SuperValu: Next Stop $20?

This articles was originally published on Market Adventures at 7am on April 25th. That morning, SUPERVALU (SVU) shares opened for trading at $14.53.

I was up early reading conference calls and during that time I was finally able to get up to speed on a new name, SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU). This name has been on my watch list for quite some time and recent reader interest was the much needed catalyst for me to finally kick the tires.

Prior to this morning, besides some occasional superficial headline surfing of the SVU ticker, I have never done any work on it. So I will let you be the judge of how quickly I can synthesize a company in a few hours. As I expect the stock to move higher today, I am getting you this report well before the opening well.

20,000 Foot Level Background

SUPERVALU Inc. is in the midst of a strategic shift where they are transitioning to a grocery wholesale and distribution business and away from the ownership and responsibilities of running traditional retail grocery stores. With its acquisition of Unified and AG Florida, SVU's Q4 FY 2018 (quarter ending February 24, 2018) revenues are 80% wholesale. In the retail grocery business, they currently own and operate 212 stores under the Cub Foods, Shoppers, Hornbacher's, Shop 'n Save, Fresh Farm, and Shop 'n Save East brands. In March 2018, they announced the sale of 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh stores for $43 million. In yesterday's press release, they announced that they have plans to sell the remaining Farm Fresh stores, as well as the Shop 'n Save and Shop 'n Save East stores. As a result, they moved these division to discontinued operations. FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA for discontinued EBITDA was $42 million, however, on a fully allocated basis, these stores lost money. Same store sales for the 114 company owned stores in continuing operations was positive 10 basis points in FY 2018.

From SVU's FY 2018 10-K, here are some key bullet points:

Source: SVU FY 2018 10-K

Here is a press release of the Farm Fresh Sale

In the wholesale business, SVU owns 17 million square feet of distribution. Importantly, last night, the company announced a major sales-leaseback deal for 8 of its distribution centers. Upon deal closing, SVU will receive a net $445 million. The new annualized rent expense will be $31 million, so the deal CAP Rate was an attractive 6.4% (measured by the gross deal price of $483 million)

Additionally, today, we announced we've entered into agreements to sell and leaseback eight distribution centers, totaling nearly 6 million square feet or about 30% of our owned real estate portfolio, which is outlined on Slide 9. We're planning to close on seven of these properties in May, and to maximize proceeds, the eighth by October. We'll use the approximately $445 million of net proceeds after customary fees and taxes to reduce outstanding debt. Second, the sale-leaseback transaction announced today will burden our P&L with additional rent in fiscal '19 of approximately $27 million. The $483 million in gross proceeds equates to an effective cap rate of 6.4%, meaning annual cash rent for these leases for the first 12 months will be approximately $31 million. Because of the rent escalators in these leases, annualized book rent will be approximately $37 million. We'll benefit from lower net interest expense as the funded debt on our balance sheet will be reduced by the proceeds of the sale-leaseback. Source: SVU earnings conference call

Here is the list of owned Wholesale Distribution Centers

This deal is very positive in that it enables the company to deleverage, it proves out the strength of the Unified / Florida AG merger (see Exhibit A), and showcases the value of its own distribution assets.

Exhibit A from last night's conference call.

And I know that when those deals first came out, it would appear that something like a Unified Grocers with a purchase price of $390 million and their EBITDA of $35 million looked expensive to many people. But I'd like to think that now that we've completed the sale-leaseback, and we've been able to provide some more color on both additional real estate value and synergies, that if you walk through that math where you take the $390 million of a purchase price and you subtract out the sale of leaseback proceeds from this deal and guess it is net purchase price, and then, reduce out the remaining real estate value, compare that up against now the synergies. That -- and you've got their historical number, the updated synergy piece and then make a reduction for the sale-leaseback, and you've got a run rate EBITDA of $105 million. And I put that up against the $245 million less the $110 million of, call that, $135 million of essentially net-net purchase price, I think that's a great deal for shareholders.

