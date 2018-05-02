How You Tilt Your Portfolio Is A Big Deal

It must be okay because everybody does it

Every investor I have come across is guilty of the cardinal sin of portfolio tilt. That includes Buffett and all the other legends of investing. It also includes "passive index" advocates, like the ubiquitous Robo-Advisors that are popping up everywhere. The only way to get around this tilting is to build a globally diversified portfolio that includes all investable asset classes, and in the correct proportion to their weighting in the global financial marketplace. In other words, you would have to build, from scratch, the Global Market Portfolio.

There are shops out there who claim to do just that, but upon further investigation, I find that they don't. Some will get fairly close, but none can go all the way to creating a perfect reflection of the true global investment portfolio. Inevitably, portfolio tilt seeps into the process of asset allocation.

(If you are aware of a shop that does, in fact, offer a portfolio tilt-free product to investors, please let me know. I promise to consume the appropriate amount of crow.)

The returns of popular asset classes

We're going to take walk through the historical record of returns for popular asset classes to get a sense of which are on the rise and which are fading. Later on, we will drill down into just the equity market and do some slicing and dicing.

The first chart is a snapshot of the short-term returns (one month) for the major asset classes that make up the Global Market Portfolio. This is not a comprehensive list of all available classes, because that would require an extensive listing of some very small segments of the market that don't have much of an impact on overall returns.

I have taken the liberty to select 10 asset classes that are both popular and representative of the global portfolio. Let me emphasize again - there is no shame in having a portfolio tilt. It's no different than having an opinion on an issue that is up for debate at the dinner table. The 10 asset classes are:

U.S. Equities Non-U.S. Developed Market Equities Emerging Market Equities U.S. Bonds Non-U.S. Bonds Developed Market Government Bonds U.S. High Yield (Junk) Bonds Crude Oil Commodities Gold and other precious metals

Here are the returns for each of these asset classes over the past month

And here are the returns of the same asset classes over the last 12 months

Finally, here is a chart that shows how far each asset class has fallen from its last all-time high price

Observations

If you are reading this post, you are undoubtedly knowledgeable enough to draw your own inferences and conclusions from the previous three charts. I'll add a couple of my own thoughts to the mix.

The first thing that jumped out at me was the behavior of crude oil. This asset class is obviously an important part of the global economy and the global market portfolio. Here's what I find interesting. Crude is the top performer for both the short term (one month) and the intermediate term (12 months). And yet, it is dead last on the drawdown chart.

This is not an anomaly or a one-off freak occurrence. It happens with a fair amount of regularity. The takeaway, at least for me, is that the time frame of returns matters... a lot. If you have two friends who invested in crude oil, and one of them had the misfortune to buy at the peak but the other one got on board 12 months ago, the outcomes couldn't be more different. One friend hates crude as an investment, while the other loves it. Timing is everything. The way I like to put this is that every asset class is a good investment... at the right price.

You can take it from here. Compare the returns over the two time frames and then look at the drawdowns for each. There's some good information under the hood.

The returns of popular equity categories

We now turn our attention to just a single asset class: equities. The categories I chose for this part of the analysis are popular and diversified. They include geographical differences, factor tilts, and broad segmentation like growth versus value. Here is the list of equity categories I chose for this study.

Growth stocks Value stocks Momentum stocks U.S. stocks Global stocks Low-volatility stocks High-beta stocks High-quality stocks High-yielding stocks Sector-specific stocks Equally weighted baskets of stocks Specialty stocks

The first chart shows the year-to-date returns for each equity category.

The second chart shows the average 3-year returns for the same categories

Observations

As it was with the global market portfolio of asset classes, it is the same takeaway for equity categories. For example, the Quality factor has been performing very well over the past 3 years, but lately, it has lost its mojo.

What's the lesson in all of this slicing and dicing? A few things come to mind. First, it reinforces the importance of considering both short and intermediate time frames when it comes to tilting your portfolio. Those who are attracted to the latest "hot" sector or industry or factor are more often than not going to suffer from whiplash. I like to look at long-term returns first, then intermediate-term returns, and lastly, short-term returns.

I want to get a sense of the major shifts that are going on just below the surface of the market. Financial media outlets like CNBC and Bloomberg tend to emphasize the short-term behavior of stocks, groups, and asset classes. It's understandable. They make their money from advertising, and the faster-moving the markets are, the more viewers will stay tuned, and the more the stations can charge for advertising.

You and I don't depend on ad revenue, or sales commissions, or ego gratification. What we want is real data, in the proper context, and free of spin and manipulation.