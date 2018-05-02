A Recession Is Coming... But When?

Is a recession coming? There is always one in the future. Recession have not become extinct and those who believe that the Fed and our government are up to the task of managing the economy well enough to avoid any future downturns will, at some point, be in for a big disappointment.

The current bull market is the second longest in history. I could still go on for a bit longer. While all of the excitement over tax reform is beginning to fade somewhat as guidance has been more conservative that anticipated, I suspect that the remainder of 2018 will be far better than we are being told.

Reason for Concern Number One: Trade and Tariffs

The reasons for the conservative guidance tone coming from earnings conferences recently has two primary sources, in my humble opinion. The first is that all the talk of tariffs has many CEOs on edge. I continue to believe that it is mostly all talk and being used to build and advantage to force negotiations, especially with China, Canada, Mexico and possibly the EU (European Union). As I have written before, the U.S. has always negotiated trade treaties from a position of weakness giving up more than their respective trading partners to open markets in order to expand global trade. That was good in the beginning. But at some point, we needed to start leveling the playing field. Unfortunately, the negotiators did not understand that change was necessary. Now it is much more difficult. So, the President, right or wrong, did what he believes would create the sort of tension that can result in better deals.

But one of the most important tools in a negotiators belt is being able to walk away from a bad deal. We have never done that before. It may not be necessary, in many cases or at all, as long as the other side believes we are willing to do so. If they know you won’t walk they have all the leverage. I know. I’ve done a lot of negotiating with Fortune 50 companies on behalf of my former employer. We will start to see how that works out, probably before the mid-term elections.

For my part, I doubt that there will be much actual negative impact as I believe that negotiations will result in improvements. But that is just my opinion. Not many corporate executives read my articles so they are preparing for the worst, just in case.

Reason for Concern Number Two: Positioning for Buybacks

Many major U.S. companies have oodles of cash as a result of repatriation under the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Some of that money, and some cases a large sum, will be used for repurchasing stock by those companies to reduce the outstanding shares. That will increase EPS (earnings per share) and make management look even better than it really is. But why is it a concern?

Because CEOs want the stock of their respective companies to fall in order to buy back shares at a more reasonable price. Wouldn’t you? Why pay more than you have to for your own shares? They know that soft guidance numbers, even when coupled with huge earnings and revenue beats, will have a negative affect on stock price. And they have an alibi in that they can point to the trade issues and talks of tariffs. It is the perfect set up for them no matter what they believe will actually happen in the end. It is just too easy to pass up. At least, this is how I read the message between the lines from earnings this quarter.

Outlook for the remainder of 2018

In my recent article about inflation expectations I went into greater detail about what my expectations for the rest of 2018 in terms of inflation and its potential impact on equities. So, setting that piece aside, I will explain more about what I believe we can expect for the remainder of the year in stocks.

First of all we can expect continued volatility for at least another month and possibly into the early stage of quarter three. Why?

It’s simple really. The full impact of tax reform won’t really begin to show up in corporate financial reports across the board until the Q2 earnings season. There were a lot of mixed messages coming out of Q1 reports as corporate leaders tended to provide conservative guidance. Again, I think that is primarily driven by the questions surrounding trade talks and the possibility of a trade war with China.

Taking a look at charts from a longer perspective we see that the market has broken out of a very extensive range bound box dating back to before the dot com crash.

Again, this picture could change, but the current prognosis is that the upward trend appears to still be intact.

Potential drags on economic growth

Everything is not roses, though, as there are sectors of the economy that are likely to keep the economy from growth above 3% in 2018. The biggest concern at this point is the auto industry. The peak in new car sales appears to be in the rear view mirror now. I have been predicting this for about six months now but, barring any other natural disasters, major acts of Congress or a miracle, I believe we have actually seen the peak.

I was early, even though the signs were showing up, back in October last year. But then the hurricanes hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico and replacement of damaged vehicles helped boost car sales for several months.

Then came the tax reform bill which allows corporations to write off 100% of equipment purchases instead of depreciating those assets over several years. This provided a boost to sales of light trucks and SUVs in Q1. It may continue throughout the year but I suspect that it the pace will slacken because of trade worries. So, now that those major positive catalysts are mostly behind, us the natural cycle trend will again be the overriding force. And the cycle trend is down.

