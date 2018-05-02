Why You Should Be Tuning In To Quarterly Earnings Calls

We are coming to you this week to discuss the wonders of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and why it is so important to be present during quarterly earnings calls for the companies you own.
In Episode 161, you'll learn:
Remember, this podcast and the information in it is only to be considered for purely entertainment value and not to be taken as financial advice.
Chipotle
- Phil does not think Chipotle will go down again. He bought at a great price thanks to options trading and is holding onto it (but not buying anymore unless it goes back on sale). It is not on sale anymore.
Quarterly Earnings Calls
- Pay attention to the annual report, but it is also a great idea to attend and listen to quarterly calls.
- Often, if the story changes, it will be discussed in these calls and you're going to want to know it before the "big guys" starting making moves and the price drops.
- As a small investor, you have the advantage of being nimble and quick. You just have to be in tune to know about it.
- The idea of ownership - If you own two shares of stock, think of it like you own the company. Get in that mindset and you will be in good shape.