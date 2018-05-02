Newmont Mining: Solid As Gold

Gold production was 1,209 K Au Oz in 1Q'18 or 2% lower than a year ago and 9.8% lower sequentially. Guidance for 2018 is 4.5 Moz to 5.4 Moz.

Newmont's first-quarter 2018 results missed slightly on quarterly revenue and beat on adjusted earnings by $0.02 per share. Revenues were $1.82 billion, up 9.6% from a year ago.

Image: Twin Creeks Mine - Nevada

Investment Thesis

Newmont Mining (NEM) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with quality assets and a unique project pipeline. I recommend the stock as a long-term investment. Newmont is part of my three long-term gold miners "base," including Agnico Eagle (AEM) and most recently Barrick Gold (ABX).

As we all know, owning gold works well as a hedge against inflation/US dollar, and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding, including stable gold miners. However, while this belief is true at least for the long term, it is highly debatable for the short and midterm.

I always have allocated between 8% and 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum, and palladium mainly - for this exact purpose and it has been rewarding. The practical question is to select suitable gold stocks with limited risks that can be proved a viable proxy for gold and present a long-term growth potential.

Gary J. Goldberg, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Newmont delivered some strong results in the first quarter of 2018. Our costs and production remain in line with our global guidance, we're building seven profitable projects on four continents, and we advanced the next generation of Newmont mines to the next stage of development. We also generated $644 million in adjusted EBITDA and declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, making it the strongest among the senior gold producers.

Thus, investing in the gold majors such as Newmont Mining makes sense, as long as the balance sheet is showing a bright horizon ahead.

It is not by any means a guarantee of complete success for investors, and to profit, I believe it is imperative to apply the right strategy by combining a long-term investment goal supported by technical trading. This market is highly dynamic, especially the gold sector that necessitates an active involvement.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q'2018. The raw numbers

Newmont Mining 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.97 1.91 1.56 1.45 1.46 1.67 1.79 1.79 1.66 1.88 1.88 1.94 1.82 Net Income in $ Million 183 72 219 −254 52 23 −358 −344 46 177 206 −527 192 EBITDA $ Million 786 679 462 190 480 587 626 −396 579 677 649 694 637 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.3% 3.8% 14.0% 0 3.6% 1.4% 0 0 2.8% 9.4% 11.0% 0 10.6% EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.14 0.42 −0.50 0.10 0.04 −0.67 −0.65 0.09 0.33 0.38 −0.98 0.36 Cash from operations in $ Million 625 438 810 272 526 777 850 633 373 526 685 751 263 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 284 322 283 422 280 283 269 301 180 183 194 309 231 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 341 116 527 −150 246 494 581 332 193 343 491 442 32 Total Cash $ Billion 2.64 3.34 2.99 2.38 2.49 2.95 2.18 2.81 2.97 3.17 3.05 3.32 3.17 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.45 6.38 6.35 5.86 5.70 5.57 5.12 4.62 4.62 4.62 4.05 4.07 4.10 Dividend per share in $ 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.075 0.14 0.14 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 500 506 530 531 531 533 533 532 533 535 542 538 535

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production details

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (by-product) has decreased slightly this quarter to $957 per ounce, but still higher than average due to increased CapEx and increased costs. It is a significant value that will have to be monitored in 2018.



Gold production was 1,209 K Au Oz in 1Q'18 or 2% lower than a year ago and 9.8% lower sequentially. Merian and Tanami mines were doing as well this quarter and contributed to the significant decrease in gold produced during the first quarter.

As a reminder, production is weighted to the second half of the year when we'll recoup production from the Silverstar mine at Carlin in Nevada, reach higher grades in South America and Africa and bring the Subika Underground Project online. We expect to deliver between 4.9 million and 5.4 million ounces of gold on an attributable basis in 2018 and we're on track to meet that commitment with 1.2 million attributable ounces of gold produced in the first quarter.

Goldberg said in the conference call.

Five years' guidance and 2017 Reserves of 68.5 M oz.

Source: NEM Presentation 1Q18.

2 - Newmont Revenues

Newmont Mining's first-quarter 2018 results missed consensus on quarterly revenue slightly and beat consensus on adjusted earnings by $0.02 per diluted share. Revenues were $1.82 billion, up 9.6% from a year ago.

Source: NEM Presentation

This increase is due primarily to prices for gold and copper being significantly higher year-over-year.

3 - Newmont Free Cash Flow.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when studying a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course positive if we can consider the business model as viable.

NEM's free cash flow is impressive with $1.308 billion on a yearly basis. NEM is a cash machine; however, the first quarter free cash flow was low with only $32 million.

The company decided to increase dividends by 50% to now $0.14 per quarter or $0.56 annually which is still very conservative. Dividend payout after the rise in 4Q'17 is $300 million annually, which leaves ample room for more dividend increase in 2018 or either share buybacks or debt reduction.

4 - Newmont Net Debt

Newmont Mining's net debt is now $0.93 billion. With liquidity of $6 billion as of March 31, 2018, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.4x, the company cannot be in better financial shape. NEM repaid $580 million in gross debt in 2017. NEM has no debt maturities due until the fourth quarter of 2019. Nancy Buese, the CFO, said in the conference call:

have one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector with total liquidity of $6 billion and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.4 times. We also remain focused on returning cash to shareholders. Earlier this week, we declared a first quarter dividend of $0.14 per share, reflecting an increase of $0.09 over the prior year quarter.

Commentary and Technical Analysis

Newmont Mining is showing a very impressive balance sheet with $3.2 billion cash on hand, a leverage ratio of 0.4x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and one of the best credit ratings in the mining sector.

More importantly, the miner is indicating a longer-term production expected to remain stable at between 4.6 and 5.1 million ounces per year through 2022 (excluding development projects which have yet to be approved).

NEM is the perfect long-term profile from an investor's perspective, and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

NEM is forming an ascending wedge pattern or rising wedge. An ascending wedge is a bullish chart pattern used in technical analysis that is easily recognizable by the right triangle created by two trendlines (resistance and support).

The trendline support for NEM is approximately $39 (buy flag) and assuming that the support holds, I expect NEM to re-test $43+ (sell flag) if gold price can stay above $1,300 per ounce. NEM is strongly correlated to the gold price, and both gold price and fundamentals should be factored into your trading strategy.

An intermediate resistance at $39.15 may be on the way (partial sell flag). The downside is pretty limited unless there is a sharp correction in gold price which is always possible. However, if the stock breaks out on the downside, it may re-test $34.75 (double bottom).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.