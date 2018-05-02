A Fast Growing, 11.5% Yielding Dividend Stock With Market Crushing Potential

That being said, the mREIT has yet to be tested during a downturn. And while there is no signs of an imminent economic slowdown until NRZ experiences such a trial by fire, it remains a high-risk dividend stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a niche player whose world class management team has been hitting it out of the park for years. It might prove capable of maintaining safe dividends even during a recession.

This means that mREIT dividends are notoriously volatile, making it worth avoiding for all but the most risk-tolerant investors.

However, the industry's business model is a highly complex financial interplay between various interest rates, and is also highly sensitive to the economy.

The mortgage REIT industry is one of the highest yielding on Wall Street, and so naturally attracts those seeking mouthwatering incomes.

Readers following my dividend growth retirement portfolio know that my core focus is on quality low/medium-risk companies with business models that have proven capable of fast dividend growth through all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

This means that I usually avoid high-risk stocks, meaning those with unproven dividend track records during recessions or in industries whose business models are too variable to allow for safe payouts over time.

That's why I usually avoid mortgage REITs, both residential and commercial, where even blue chip names like Annaly Capital (NLY), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), have histories of extremely volatile dividends.

However, I have made one exception in that I do own a substantial position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). Let's take a look at why I think that this niche residential mortgage REIT may have what it takes to buck the industry trend and be able to maintain, and even grow its dividend over time.

Which when combined with its current double-digit yield (one of the safest in the industry) could result in market-thumping total returns over time.

A Leader In A Niche Industry

New Residential Investment Corp. was spin-off of Newcastle Investment Corp. (now Driveshake), in May 2013 and is an externally managed mREIT operated by Fortress Investment Group. Fortress has $43.6 billion in assets under management and specializes in credit, real estate, and private equity investments. It's now a subsidiary of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

New Residential focuses on investments in the $24.6 trillion US housing market, specifically the single-family mortgage market, which is approximately $10.5 trillion in size (debt outstanding).

Here's how it works. Prospective homeowners will obtain a mortgage from a financial institution such as a bank. The bank, rather than hold the mortgage on its balance sheet and collect the monthly payments, will securitize or sell a large portion of the loan to third parties. That's done by bundling together numerous mortgages together into what's called residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS. These are usually bought by pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, hedge funds and REITs.

According to Inside Mortgage Finance, as of Q3 2017, about 71% or $7.5 trillion of US single-family mortgages have been securitized in this fashion. Because of the increasing complexity of pooling these loans together, an industry has sprung up involving the origination, securitization, and servicing of these RMBS.

This is where New Residential's business model comes in. The mREIT works with other third parties to handle the back office needs of servicing third party mortgages including collections, foreclosure avoidance and loan workouts required to service credit-sensitive loans.

It does so through several ways including ownership of:

Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs)

Servicer advances

Non-agency residential backed securities or RMBS

Associated call rights

Consumer loan portfolios

Mortgage service rights are paid by financial institutions who want to outsource the backoffice handling of mortgage loans. A service typically earns 0.25% to 0.5% of the unpaid principal balance or UPB, (plus ancillary income and custodial interest).

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

MSRs are composed of two parts: the basic fee and excess MSRs, which is what New Residential usually focuses on. That's because the basic fee portion of an MSR requires the owner to be a licensed mortgage service, which comes with strict regulatory requirements and higher compliance costs.

An owner of an excess MSR is not required to be licensed, and is not required to assume any servicing duties, advance obligations or liabilities associated with the loan pool underlying the MSR. Or to put another way excess MSRs allow New Residential to buy a slice of the cash flow coming off residential mortgages while outsourcing all the actual work to third parties.

Those including things like making service advances, which is when the MSR owner pays the mortgage originator a reimbursable cash amount if the mortgage owner misses a payment. Servicer advances are also made with regards to escrow and foreclosure proceedings, including for real estate taxes, insurance payments, or in connection with foreclosure sales, (including legal fees). In other words, one of the reasons that MSR owners get paid at all is because they help reduce the cash flow risk of making mortgage loans.

