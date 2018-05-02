McDonald's Beats Earnings, But What's Next?

With earnings season in full swing and a flurry of macro headwinds hitting the tape, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) may be a name that gets lost on your watch list. The positive stock reaction post-earnings is confirmatory that the company is capable of delivering on large strategy changes effectively and consistently pivoting to react to changing customer needs.

In my opinion, McDonald’s is a portfolio staple, not just from a dividend perspective, but from a growth one as well. While largely linked to the economic backdrop, it’ll provide more resilience in a downturn than other stocks, should you be concerned about the broader market’s future prospects. I’m looking to margin improvement over the medium to long term to carry the stock, as the company unveils more automated initiatives.

Source: The Gryphon

Highlights Post-Earnings

The new strategy for the company – the $1, $2, $3 menu – wasn’t my favorite idea and I was rather skeptical of it when I first heard. While I have no doubt that proper marketing can drive material sales growth, the dollar menu at McDonald’s had always been simple and to the point. All-day breakfast, if anything, has been the star of the show the last two years. This is the second major push McDonald’s has made to get more consumers in the doors and keep LFL sales growth trending up. Same-store sales ticked in at +5.5%, which is a clear acceleration over GDP and shows the effectiveness of management’s new marketing.

If this new dollar menu retains positive momentum throughout 2018, I’m left wondering what comes next for the fast-food giant as we turn the corner into 2019. Perhaps the answer lies in the capex skew, that is the breakdown of capex between U.S. and International. Going forward, MCD will spend $2.4 billion this year, but $1.5 billion (~63%), will be spent on the U.S. business.

The company is still working towards its long-run goal of refurbishing restaurants across the U.S., which goes a long way in improving the customer experience. While the improvement in experience is difficult to quantify without survey data, the derivative being LFL sales growth clearly is a sign that this play is working. Consistent delivery on LFL targets will keep this company from coming even close to treading water.

I think another area that propels the stock higher is increased automation of the business. McDonald’s has historically been a labor-intensive business, with the best initial statistic being employee headcount, currently at 235,000. There was a lot of uproar when the videos/articles first surfaced of McDonald's automated ordering systems replacing headcount at certain locations; however, I had to imagine investors were excited. When we start coupling increased automation with initiatives like delivery, which isn’t yet a proven construct for the company yet, the company is able to significantly cut costs, boosting margins and profitability as a result.

There’s even an updated risk factor in the latest 8-K that details, “We also continue to build on delivery initiatives, which may not generate expected returns. We may not fully realize intended benefits of these significant investments, or these initiatives may not be well executed, and therefore our business results may suffer.”

The rhetoric in filings always makes risks seem more daunting than they are in practice, but this is an opportunity for MCD to deliver (no pun intended) on a front that its customers have wanted for years – really since the likes of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Seamless went mainstream. If they deliver, and I believe they can, we should see further margin improvement such as the uptick from <30% EBIT margin in mid-2016 to the current 41.7% reported this past quarter.

That’s the 3-5 year development I’m looking for and would be disappointed, as a shareholder, down the line if the headcount wasn’t lower in the U.S. due to increased automation of the business. New menu items will consistently be a welcomed addition, such as the Garlic White Cheddar Burger, Pico Guacamole Burger, Sweet BBQ Burger, and the Artisan Grilled Chicken line, but I don’t believe they put this company over the top and actually drive a full percentage point difference in LFLs. Those are more of the micro, basis-point type contributions.

A Stable And Growing Dividend

My key concern with picking dividend investments is that I’m often worried about the sustainability of growth rates. I’d rather accept 2%, 3%, or 4% growth in exchange for 10% one year, a pause the second year, and 4% the third year. The predictability allows me to concentrate my efforts elsewhere on stocks and sectors that aren’t so easily defined in terms of fundamentals.

McDonald's is a core holding and will remain that way until the dividend is placed in jeopardy, which I don’t see happening for the foreseeable future. A 2.4% yield, which when compared to a one-year T-bill, only offers a 24bp premium, is just the base of the total return profile. A trek back to 52-week highs would result in an 8.1% gain, boosting the total return to double digits. I think that’s more than reasonable given the lack of the complexity with the investment case.

With a 5.81% DGR, this company offers investors consistency and I don’t think that can be taken for granted in a higher volatility environment that we’ve seen so far this year. The yield is still premium to the Dow Jones’ 2.19%, currently. I think something to also consider is that rather than return a significantly large portion of operating cash flow to shareholders, they’re keeping capex spend up - $1.8 billion the last two years, with an acceleration to $2.4 billion this year – in order to preserve future growth. Too often, companies that under-invest suffer at the hand of low growth.

Right now, the stock presents an attractive entry point. MCD did experience a death cross at the beginning of April, but with today’s earnings report, has now surpassed all three of its core moving averages (50, 100, and 200), as well as its three-month-long trading range between $160 and $140.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

MCD is still down for the year and while the 5% rally today certainly helps the stock trend higher, there’s a way to go before this stock is back at all-time highs. I think investors can argue that the stock is expensive at 21.3x forward earnings and that there’s a cap to how far MCD can run without some sort of new catalyst. I disagree and think that a solid international business that has consistently delivered on both its growth targets and dividend growth will remain bought on any dips, as well as rewarded for such consistency. I expect MCD, in the short term, to trade up to its 52-week highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.