Shopify: Don't Buy The Earnings Beat Just Yet

Shopify's seller services like Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital continued to make progress in the quarter and add tertiary businesses for the company outside of subscription fees.

It seems that fears of a souring from Facebook, the primary channel for Shopify merchants to sell their wares, have been exaggerated. Facebook's troubles haven't triggered a Shopify slowdown yet.

We can add Shopify (SHOP), the e-commerce software platform, to the large list of companies this quarter that have exceeded earnings expectations but saw a stock decline this quarter. The trend began with Alphabet (GOOG), where despite seeing sizable beats to consensus expectations on both the top and bottom line, investors sold off the search giant for fear of growing expenses. Hardware stocks like Seagate Technologies (STX) and Western Digital (WDC) followed the same pattern in their recent earnings releases.

And now, Shopify. To tell the full truth with Shopify, however, the stock has endured some trying times over the past month. Shares dropped to multi-month lows in April as Facebook (FB) fell out with the media over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook is the primary marketing channel for Shopify sellers, so investors had feared that any slowdown in Facebook activity would also lead to a decline in Shopify seller additions. Shares aren't just reacting downward due to earnings, but to all the other uncertainties swirling around Spotify.

Since Shopify's most recent trough, however, Facebook has posted strong earnings, and Shopify shares have recovered in sympathy. Yet it seems Q1's strong earnings weren't enough to lift the stock either, as share fell 5% in response (see chart below). Sentiment on the company continues to be negative, with short research firm Citron Research continuing its negative coverage of Shopify and now saying the company could be a target of the Trump administration (much like Amazon.com (AMZN)), due to the face that Shopify relies on cheap shipping and international imports from China.

SHOP data by YCharts

There is some truth to Citron's concerns, as the uncertainty of U.S.-China relationships casts a heavy cloud over the dropship-heavy business model that Shopify focuses on. Ordinarily, I'd be an eager buyer of any shares that fell after a strong earnings release. In Shopify's case, however - given the controversies surrounding the stock and its already-high valuation - I'm content to stay on the sidelines and call this one a hold.

A quick check on Shopify's valuation - at its current share price of $128, Shopify has a market cap of $12.79 billion. Netting out the $1.58 billion of cash on Shopify's Q1 balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is currently at $11.21 billion.

Against Shopify's recently-increased FY18 revenue guidance rage of $1.0-$1.01 billion, Shopify currently trades at an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 11.2x - far more than the typical software company trading at 6-7x, even despite Shopify's growth premium (which, admittedly, is quite impressive at 68% y/y). I was originally eyeing an entry point close to $100, which was Citron's price target and represented 8.8x FY18 revenues. Now, with shares swiftly above 10x revenues despite the slight earnings stumble, Shopify is looking expensive (and thus quite risky) again.

I'm content to keep waiting until shares drop again below $110, if the post-earnings selloff continues picking up pace.

Q1 recap

Here's how Shopify did in the first quarter:

Figure 1. Shopify Q1 results Source: Shopify investor relations

By all means, the company had a blowout quarter. There's no denying that Shopify is currently on extremely strong financial footing, with nearly unheard-of growth rates for a company that exceeds a $1 billion forward revenue guidance range. Whether this growth can be sustained in light of Facebook uncertainties and U.S. policy decisions, however, is another question and the biggest specter that hangs on the stock.

Total revenues grew 68% y/y to $214.3 million, showing barely any deceleration from the 73% y/y growth that the company saw for the full year in FY17. Analysts, on the other had, were expecting just $202.2 million in revenues, representing 59% y/y growth. This makes Shopify's top-line beat in Q1 a nine-point upside to Wall Street's expectations, a result that would ordinarily result in a substantial stock pop.

On the subscription revenues side - Shopify's bread and butter - the company called out strong new merchant additions (the most-feared item coming out of the Facebook scandal) and the corresponding growth in MRR (the monthly combined value of Shopify's subscription fees) as the primary drivers of strength. Subscription revenues grew 61% y/y to $100.2 million.