The associated call rights, also called clean up calls, basically means that New Residential will buy the right to acquire the remainder of the mortgage (usually when the UPB is 10% or less) at a fixed and predetermined price. You can think of it like a call option for stocks.

The reason this can be profitable is that call rights usually sell at a discount to the asset value. If the asset appreciates significantly, (such as due to rising home prices), then NRZ can execute on the call right and realize a handsome profit.

The mREIT also invests in a variety of non-agency residential mortgage backed securities or RMBS. RMBS is what most residential mREITs invest in, to gain a cut of the cash flow coming off the bundled mortgages.

Non-agency RMBS are not ensured by Fannie, Freddie or Ginnie Mae, and thus are higher risk, but also offer higher yields. And thanks to the leveraged nature of real estate, that can translate into much net interest income and core EPS, (which is what pays NRZ's dividend).

Finally, NRZ also invests in consumer loan portfolios, such as credit cards, which are also bundled and securitized. These can represent the highest potential profit but also the highest risk of default.

New Residential Is The Best At What It Does

As you can see, the business model of mREITs, especially NRZ's is highly complex. Successful investments hinge on several hard to predict factors including:

borrowing costs

yields on new investments management can find

default or pre-payment rate on its investments or RMBS

Note that prepayments of mortgages, i.e. refinances, is bad for residential mREITs because they buy the RMBS at a slight premium. That means that they depend on amortizing the premium over time by collecting mortgage payments. In the case of MSRs, if a homeowner refinances and pays off the mortgage then the MSR cash flow also gets cut off.

All of which means that the mortgage REIT industry is a highly complex world of various interest rate spreads, (difference between short-term and long-term rates), and risk management.

If done well the high leverage nature of the business model can pay off handsomely and result in generous, safe, and growing dividends. If done poorly then mREITs can see incredibly cyclical earnings that leads to boom and bust cycles in the dividend and share price.

New Residential's management has so far proven to be excellent capital allocators and risk managers. For example, its excess MSRs are usually purchased at very steep discounts, usually about 1 penny on the dollar. This includes the $38 billion in new UPBs excess MSRs it bought in Q1 2018 for $364 million.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Net Interest Income Growth 33.4% Core Earnings Growth 25.8% Shares Outstanding Growth 15.7% Core EPS Growth (YOY) 7.4% Dividend Growth (YOY) 4.2% Dividend Payout Ratio 86.2% Total Management Fee Growth 16.5% Book Value Per Share Growth (YOY) 26.2%

(Source: earnings release)

Note that NRZ is one of the fastest growing mREITs in America, thanks to management's continued ability to locate attractively priced risk-adjusted investments. In 2017, NRZ made $3.3 billion in investments.

Much of this is financed with debt or new equity, because by law mREITs must pay out 90% of taxable net income (not the same as Core EPS or GAAP EPS) as dividends.

Fortunately, NRZ, via its connection with Fortress, is able to obtain attractive loan terms, including $930 million in fixed rate loans at an average of 3.6% in Q1 2018.

This combination of high top and bottom line growth helped to drive 10% growth in book value (net value of total assets) in Q1 compared to Q4 2017. Meanwhile YOY book value growth was a stunning 26.2% and followed a full year book value growth of 17% in 2017. Book value is important because it represents a good proxy for the intrinsic value of an mREIT and growth in book value typically means growth in the share price as well.

New Residential's investment portfolio remains highly focused on MSRs, and management targets 12% to 25% net yields on its investments.

(Source: NRZ Investor Presentation)

NRZ has also been aggressively diversifying its operations via acquisitions including into buying Shellpoint partners in late 2017 for $190 million in cash.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

This company is both a mortgage originator and servicer and helped to increase the mREIT's in house business origination and servicing operations. That in turn decreases its reliance on troubled third party services such as Ocwen Financial (OCN).

