significant recovery, and I felt the subsequent price drop was deep enough to warrant treating it as a full recovery for our purposes.

The key takeaway from these data is that American Express stock is subject to frequent significant drawdowns in price, and it is subject to occasional deep drawdowns in price as well. This pattern extends even farther back than the time-frame used in the table, too, because Warren Buffett was buying AXP in the mid-1960s after it had lost over half of its value during that drawdown as well. The good news is that, with the exception of the 1970s, AXP also has a history of stock price recovery in a reasonable amount of time. But it is worth noting the skewed time-difference between AXP's 'time until bottom' versus the recovery time. On average, AXP takes about a year to hit bottom, and even if we leave out the 10 year recovery time from the 1970s, it takes an average of 3.25 years to fully recover. So, on average, about 12 months going down, but 27 months coming up. This means investors ought to be careful near the top, and need not get into too big of a rush to jump in near the bottom since it generally takes AXP a while to recover.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare AXP's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of p/e multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use a p/e of 18, since that is the more optimistic historical p/e AXP has averaged, and near where it was trading at the market peak in January.

I've forecasted out about three years into the future, and as we can see, analysts are expecting strong growth from AXP of around 20% price appreciation per year including dividends. That results in a total expected gain of $63.01. If we add that gain to AXP's current price of $99.61 we get a total expected price of $162.62 three years from now.

If we were to experience a bear market after that point, within 12 months, we might expect AXP's share-price to drop around 45%. That would put it at a price around $89.44, about 10% lower than it is today. And if we were to experience a deep recession at that point, we could probably expect AXP to lose around 60%. That would put the share-price around $65.05, obviously much lower than it is today. For these reasons American Express looks too risky for me at these prices, given that we are likely nearing the peak of the business cycle within the next 2-3 years.

Alternative Investment Ideas

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position, i.e., for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

So far, for this series of articles, I have recommended Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPLV), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), at varying times and degrees as alternatives to the stocks I wrote about in the industrial and service sectors. I wanted to find something a little more appropriate for financial-related stocks, though. The main reason is that I think rising interest rates could really boost many financial stocks in the next 12-18 months, even though I think the odds of a bear market or a recession greatly increase after that time. So, I want an alternative investment that can potentially benefit from that sort of environment, but perhaps not be quite as subject to the same size drawdown during a bear market or a recession. Additionally, if part of the drawdown results from sector ETF selling, I wanted something that technically wasn't part of the financial sector. In the end, I chose Fiserv (FISV).

Here is the company profile from the SA quote page:

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments and Industry Products and Financial Institution Services segments. The Payments and Industry Products segment offers financial institutions and other companies with the products and services required to process electronic payment transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment comprises banks, thrifts, and credit unions with account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support numerous types of financial transactions.

In the past 35 years, Fiserv has only had 3 significant sell-offs in the range of 35-47%. The deepest was during the Great Recession. It has never sold off over 50%, and its earnings are very stable:

Earnings don't get much smoother than that, folks. And if the financial services sector heats up over the next year, Fiserv should benefit. The one downside to rotating into the stock right now is that it is a bit overvalued. Also, for income investors, it doesn't pay a dividend. For these reasons, I would recommend splitting the position 50/50 with VPU. VPU yields 3.14% right now, and that would at least get close to providing the same income as the S&P 500 and a little more than AXP. So far this year, VPU has been one of the best defensive investments when it comes to providing protection against downside risk.

In a bear market scenario, I think one could rotate back into AXP and own around 20% more shares at no extra cost by rotating in the FISV/VPU mix today.

Conclusion

American Express is a high-quality company whose stock has historically had a high frequency of mid-level cyclicality as well as occasional deep drawdowns over 50%. Currently, the stock is trading near all-time highs, and it is reasonable to expect that even if stocks make a good run higher over the next year or two, that when our current bull market comes to an end, AXP stock will disproportionately suffer. I think the mix of Vanguard Utility EFT and Fiserv should offer healthy upside potential between now and the next downturn, but also offer less downside risk. If one purchased a 50/50 mix of the two, they would have a slightly higher dividend yield than AXP currently pays.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments, "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition," here. If you would like to read more about the medium-term rotational strategy I outline in this article, then I suggest my article "The Case for Medium-Term Investing." And if you are wondering how you should factor in long-term capital gains taxes into the rotation strategy, I discuss some ideas in my article "Death, Taxes, And Coca-Cola." Thanks for reading, and I'd be happy to answer any questions in the comments section.