Where Shopify continues to outperform expectations, however, is on the merchant solutions side. This business grew 75% y/y to $114.1 million, overtaking subscription revenues as the largest source of the revenue pie. While merchant solutions are lower-margin than subscription fees, the increased mix of Shopify's tertiary revenues is a huge positive for the business because it can benefit from the growth in its merchants and their associated volumes. As a customer grows on Shopify's platform, Shopify can really only benefit by upselling them to the next tier (unless they're an enterprise customer, at which pint pricing becomes variable). Between the standard ($79/month) Shopify subscription that's one tier above basic, and the Advanced Shopify ($299/month) subscription, there's a decent spread - but there's only so much that Shopify can grow its best individual customers to.

With merchant solutions, however, Shopify can earn shipping fees (for example) as these large sellers accumulate larger and larger volumes. As such, the widened eligibility pool for Shopify Shipping in the quarter is a hugely positive development. Shopify Capital is another promising story, with merchant cash advances issued in the quarter rising 3x y/y. As most know, merchant cash advances are essentially high-interest short-term loans (though they are marketed much differently) that can provide a huge profit source for Shopify.

On the profit side, Shopify continued to improve its performance. The company posted a GAAP operating loss of -$20.3 million in the quarter, representing a GAAP operating margin of just -9%; a decent improvement from the -11% it saw in 1Q17 and a stone's throw away from breakeven. Consistent with the company's business model, sales and marketing costs rose sharply in the quarter to help fuel new business, but over time as Shopify continues to scale toward the $1 billion revenue mark, it should be able to capture leverage on this front and bring down sales and marketing as a percentage of revenues.

What is encouraging to see on the expense side, however, is that Shopify's general and administrative spend of $20.7 million in the quarter represented just 10% of revenues - two points better than 12% in 1Q17. Given that general overhead spending is the "least productive" of Shopify's opex categories (sales drives new customers, R&D drives new features which drives new customers, but general and administrative spending doesn't benefit the company much), this is a hugely positive signal of cost discipline.

Shopify's pro forma EPS of $0.04 also beat analyst expectations of -$0.05 by a fairly wide margin, meaning that the top-line strength relative to consensus also translated extremely well into a profitability beat for Shopify. On the downside, however, Shopify had generated positive FCF of $1.4 million in 1Q17 - this quarter, FCF swag to a loss of -$3.5 million, though that's largely driven by working capital fluctuations and a slight uptick in capex, not due to true margin compression (as we saw above, Shopify's operating margins improved somewhat).

How should investors react?

Notching a strong quarter under its belt is certainly an important milestone for Shopify to move past the April Facebook episode. For the time being, however, shares will continue seeing pressure as investor concerns over Facebook linger and fresh new fears about U.S.-China relations fester.

I still believe Shopify is a fantastic long-term play, as its ~70% growth rate atop extremely high margins and a near-breakeven financial profile make the company one of the most premium assets in the software sector. And say what you will about its business model, but Shopify truly does have few platform-agnostic e-commerce platforms out there, whereas opening a store on Amazon or eBay (EBAY) effectively locks sellers into their ecosystem. Shopify sellers, on the other hand, can be truly multichannel.

With the stock tottering at 11x forward revenues amid a downtrend in which Shopify continues to search for a bottom, however, my sense is that there will be a much better opportunity to buy into shares for a cheaper price once the air clears. It's true that picking up shares for 5-8% cheaper might not be the most important decision driver for a true long-term investor, but I'm still extremely cautious about buying a stock in excess of 10x forward revenues, no matter how strong the financial profile. I'm keeping a close eye on the shares with a largely positive outlook, but I'm not yet a buyer in the $120 range. The mid $100s would be my sweet spot - and if Shopify doesn't get there, plenty of other high-growth alternatives exist in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.