This kind of bolt on acquisition follows NRZ's entrance into mortgage servicing it began with its 2015 $1.3 billion purchase of Home Loan Service Solutions or HLSS. That deal doubled the size of the MSR side of its business and also gave a big boost to its call rights unit.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

Thanks to such acquisitions, as well as a disciplined but aggressive expansion of its portfolio over time, NRZ has managed to grow its core earnings, dividends, and book value at industry leading and highly consistent levels.

The key to this is good risk management. In the case of NRZ, that means that its core MSR business invests in highly lucrative but still relatively safe loans.

(Source: NRZ Investor Presentation)

For example, NRZ's mortgage loans are usually smaller, and older than the industry average. That's by design because older mortgages are less likely to be refinanced and paid back early (resulting in losses). This is why NRZ's conditional prepayment rate or CPR (% of refinanced loans) has been consistently below the industry average.

And while true that the average FICO score is lower than most of its peers, keep in mind that an average FICO of 707 is still slightly higher than the US average score of 700. Or to put another way, NRZ isn't loading up on dangerous subprime loans that are likely to implode.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

In fact, the average loan to value ratio on its full and excess MSRs is 70% and 66%, respectively. That means that the home owners are making very large down payments, on the order of 30% to 34%. That's in contrast to the zero down payment NINJA (no job, no income, no asset) loans that led to large amount of toxic mortgage debt in the mid 2000s.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

And on the call side of the business in 2017, the mREIT increased its call volumes 290%. That's due to strong housing prices causing its call right options to pay off handsomely. And so far in 2018, the mREIT is on track for another big call rights deal year.

That's because the amount of new home construction continues to be far below what Millennials starting families and a strong economy are demanding.

(Source: CNBC)

And while housing starts continue rising steadily, supply is still not keeping up with demand. For example in March the new home supply inventory (new home supply/monthly sales rate) was 3.4. A neutral market, in which neither seller or buyer has an advantage, is around a six month supply. Current levels indicate a massive sellers market that is seeing home prices rise at 6.2% a year. NRZ's property portfolio values increased 5.4% over the past year. In fact since bottoming in 2012 inflation adjusted home prices have been growing at 4.7%, more than double the overall growth rate of the economy.

And thanks to a lack of enough new construction workers (250,000 current job openings) and rising building material costs, the speed of new home construction isn't likely to rise quickly anytime soon.

All of which means that NRZ is potentially poised to profit from rising home prices. In fact, it's also one of the few mREITs that benefits, or at least isn't harmed by rising interest rates.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

That's because as interest rates rise so do mortgage rates. That makes it costlier to refinance and lowers the amount of prepayments and RMBS CPR rates. In addition, rising rates usually mean a stronger economy, and that means lower default rates, which raise the value of all of NRZ's loan portfolios.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

For example in its overall bond portfolio the delinquency rate on its higher-yielding non agency loans has been steadily falling over the past two years, from nearly 20% to 15%. The result has been that in the past quarter alone the book value of the portfolio increased by $314 million or about 4%. And best of all? 94% of that bond portfolio is floating rate loans that will directly benefit from rising rate.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

And then there's the Servicer advance business, which serves as a kind of short-term insurance for mortgage owners. Remember if a homeowner fails to make a payment the servicer then provides the cash to the mortgage owner. This is in the form of a loan but servicers get paid a fixed rate regardless of whether or not they actually pay out. So when delinquency rates fall then profits from this business go up.

The bottom line is that New Residential is a very well run mREIT that has specialized in niche residential mortgage and credit products. This allows it to not just earn higher risk-adjusted returns than its peers, but do so in a way that actually benefits from rising interest rates and a strong economy. That's in contrast to compressing yield spreads hurting most residential mREITs due to borrowing costs rising faster than long-term mortgage yields (reduces overall profitability).

That's why NRZ has been able to consistently raise its dividend since its spin-off (it's also periodically paid special dividends) while its largest rivals have seen their dividends cut significantly.

Which is why I'm confident that if any mREIT can manage to maintain a stable dividend through an entire economic cycle its NRZ.

