Why You Should Be Tuning In To Quarterly Earnings Calls

We are coming to you this week to discuss the wonders of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and why it is so important to be present during quarterly earnings calls for the companies you own.

Remember, this podcast and the information in it is only to be considered for purely entertainment value and not to be taken as financial advice.

Chipotle

Phil does not think Chipotle will go down again. He bought at a great price thanks to options trading and is holding onto it (but not buying anymore unless it goes back on sale). It is not on sale anymore.

Quarterly Earnings Calls

Pay attention to the annual report, but it is also a great idea to attend and listen to quarterly calls.

Often, if the story changes, it will be discussed in these calls and you're going to want to know it before the "big guys" starting making moves and the price drops.

As a small investor, you have the advantage of being nimble and quick. You just have to be in tune to know about it.

The idea of ownership - If you own two shares of stock, think of it like you own the company. Get in that mindset and you will be in good shape.

