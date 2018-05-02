Liking Box Since $12 - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/1/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 1.
Bullish Calls
Box (NYSE:BOX): Cramer has liked the stock since $12. CEO Aaron Levie is good.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): "I know a lot of people are selling Applied Materials because they feel like it's a play on DRAMs. I think it's much bigger than that. It's got a big display business. I'm going to concur that Applied Materials is just too low down here."
Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC): It's a well-run company. Cramer endorses it.
Bearish Calls
Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NYSE:GT): There is nothing there to buy.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN): Don't go down the food chain when there are problems with big biotechs.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX): "We like machine learning, but not machine vision. That's why we like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)."
Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP): It's too involved with the price of oil. Don't buy.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT): Cramer took a pass on this small biotech as the big ones are getting crushed.
