ON Semiconductor Performing Well As The Cycle Ages

ON Semiconductor shares look undervalued on what I believe are fairly conservative assumptions, but sector rotation is a threat investors have to consider.

Lead times are rising across the industry and ON Semiconductor is investing in internal wafer capacity to ease supply shortages; these are typically signs of an aging/topping semiconductor cycle.

ON Semiconductor did a little better than expected, with its key auto and industrial markets both still offering healthy demand.

Like a lot of chip companies, ON Semiconductor (ON) has seen its share price slide over the last few months as investors have become more worried about lengthening lead times and the prospect that the cycle is peaking. I wouldn’t advise ignoring that risk (it’s really never different this time, and semiconductor demand is still cyclical), but ON’s leverage to growth opportunities in auto and industrial end-markets and ongoing synergies from the Fairchild deal can still support a worthwhile outlook. I’d also note that expectations aren’t exactly robust – mid-single-digit free cash flow growth would be enough to support a higher share price.





Another Okay First Quarter

Like many other chip companies, ON Semiconductor’s March quarter results were a little better than expected but not so much so that it will lead to meaningfully higher estimates or a shift toward more positive sentiment.

Revenue rose almost 8% from last year and was flat with the prior quarter. Computing was surprisingly strong (up 18% yoy/ up 9% qoq), as ON Semiconductor benefits from the Purley ramp primarily through its power management products for data centers. ON’s largest businesses were also healthy, with Auto revenue up 8%/ up 2% on strength in sensors, power management, and LED lighting, and Industrial revenue up 11% / up 3% on strength in machine vision and power management.

Communications (down 3% / down 10%) and Consumer (up 7% / down 3%) were the laggards in sequential terms, with Comm hurt by weakness in handsets (the large majority of the segment business).

Margins improved some, with gross margin up more than two points yoy and up slightly on a sequential basis. Operating margin improved two and a half points yoy and 30bp sequentially, in part due to ongoing synergies from the Fairchild deal.

It’s Getting Tougher Out There…

Lead times are one of the most-watched indicators of the health of the semiconductor industry, and first quarter lead times rose to 13.5 weeks on average – up from around 11 weeks a year ago and up slightly from the fourth quarter. That’s a new high for this cycle, but prior cycles have topped out in the 14-16 week range so there is still some headroom.

Demand from the auto sector (especially EVs and hybrids) and handset OEMs (wireless charging) has pushed MOSFET lead times up to 19 weeks (from 10 weeks a year ago). That’s good news in the short term for ON and rivals like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), and STMicro (STM), but it also represents a longer-term threat. Likewise with discrete component lead times, which have risen above 18 (from around 13 a year ago and 17 in the fourth quarter).

Why is this a threat? Long lead times lead to customers double-ordering to ensure they get the components they need, and that creates all sorts of chaos for chip companies. It also tends to lead to disruptions with channel inventory and it can stimulate excessive capacity additions. For ON’s part, management said that customers have started approaching the company about long-term supply contracts – not surprisingly, the interest has been highest in mid/high-voltage power management. ON has also seen higher internal and distributor inventories (above trend).

Wafer supplies are also becoming a problem for the company. Major wafer producers like Shin-etsu (OTCPK:SHECY) and SUMCO (OTCPK:SUOPY) have been very cautious about boosting 300mm wafer capacity, but ON is going to invest in expanding its own raw wafer capacity (for both silicon and specialty wafer); a $60 million investment should boost capacity by about 15% and lead to double-digit declines in wafer costs (up to 25% according to management). It’s worth noting, though, that ON was already underway with its own internal silicon carbide capacity project, and the company expects to start shipping SiC chips to auto customers in the second half of the year.

The Opportunity

The growth opportunities that ON is targeting are real. Yes, there are many companies targeting the auto market (including Infineon, Renesas, STM, and NXP (NXPI)), but there’s real growth here. Based on the latest Gartner data, the auto semiconductor market more than doubled between 2014 and 2017 to close to $15 billion in 2017. With extensive opportunities in sensing, drivers, regulators, and power mgmt., this remains an attractive growth market even with flagging build rates. Likewise with ON’s industrial markets, where power management is going to figure prominently in a host of applications across automation.

ON also stands to see ongoing benefits from the Fairchild deal. Adding Fairchild’s higher ASP products to the mix helped drive a 12% improvement in ASPs in 2017; that sort of improvement isn’t going to recur in 2018, but it does give ON a richer mix going forward.

I’m well aware of the constant price pressure ON faces; 5% to 10% annual price declines are commonplace. Likewise, I am well aware that many companies are targeting the same markets as ON. On the other hand, I don’t believe my estimates are all that ambitious – the end-result of my revenue projections is a long-term annualized revenue growth rate of between 2% and 3%. I’m more aggressive on margins, as I do believe that the company can add another four points or so to its long-term FCF margin, but that still only means mid-single-digit FCF growth for a company with good share in key market categories like diodes, power management, and transistors and high-value end-markets like auto ADAS and high-end industrial power supply and motor control.

Discounted back, those cash flows can support a fair value a little higher than today’s price – not a very common occurrence during semi bull cycles. I’d also note that a forward revenue multiple in the mid-2’s (when many chip companies are trading at 4.0x or more on 2018 revenue) can support a fair value in the mid-to-high $20’s.

The Bottom Line

It pays to be cautious when thinking about buying late in the cycle, as the lines between “truly cheap” and “cheap for a reason” get blurry. Likewise, it’s no fun holding even well-run chip stocks during sector corrections. Nevertheless, ON shares do still look undervalued and my biggest concerns about starting a position here have to do with the cycle/sector rather than the company/stock itself.

