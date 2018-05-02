Liking Box Since $12 - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/1/18)

Stay away from small biotech stocks to avoid getting crushed.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber is not worth buying.

Applied Materials is more than just DRAMs.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 1.

Bullish Calls

Box (NYSE:BOX): Cramer has liked the stock since $12. CEO Aaron Levie is good.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): "I know a lot of people are selling Applied Materials because they feel like it's a play on DRAMs. I think it's much bigger than that. It's got a big display business. I'm going to concur that Applied Materials is just too low down here."

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC): It's a well-run company. Cramer endorses it.

Bearish Calls

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NYSE:GT): There is nothing there to buy.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN): Don't go down the food chain when there are problems with big biotechs.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX): "We like machine learning, but not machine vision. That's why we like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)."

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP): It's too involved with the price of oil. Don't buy.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT): Cramer took a pass on this small biotech as the big ones are getting crushed.

