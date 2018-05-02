Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/30/18: APPN, DDR, VERI, OTEL, NHF, AGFS, IVAC, ASPS

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/30/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.



We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are increasing, as companies open trading windows to their insiders after March-quarter financials are released. Insider filings will continue to increase in coming weeks, and stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI);

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL);

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF);

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC);

DDR (NYSE:DDR);

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and;

Agrofresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG);

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);

EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY);

Costar (NASDAQ:CSGP);

Crispr Therapeutics Ag (NASDAQ:CRSP);

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), and;

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE), and;

New York Times (NYSE:NYT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Hudson Executive Capital BO Cardtronics CATM B $5,365,078 2 Otto Alexander DIR,BO DDR DDR B $5,275,264 3 Dondero James D O Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF B $2,064,155 4 Sochet Ira BO Otelco OTEL B $919,378 5 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Appian APPN B $684,603 6 First Eagle Inv BO Intevac IVAC B $617,500 7 Deer Park Road Mgt Company BO Altisource Portfolio ASPS B $507,840 8 Puishys Joseph F CEO,PR,DIR Apogee Enterprises APOG B $496,471 9 Dowdupont BO Agrofresh Solutions AGFS AB $423,304 10 Steelberg Chad CEO,CB,BO Veritone VERI AB $390,322

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Summit Partners PT,BO Casa Systems CASA JS* $117,938,000 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $67,971,824 3 Kao Min H CB,DIR,BO Garmin GRMN AS $14,706,105 4 Stevens Jeff A DIR Andeavor ANDV AS $13,461,768 5 Bolzon Bradley J Phd DIR Crispr Therapeutics Ag CRSP AS $11,136,437 6 Florance Andrew C CEO,DIR Costar CSGP S $9,209,313 7 Cormier Paul J VP Red Hat RHT S $7,115,060 8 Lebda Douglas R CB,CEO,BO Lendingtree TREE AS $3,903,672 9 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO New York Times NYT S $3,872,349 10 Fisher Stephen VP,CTO EBAY EBAY S $3,308,362

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