There are several reasons:

All of those who had put off a purchase after the financial crisis of 2008 have finally upgraded. Credit for new car purchases is tightening because the default rate on subprime loans is rising. A impending flood of low mileage used cars are beginning to hit the market as the surge in leasing that began 3-4 years ago are coming in off lease in record numbers. The dealers are going to need to sell these cars and, with so many available, prices will come down creating better deals for buyers and competing against new car sales.

Last year new car sales were 17.2 million in the U.S. and in 2016 there were 17.5 million sold. Predictions for 2018 range between 16.2 and 16.8 million units, depending on the source. I think that since we had a better start in Q1 and because tax reform will continue to help some, the most likely sales level will be close to 16.5 million. Were it not for those two factors I would expect sales to be closer to the bottom of the range as forecast by Toyota.

Rising interest rates will dampen growth somewhat but not kill the goose from laying a few golden eggs this year. Housing prices have continued to rise and, when coupled with rising interest rates on mortgages, will make home purchases less affordable. Home prices have surged by 6.8% on average in the 20-city Case Shiller Home Price Index. Those who want to buy are trying to get it done before interest rates rise further and pushing prices higher. I don’t know when the tipping point will come but at some point, possibly later in the second half of this year, demand could begin to slow as fewer households will be able to afford the house they want. Until then, though, demand could remain strong and add to growth prospects.

The other potential drag could end up being corporate spending because of the uncertainty about trade. Company executives often become more conservative when the future becomes unclear which ends up creating a less vibrant economy. If trade issues are cleared up, or we begin to see positive outcomes (that is assuming outcomes are positive; if not all bets are off), I would expect the economy to pick up steam and grow above 3% for the remainder of the year. If uncertainty continues, we could see growth of about 2.8% for 2018. Still, not a bad pace considering the average GDP growth since 2009 has been relatively tepid at about 2%.

On the positive side of the equation

Corporate earnings should come in consistently higher for the remainder of the year, assuming no major negative geopolitical events. That should boost stocks as the EPS (earnings per share) and other valuation multiples come down.

Another strong positive I see beginning is a record year for M&A (merger and acquisition) activity. We are already running ahead of the last peak in M&A that occurred back in 2006/2007, before the financial crisis brought it all to an untimely end. Banks are in much better condition here in the U.S now that back then so a financial crisis is far less likely this time around. Some European banks are still recovering and a few remain in poor condition but the problem is not as systemic as before due to regulatory improvements requiring higher reserves. I plan to write more detail about M&A activity and how it could provide further support to equities in 2018 in another article coming soon.

Outlook beyond 2018

Things could change quickly, and will at some point. This bull market could continue for more than another year or two, but there are so many things that could go wrong that it is difficult to form much conviction beyond year end 2018.

If companies do little else but buy back shares EPS will rise. But, if the economy does not grow because of a lack of investment the top lines of corporate America could stagnate. Perception is a fickle thing and it drives expectations for everyone: corporate executives, investors and consumers. If we expect the economy to be better in the future all wallets loosen up and we all benefit. If, on the other hand, the majority expects the economy to slow down significantly everyone will begin to make preparations for the worst. That, in turn, could lead to a slowdown in economic activity as everyone pulls back waiting for what they expect which results in bringing about their fears. Perception is the driver, more than reality because it create the reality if enough of the economy shares the same fears.

If a trade war were to break out I would expect it to happen sometime in 2019 or 2020 as negotiations fall apart. If negotiations are going poorly the strong tendency will be to extend the talks until after the mid-term election, thereby delaying any fallout until after the political process of electing new representative to Congress is complete. If negotiations are going well the tendency (possibly even stronger) will be to try to get something done so it can be announced prior to the mid-term elections. It’s just how the political game is played. It does not matter which party is in power.

So, if trade negotiations go well for the U.S. we should see the bull market extended beyond 2019, barring some other major geopolitical event. But, conversely, if negotiations fall apart, we could see an abrupt end to the bull market run.

These, of course, are just my opinions, based upon decades of experience watching how the world works, especially in terms of what I expect to happen to equities looking from the macroeconomic point of view. Whether you agree or disagree with me is of no real concern. It’s all good. If you’d like to express your own opinion, either way, just leave a comment.