Dividend Profile: Little Dividend Growth Potential But Still Good Market-Beating Potential

Company Yield Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Total Return Potential New Residential Investment Corp 11.50% 86% 0% to 1% 11.5% to 12.5% S&P 500 1.90% 32% 6.20% 8.10%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings release, FastGraphs, Multpl, CSImarketing)

The most important thing I look at with any stock is the dividend profile, which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

New Residential's yield is certainly attractive, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. More importantly the dividend is very well covered by earnings. Most mREITs have payout ratios of 95% to 105% indicating very little safety cushion for the dividend. NRZ on the other hand has been not just raising the payout over the years but has one of the industry's lowest payout ratios, which continues to fall as earnings grow.

Of course, there is more to dividend safety than just a good payout ratio. The balance sheet is also important.

Company Debt/EBITDA Debt/Equity Interest Coverage Ratio New Residential Investment Corp 5.1 1.48 2.84 Industry Average 6.0 0.81 3.86

(Source: Gurufocus)

This is where all mREITs struggle because the business model involves a lot of debt and leverage. NRZ appears to have slightly above average debt levels but not dangerously so, at least relative to its peers.

Another area of weakness for all mREITs is dividend growth. The industry's business model is designed for sky-high yields but very little growth.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

That's what makes NRZ's periodic dividend increases so impressive. However, as I'll explain in the risk section, both analysts and management expect earnings growth and thus dividend growth to slow over time. In fact, over the next 10 years analysts expect NRZ's payout to grow at just 1% per year.

The good news is that with any double-digit yield all you need to earn market-beating returns over time is have the dividend remain stable. And given that NRZ's earnings continue to grow strongly, and will likely keep rising for the next few years, that means that we're likely to see a few more hikes.

And while I eventually expect dividend growth to halt entirely, anyone buying today is likely locking in a yield on cost of 12% to 14%. That makes NRZ a potentially very attractive investment. One with strong market beating return potential given current valuations.

Valuation: Not A Screaming Buy But Still Worth Buying Today

NRZ Total Return Price data by YCharts

NRZ has had a great year, not just crushing its larger peers, but even beating the S&P 500. Of course that means that its shares no longer trade at the bargain basement levels they did back in February.

P/Core EPS Implied EPS Growth Rate Historical P/core EPS P/Book Value Historical P/BV Yield Historical Yield 6.1 -1.2% 7.3 1.03 1.12 11.50% 11.20%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings supplement, FastGraphs)

There is no 100% objectively correct way to value a stock, which is why I like to use at least three methods to confirm a stock is trading at fair value or better and thus worth buying.

The first is the total return potential from the dividend profile. In this case, with NRZ likely to beat the market (if it can maintain the dividend over time) it appears to be a good buy.

The second method is by comparing a stock's earnings or cash flow multiples to their historical norms. Currently, NRZ is trading at just 6.1 times TTM Core EPS, which is significantly lower than its historical norm. In fact, the current EPS implies a 10-year growth rate of -1.2%. That may prove true but given the current favorable economic and loan portfolio tailwinds it faces, I believe that NRZ will be able to beat this low hurdle.

Another popular method for valuing mREITs is with the price to book value. There too NRZ appears to be trading at a slight discount to historical norms. Now some people prefer to only buy mREITs trading at a discount to book value.

While that's understandable since you theoretically are buying $1 of assets for less than $1, keep in mind that discounted shares are not necessarily a good thing. That's because all mREITs must frequently sell new shares to raise growth capital. This means if they sell shares at a discount to book value, the dilution reduces book value per share and can make the dividend harder to maintain in the long term.

In fact I tend to avoid mREITs (or BDCs) that historically trade at discounts to book value. To me that's the market's way of signalling that management is poor and likely to destroy shareholder value over time. In contrast, an mREIT that trades at a premium does so because management has a proven track record of investing wisely and doing right by shareholders. NRZ is certainly in the latter camp and thus I'm very happy to recommend it when it's trading at pretty much book value.

The final valuation method I use is to compare the yield to a stock's five-year average yield.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's because over time, yield tends to be cyclical and mean reverting, fluctuating around a relatively fixed level. I consider that a good proxy for fair value. Which is why I'm happy to see that NRZ's yield is pretty much at its five-year average.

