Kimco Realty: The Number One Turnaround Candidate In The Retail REIT Sector

In times when the whole world is crazy about chasing fast risky returns by investing in all kinds of intangible assets such as all the cryptos, we still believe there is place in your portfolio for a good old fashioned property REIT. Even if the REIT in question is a retail REIT, we believe this one is among the really undervalued ones from the sector.

Company introduction

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 50 years.

This company attracted our attention because it meets all the criteria we are looking for. It’s price has been beaten down related to Retail REIT fear:

The company is in no way toxic when we look at its debt. It does not have excess leverage. It has a nice reversal technical formation and has stable revenues. Let's now look deeper at the company.

1. Liabilities

The company has around 5.5 bln. in long-term debt as of last annual report. Here we can see the contractual obligations of the company:

In 2017, the company repaid its 650 mln. term loan and closed 2.25 bln. revolving credit facility agreement with a rate of LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points. The credit facility has the following covenants:

Any company able to finance at such rates is supposed to be financially sound. The credit markets are much more accurate in pricing their debt compared to the stock market.

Bonds:

These are all the bonds of the company and here we can see how they compare to the risk free rates:

Kimco Bonds yield curve vs the Treasury Yield curve:

Looking at this chart, we can conclude that bond holders continue to treat KIM as an investment grade issuer with very limited credit risk. The bonds have reacted to the general shift in the yield curve, but still did not take any credit related worries.

Preferred stocks:

The company has 5 preferred stocks outstanding:

All of the preferred stocks currently trade below par and their yield-to-worst equals their current yield. All of them trade around the 6 % current yield mark so we can conclude that the perpetual yield investors seek from KIM's preferrds is around 6%. Taking in mind that these dividends are not qualified the market is telling us that KIM's preferred stocks are safer than the ones of investment grade banks such as WFC for example because their qualified equivalent yield is higher than KIM's.

Liabilities Conclusion

We can conclude from this data that KIM is a typically financially sound company and fixed income investors are not showing any signs of credit worries. Of course, this may change in the future but as of now the fixed income markets are not giving us any sign to worry about the credibility of the company. This of course means almost nothing for our bullish thesis, but at least one can be sure the company is not going bankrupt tomorrow.

To show you what credit worries mean, we will use one of the most distressed retail REITS - CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL). Here we will just show you two charts and will leave all conclusions for you:

This is one of the preferred stocks of CBL, which went from 6.5% current yield to 11%.

This is the yield chart of the 12/15/2026 5.95% CBL bond that clearly shows what credit worries mean.

2. Assets

Kimco is seeking to reinvest funds to enhance existing portfolio and reduce leverage, positioning for success during a period of retail transformation. As of December 31, 2017, the Company has 95.9% of it's portfolio leased. What is more, it has received an increase in the average base rent per leased square foot from 14.99$ to 15.43$ which represents an increase of 0.44$ or 3% which ironically enough is higher than the target inflation rate of the ECB( which is targeting mainly the inflation). On top of that the increase is comparable to the 10 year treasury yield.

What is more, we can see the top 15 tenants on the graph below:

Most of them are investment grade companies and we can clearly see the company's diversified portfolio which comprises both of top location shopping centers and various reliable tenants. As per Balance sheet the company has properties marked at around 10 bln:

Here you can see some of these properties to get the feeling if they are really dying:

3. Revenue and FFO trends

We cannot pretend that we have a crystal ball to know the future of the retail sector. However, the revenue of the company and respectively its FFO and dividend have been quite stable and the current pricing of the company provides us with a buffer and a certain alpha if the negative sentiment turns out to be not as negative as expected. It is the situation, in which the price has already dropped on the expectation and the outcome is still to come. For the last 20 years, KIM has traded at a P/FFO of 15, while currently it is trading at around 10 times FFO. This means that even if the FFO drops to a certain level, price may not follow. This can clearly be seen on the following picture:

In the crisis of 2008, the company has traded even lower at around 5 times FFO. Is the environment ahead to be as severe as 2008 is a highly unlikely scenario if we look at market valuations today. Sentiment is extremely positive and even after the large recent correction in the broad market, most companies trade at extreme valuations. This is very true for companies with intangible assets. And here we have a company with some of the best commercial properties in the world giving us a chance to at least start accumulating it at relatively attractive prices. Indeed the guidance for 2018-2019 has been lowered, but as of now analysts expect it to continue its upward trend. Here is actually the big risk in making a DCF model. On the first sign that the FFO upward trend is to continue, the company's price will most likely return to its normal P/FFO ratio. While we are waiting for a bullish signal, we can start accumulating part of our desired exposure. The price target based on P/FFO of 14.6 and a FFO of 1.44 is around $21. This is an increase of around 50%. This of course will not happen in a day and will be the prize for the patient long term investor who got a little lucky to wait so much to catch this falling knife. This of course will not be possible if the Retail REIT sector proves to be a dying one. One must have a reaction if the fundamental picture changes drastically.