How do we get to DOW 50,000 by 2024 if we have a recession before then?

Several things are likely to happen to help fulfill my prediction. First, keep in mind that we only need an average compound annual return of about 10.5% to end up at 50,000 on the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJI) from when I first made that seemingly overly optimistic prediction. The end of 2014 is almost seven years away.

If we do have a recession during that time frame (and I do believe we will) stocks will not remain down forever. The market peaked in late 2007 and bottomed in early 2009 during the last recession. It went down for a year and a half. Then it started back up and has had only a few corrections over the last nine years.

GDP growth was lackluster at best over most of that period, both here in the U.S. and also in most of the rest of the developed world economies. We never dipped back into recession but others did. It is hard to muster up strong growth during a recovery when much of the rest of the world is still struggling. Our government, as well as others, and the central banks of the world had to try new, untested tools to fight deflation for much of that time. We are not completely out of the woods on that issue yet, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel now. It is still dim but at least we can see a hint of better growth to come. That hint lies in changing demographics here in the U.S.

I have written extensively about that topic so I won’t bore readers with a lot of rehashing of an old topic. But by 2022, if not sooner, we should see the millennial generation, which is even larger than the boomers, begin to hit its respective consumption stride. That should translate into slightly higher inflation and improved growth due to higher consumption. But they have to unload some of that student loan burden, move up a rung or two on the corporate ladder and form more households for the impact to have a significant effect on the economy. But it will.

At that point and beyond I believe we will see GDP growth in excess of 3% again for several years. That is the engine that has been sputtering since the Great Recession but it will get a good tune up in two ways. The first being the emergence of the millennial generation as full fledged consumers. The next pig in the boa constrictor if you will.

The second part of the tune up will come, I believe, during the next recession. I do not believe the current Administration will be as willing to prop up failing industries in the next recession as what we experienced in 2008. I suspect there will be a lot more bankruptcies and a lot more flushing of bad debt from the system; something that has been a huge drag on economic growth over the last nine years, in my opinion. I think that this time around the federal government will be less likely to attempt to micromanage the economy. If I am right, the downturn could be painful but the foundation that will arise from the ashes will be much stronger and support more robust and durable economic growth going forward.

Thus, I believe that we could see another drop of as much as 30% to 40% in stocks when the next recession does come, but we could also see the indices rebound at a 20% or high clip for several years of recovery. It may take two years to get back to even. But I suspect we will end 2018 with a 20% gain so we will be falling from a higher level that where we stand today. That would put the DOW at near 28,800.

If the index falls by 40% we would be starting the recovery from about 17,900. Let’s say, for the sake of brevity (because there are a myriad of possible start and end points) that the recession begins at year end and last 1 ½ years. That would bring us to mid 2020.

If the remainder of 2020 give us a similar gain off the bottom as experienced in 2009 we would end 2020 at about 26,385. The index gained over 47% in the first six months of the recovery, from 6,470 to 9605. Assuming the next three years of recovery provides us with gains in the index of 25%, 20% and 20% we would be at about 45,600 at the end of 2023. A 10% gain in 2024 would get us to 50,000.

Of course, I expect to do even better by finding the best bargains using our Friedrich algorithm to sort through all U.S. exchange-traded stocks at the bottom in minutes rather than days.

I realize that sounds optimistic but this assumes that GDP growth can achieve 3.5% growth on average during the recovery, which I expect to be attainable with the right foundation and with better fiscal and monetary policies. The last time around our fiscal policy was either non-existent or creating additional drags on the economy through added regulations. The Fed was left to fend for itself and did the best it could. With a better response from the federal government the Fed would need to do less and the economy would recovery at a faster pace, similar to recoveries of the past. It was not unheard of for the economy to grow at rates exceeding 5% when I was much younger.

With the economy growing at such a healthier pace corporate profits should grow faster as well. That makes 20% growth in stocks more feasible. We are entering another period of productivity growth that will result from the adoption of more automation and robotics throughout our economy for the next few decades. Again, this is one of my opinions that you can refute if you like. But the future I see coming will contain a faster rate of change that we have ever experienced before. This next industrial revolution is just getting started and has a long way to run.