Core Business

So the important question is trying to work out what's the earnings power of this business to trying and value it. In FY 2018, the company generated $449 million of Adjusted EBITDA. However, they changed their definition of Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2019 and beyond (basically they eliminated the pension and OPEB) to get to a truer cash flow.

Source: SUPERVALU earnings release

FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

$375 million to $400 million for FY 2019. However, this is using the new definition, so apples to apples, FY 2018 was $399 million when you eliminate the pension accounting. Moreover, the wind-down of the Albertsons TSA (the $1.3 billion Albertsons deal was done in December 2016) dinged FY 2019 EBITDA by $50 million. Plus there is the $27 million in rent expense (pro-rated, as the full year rent expense will be $31 million in FY 2020) from the sales leaseback, so net-net, SVU is guiding pretty strong FY 2019 EBITDA.

Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal '19, we'll be changing our definition of adjusted EBITDA to coincide with changes being made on the presentation of pension and OPEB, which is short for other post-employment benefits. Starting next quarter, our profit and loss statement will show a non-service-related pension and OPEB as a separate line following operating earnings. Because each of these are predominantly noncash inclusions within our P&L as a stock comp expense, we will exclude all three from the definition of adjusted EBITDA. Had we made this change prior to fiscal '18, adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations in fiscal '18 would have been $399 million. This historical impact of this change is shown on Slides 19 and 20 of our supplemental slides. Under this revised definition, our expectation for full year adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for fiscal '19 is that it will be in the range of $375 million to $400 million, which compares to the $399 million in fiscal '18. Let me address some of the large drivers of the year-over-year change from fiscal '18, which are also shown on Slide 22 of our supplemental slides. First is the wind-down and termination of the TSA with Albertsons as well as our move out of the distribution center we've shared with Albertsons in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Consistent with prior disclosures, the year-over-year impact of the TSA wind-down will be an estimated $50 million decline in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019. We'll also lose operating leverage we've benefited from in the shared automated Lancaster distribution facility and we'll need to absorb some startup costs in Harrisburg. In total, the move from Lancaster to Harrisburg will be an additional headwind of about $13 million in fiscal '19.

Debt & Valuation

As of its fiscal year end February 24, 2018, the company has $1.724 million in long term debt. If they use 100% of the $445 million and assume they pay down part of the secured term loan (this is variable debt and had a recent interest rate of 5.07%), the interest expense savings is $22.7 million, granted the full year new rent expense is $31 million. However, it materially reduces SVU's debt leverage ratios, so on balance, I like the move.

As of April 20, 2018, there were 38.4 million shares outstanding. So using $15 per share times 38.4 million shares equals a market cap. of $576 million. So long term debt of $1.724 billion less $445 million equals $1.279 billion, so let's round up to $1.3 billion.

So we are looking at pro-forma enterprise value of roughly $1.88 billion. So FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $375 million is a 5X EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple based on $15 per share. Also, keep in mind they still outright own about 12 million square feet Distribution Centers.

The response to the analyst Q&A on debt pay down.

Sorry this piece isn't fully polished and on a silver platter, as this is the best I could do synthesizing a new company that I have never really looked at and I only had a few hours this morning to dig in. However, given the $445 million sales leaseback, decent FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and upbeat commentary surrounding the outlook for the wholesale business (growth rates), and with 10 million shares sold short, this stock could rip in shorts' faces today. Therefore, I am placing a speculative buy on this high octane stock. If you can, I suggest you pick up shares at $15 or the low $15s, I like the risk/reward and short term setup. Again, let me be crystal clear, this isn't buying P&G at $73, this is high octane stock and on the outer edges of the risk frontiers type of bet.

If you play, note that the will of the shorts might overwhelm the longs. As you know I always eat my own cookin', and we are planning on picking up some shares, if we can secure them at $15.25 or better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We did buy shares at $15.16, in pre-market trading (4/25/18). My price target is $20.