4.Technical analysis

From a technical perspective we may well be finishing the 5 wave downtrend with a double bottom formation. The medium term price target would be the 38.2% correction or a price close to $21. This is also where the last top has been. The big positive from a technical perspective is that if the double bottom holds, we are entering a trade with a very decent risk reward ratio. The stop would be under the current low and the price target - $21. Ironically this is the same price target that we got by mean reverting to the normal Price/FFO metric. As for a short term technical target we are choosing the double bottom formation target:

In our case this means $17.

5.Benchmark comparison and proper performance tracking

The closest competitor of KIM would have to be Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). The company's debt is trading at very similar yields even though it is rated 1 notch higher than those of KIM. The preferred stock of FRT is also having the same current yield as KIM preferred stocks. On top of that the two common stocks have very strong correlation in all time frames:

The one difference here is that KIM is quite more volatile. This can be explained by its higher leverage. Don't let the balance sheet fool you here. In Property REITs book value of the properties means a little. FRT is trading at 4 times book value while KIM is trading close to its book value. Long term debt to market value would be around 1 to 1 for KIM and 1 to 2.5 for FRT. One would really expect KIM to be the more volatile one. Why would we prefer KIM in this situation is the big question. The simple answer is that we just see more trading potential in it. If I was to chose between FRT preferred stock or KIM preferred stock, I would without a doubt chose FRT's one. As for common stocks KIM is a laggard as seen in the chart above. While KIM is still at its lows, FRT has already retraced. On top of that when looking at historical performance of the two stocks, KIM is undervalued based on P/FFO metric while FRT is trading at its long term average of 20 times FFO:

FRT has always been an outperformer and as usually is the case its historically higher P/FFO valuation is well justified. This would usually make the better performing stock a leader and market participants would start buying the lagging stocks after they are certain the change in sentiment has come. In finding turnaround stocks, having a leader is a large positive. I can not conclude that KIM is the better fundamental buy at the moment, but I certainly prefer it as a turnaround stock that is lagging its stronger cousin. As long as FRT is showing strength, we can expect KIM to follow.

7. Tracking the idea

This is a link which you can use to track the performance of our ideas. Once a certain position becomes a loser you can easily track it and decide if you want to add or start accumulating your position. A good strategy sometimes is to wait for a certain stock you like to become a losing one for another investor trader and to then enter it. The strategy is working quite well on SA. You like a certain author and his work, but as all analysts he will be wrong from time to time. If you are certain about his track record, you can use his mistakes to get exposure at better prices than him. This is the way many trading offices work. You just have to be better than your colleagues who constantly make money.

8.What are the risks

The big risk in the Retail sector is to experience a CBL scenario. Lower occupancy rates at lower prices can easily change the DCF model on any Retail REIT. A property is valued as a perpetual fixed income instrument and of course bears interest rate risk. Rising interest environment can also hurt the present value of any property as long as the revenue generated by it can not keep up with inflation and alternative yields. The Retail REIT sector is also expected to suffer from the fact that we change our way of life and shopping in particular.

9. Exit strategy

Depending on one's personal preferences we are presenting several factors that will make us reconsider our thesis:

weakness in the bonds or preferred stocks in excess of parallel shift in the yield curve

new low of the common stock, bellow the double bottom( including dividends)

Indication by management for shrinking revenue

Closely monitoring the biggest players in the sector such as FRT. If FRT goes back to lows, I would be concerned about my long position in KIM.

Conclusion

KIM is currently presenting us with an attractive valuation on relative basis. The credibility of the company is as strong as before the price drop of the common stock. Buying the common stock at 10 times FFO is a rare opportunity. On top of that we have a leader from the sector to follow, which can give us a good information of whether to hold sell or buy more from the stock.

Our price target for KIM is $21 at the moment and we view the company as a strong buy with limited risk. The short term target is for KIM to follow the already started retracement in names like FRT. This gives us a short term (trading) target of $17. This is the exact statistical target from the regression model with FRT and as well the minimum target of the double bottom reverse pattern.

This article written on March 30th 2018 is the effort of my group to start doing some work on common stocks. The guys intend to make a separate SA profile and are currently sharing their first idea with us. All comments and critique is welcomed as usual.

