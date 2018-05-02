Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Policy Announcement On Tap

Stocks

Apple shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading as the iPhone X and services segment had their best quarter ever. The combination drove total revenue up 16% to $61.1B in the latest period, while profit soared 25% to $13.8B, its highest level for a March quarter. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also flexed its financial muscle with a record $100B stock buyback plan.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new dating service on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) even as the social network battles questions about how it handles user data. The feature will require users to opt in, he told the F8 developer conference, and was "designed with privacy in mind." Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) - parent of Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com - took a beating on the news, plunging 22% on Tuesday, while its majority owner, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), lost more than 17% .

Just as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) entered final negotiations to buy a majority stake in Flipkart (FPKT) for $12B, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has once again tossed its hat in the ring, CNBC TV18 reports. The retail giant has made a formal offer to pick up a 60% stake, a breakup fee of up to $2B, as well as a non-compete agreement with Flipkart's founders.

Amazon is reportedly planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, like an additional 10% off of already discounted products. It already offers free delivery in some areas and 5% cash back when using its Visa rewards card for groceries. Roughly 75% of Whole Foods shoppers are Amazon (AMZN) Prime members, but less than 20% of Prime members are Whole Foods shoppers.

The drama continues... Japan's Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) has filed an objection with a U.S. court over a settlement between Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and activist shareholders who oppose a $6.1B deal between the two companies. CEO Jeffrey Jacobson and six board members have agreed to resign as part of the settlement, while executives close to Carl Icahn will be appointed in their place.

Amending its Russia sanctions program, the Trump administration has granted more time for aluminum giant Rusal (OTC:RUALF) to escape from its blacklist as it faces delisting from the London Stock Exchange this week. Rusal shares rose sharply overnight on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, although aluminum prices dipped in Asian trading hours amid a supply scare that has rocked markets over the past month.

Verizon's Oath subsidiary has signed a deal to pre-populate four of its most popular apps - Newsroom, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Go90 - on millions of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) devices across the U.S. and eventually globally. "The amount of content consumption on phones is continuing to skyrocket," said CEO Tim Armstrong, adding that Samsung and Oath (NYSE:VZ) will share ad revenue under the deal.

Pets are once again welcomed aboard United (NYSE:UAL) flights, but the airline will be selective about which breeds can get on the plane. It will also not fly animals to or from some airports, including Las Vegas, during the hot summer months. More pets have died on United flights in recent years - with 18 deaths in 2017 - than on those operated by rival airlines.

The FAA has ordered more inspections of fan blades in hundreds of additional engines similar to the one that failed in a deadly Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight last month. CFM, jointly owned by General Electric (NYSE:GE) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY), produces the CFM56 engine in factories in the U.S. and Europe. The NTSB is still investigating the accident.

California and a group of 16 other states have challenged the Trump administration's decision to revise strict vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency standards put in place under President Obama. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt called the levels "too high" last month, proposing eight separate options to the White House. Together, the states and D.C. make up 43% of the U.S. automobile market.

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:30 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).