The Fed Expected To Hold Steady, Apple Beats, Facebook Dates (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Includes: AAPL, AMZN, FB, FPKT, GE, GILD, IAC, LUV, QQQ, RUALF, SAFRY, SNAP, SPY, SSNLF, UAL, VZ, WMT
by: SA Multimedia

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady today.

Apple beats big in earnings, while Gilead Sciences and Snap sell off.

Facebook announces a plan to enter the dating space; Match.Com and IAC investors swipe left.

Today's top stories: The Fed is expected to hold steady this afternoon, Apple reports a big beat, and Facebook goes dating.