While that indicates it's potentially fair value, when combined with the other two valuation methods (which show it to be slightly undervalued), I conclude that NRZ is an industry leader trading at enough of a discount to recommend buying today. That is assuming you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are three big risks that investors need to understand before investing in New Residential. The first is that as an externally managed mREIT (all but Ladder Capital are externally managed) this stock is run not so much as a company but as a hedge fund.

base management fee: 1.5% of gross equity (equity from spin off + net proceeds from all stock net proceeds minus dividends and buybacks)

incentive fee: 25% of growth in funds from operation per share X portfolio earnings

Here's a rough overview of how management earns its fees. As you can see, it's basically a hedge fund like 1.5% of assets and 25% of profits. That's fine as long as NRZ can continue growing its business and core EPS, dividends, and share price.

But that brings us to the second big risk. Remember that there is a big difference between equity REITs (which own rental properties) and mREITs. mREITs like NRZ have no physical assets that generate cash flow. Rather they own a portfolio of real estate-related loans and investments that usually only last two to five years. This means that in addition to having to grow the portfolio over time NRZ needs to replace loans as they roll off the balance sheet.

That's not necessarily easy to do, for two reasons. First, here's what CEO Mike Nierenberg told analysts at the most recent conference call:

Activity levels overall during Q1 were fairly muted as the investment opportunities, quite frankly are just not that abundant. As I mentioned on our prior earnings call, the abundance of capital continues to create an environment where most asset classes are fully priced and do not offer a ton of great value for shareholders." - Michael Nierenberg, CEO

While the mREIT is still putting capital to work there's also the issue of how profitable those investments can be. For example, take a look at the Springcastle consumer loan portfolio that has been the mREIT's most profitable investment to date.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

The loan portfolio was acquired in early 2013 and represented distressed credit card and consumer loan debt. Thanks to paying a steep discount and a strong economy causing delinquency rates to fall over time, NRZ has managed to earn 88% returns on these loans.

But those kinds of mouthwatering returns are all but impossible to come by in a stronger economy. For instance, here's the kind of consumer loans NRZ was able to invest in three years later.

(Source: NRZ investor presentation)

Note that management is targeting 15% to 20% returns on these kinds of consumer loan products. So far, the Prosper portfolio has hit the low end of that range, generating 16% returns. But that's a far cry from 88% and shows that the downside to a strong and resilient economic expansion is that the risk premiums for these kinds of loans fall over time.

This is likely why analysts are expecting so little long-term earnings growth from NRZ, despite its continued industry-leading core EPS growth. Those earnings are strong and rising fast today. But as the higher profit loans roll off, NRZ is likely to have to replace them with a larger volume of lower profitability ones just to keep core EPS stable and high enough to maintain a safe dividend.

Fortunately, with a yield this high all NRZ needs to do to beat the market's historical and likely future returns is maintain the dividend. But that brings me to the biggest risk of all. That a downturn in the economy causes a reversal of all the favorable tailwinds that NRZ has been enjoying since its 2013 spin off.

Remember that no mREIT, either residential or commercial, has ever managed to maintain its dividends throughout an entire economic cycle. The wild swings in interest rates and loan defaults caused by changing economic conditions means that it's possible that none ever will.

So far, NRZ has only experienced good economic trends, which has helped it to generate very impressive results. But during a downturn, no one can say how its EPS or dividend will hold up. That ultimately means that NRZ may end up being a "fair weather" income friend, or an investment that is only suitable during economic expansions.

The good news is that the risk of a recession remains very low right now.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

In fact, according to a meta analysis of leading economic indicators the risks of a recession starting in the next four and nine months is about 0.71% and 18%, respectively. And rising inflation expectations indicate the bond market is becoming more optimistic about long-term economic growth.

That's confirmed by another macro economic indicator I track, Economic PI's Baseline and rate of change or BaR grid. This is a meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions. Currently, 11 out of 19 indicators are indicating accelerating growth, with eight showing decelerating but positive growth. None are showing negative growth, which means the economy continues to accelerate.

