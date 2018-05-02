Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/30/18: APPN, DDR, VERI, OTEL, NHF, AGFS, IVAC, ASPS

Includes: AGFS, APPN, ASPS, DDR, IVAC, NHF, OTEL, VERI
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/30/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are increasing, as companies open trading windows to their insiders after March-quarter financials are released. Insider filings will continue to increase in coming weeks, and stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI);
  • Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL);
  • Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF);
  • Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC);
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR);
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and;
  • Agrofresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG);
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY);
  • Costar (NASDAQ:CSGP);
  • Crispr Therapeutics Ag (NASDAQ:CRSP);
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), and;
  • Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE), and;
  • New York Times (NYSE:NYT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Hudson Executive Capital

BO

Cardtronics

CATM

B

$5,365,078

2

Otto Alexander

DIR,BO

DDR

DDR

B

$5,275,264

3

Dondero James D

O

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

B

$2,064,155

4

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$919,378

5

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$684,603

6

First Eagle Inv

BO

Intevac

IVAC

B

$617,500

7

Deer Park Road Mgt Company

BO

Altisource Portfolio

ASPS

B

$507,840

8

Puishys Joseph F

CEO,PR,DIR

Apogee Enterprises

APOG

B

$496,471

9

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$423,304

10

Steelberg Chad

CEO,CB,BO

Veritone

VERI

AB

$390,322

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Summit Partners

PT,BO

Casa Systems

CASA

JS*

$117,938,000

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$67,971,824

3

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$14,706,105

4

Stevens Jeff A

DIR

Andeavor

ANDV

AS

$13,461,768

5

Bolzon Bradley J Phd

DIR

Crispr Therapeutics Ag

CRSP

AS

$11,136,437

6

Florance Andrew C

CEO,DIR

Costar

CSGP

S

$9,209,313

7

Cormier Paul J

VP

Red Hat

RHT

S

$7,115,060

8

Lebda Douglas R

CB,CEO,BO

Lendingtree

TREE

AS

$3,903,672

9

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

New York Times

NYT

S

$3,872,349

10

Fisher Stephen

VP,CTO

EBAY

EBAY

S

$3,308,362

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.