In fact, according to the New York Fed Nowcast (a real time GDP growth tracker) Q2 2018 growth is on track to come in at 3.2%. That is compared to 2.9% growth in Q4 of 2017 and what's likely to be about 2.9% in Q1 2018 (assuming revisions follow historical pattern of +0.6% from the initial reading).

That being said there are some danger signs to watch for. Most notably the flattening yield curve.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12 to 18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug 1978 Jan 1980 18 Sep 1980 June 1981 10 Jan 1989 Jul 1990 17 Feb 2000 Mar 2001 11 Aug 2006 Dec 2007 16 Average 14.4

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The current 2/10-year yield curve is 0.46%, which is close to its recent lows of 0.41%, the smallest level since 2007. Basically what a flattening yield curve indicates is the bond market's worry that the Federal Reserve will be hiking its Fed Funds rate (which is correlated to short-term interest rates) too quickly and aggressively.

That's potentially due to accelerating inflation, which just hit 1.9% per the Fed's preferred core PCE metric.

(Source: Bureau Of Economic Analysis)

The Fed wants core PCE (excludes volatile food and energy prices) to be at 2% over the long term. Since 2013, it's been stuck far below this target level, which is largely why long-term rates (10-year yield) has remained so low. However, in just the last two months, inflation has risen 0.4% YOY and brought the Fed's official inflation metric to within spitting distance of its 2% target.

The Fed has said it expects core PCE to hit 2% in 2018 and peak at 2.1% in 2019. That's what underpins the Fed's plan for 2 more hikes in 2018, three in 2019 and two in 2020. Should inflation exceed 2.2% then it's possible the Fed hikes rates even faster, such as four times in 2018.

The problem is that even seven rate hikes through the end of 2020 is likely to invert the yield curve, which would mean the risk of recession would greatly increase. If inflation rises much further, then faster rate hikes would mean that a yield curve inversion could happen by the end of 2018, indicating a possible recession beginning in late 2019 to mid 2020.

Now it's important to realize that no single macroeconomic variable, metric or model is by itself an adequate predictor of recessions or bear markets. That's why I personally use these four meta analyses in combination to monitor the state of the economy and the risk of a recession. In fact, I track them each week in my portfolio update so that my readers will hopefully see any recession coming many months down the road.

So what does that mean for NRZ? Simply that it continues to execute well, but is likely to face slowing EPS growth as management potentially runs out of growth runway for highly profitable deals. But until the risk of a recession rises there is no reason to avoid the stock, especially at today's valuations.

Just don't forget that no mREIT, not even industry gold standards like New Residential, are sleep well at night or SWAN stocks. That means they shouldn't be owned by risk-averse investors such as retirees looking to live off dividends. And even if you do feel comfortable with owning high risk stocks make sure they are just a small part of a well-diversified portfolio.

For example, here's how I cap individual positions in my own portfolio.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Note that NRZ is currently above that 1% cap size (2.3%) because I recently tightened up my risk management protocols. NRZ is grandfathered in but I'm unable to add to it until it falls to that level. However, as long as it can maintain the dividend, I'm willing to permanently keep 1% of my portfolio (and life savings) in this industry leading mREIT.

Bottom Line: Though A High-Risk Stock, New Residential Makes For An Appealing Choice During A Strong Economy

New Residential Investment Corp. has the wind at its back courtesy of a strong and accelerating (for now) economy and its highly profitable niche focus. Combined with one of the best management teams in the industry, this mREIT has the best chances of any of its peers to be able to maintain generous, safe, and potentially growing dividends over time.

And today's valuation means that NRZ is likely slightly undervalued and capable of generating market-beating total returns over the long term from dividends alone. However, as an mREIT, New Residential remains a high-risk dividend stock until its payout safety can be tested during the next recession.

That means that it remains a potentially excellent high-yield investment, but not for conservative investors looking for rock solid payout security during all economic conditions.



