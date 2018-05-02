GE Is No Bargain At $14

Here is what it takes to have faith in its prospects.

There is one compelling reason to buy the stock of General Electric (GE) right now, I was told in a conference call this week -- and that is not the value of its current assets, which is a topic I touched upon recently, but rather the higher level of profitable growth that could be embedded in its industrial operations.

Margins

Make no mistake: GE is changing rapidly, so any attempt aimed at modelling its cash flows is tricky at best. Moreover, you can safely argue that under Jeff Immelt's stewardship its forecast were so out of whack with reality that "once bitten, twice shy" might apply here, and now we seriously need to focus on other value-drivers. But what if, say, GE's cost-cutting continues to pay dividends -- as it clearly did in the first quarter -- and then its revenue growth trajectory continues to beat inflation by 2020?

One way to look at its P&L results for the fourth and first quarters is to acknowledge that certain costs are growing less rapidly than revenues, and that is very important detail because interest expenses were heavier lately, and continued to put pressure on its bottom line. In other words, earnings per share erosion was prevented by an improvement in costs and lower taxes, but interest expenses remain problematic.

Nonetheless, this is a play on its cash flow productivity and projections.

Growth

In this context, bear in mind that we do not know how the new GE would look like once its restructuring is over, but on a pro forma basis we can play with the numbers and try to understand what we might be investing in today if we were to add GE to our portfolios.

In 2017, GE reported revenues of $122bn, so if we assume that it grows its top line by 3% a year, assuming its current assets base, it will hit $133bn by the end of 2020.

That would be a remarkable performance, but the kind of growth that GE might be able to generate over time is even more important. Essentially, it is vital, if it aims to deliver shareholder value, that GE grows more profitably, because underlying margins significantly higher (say 200bp-400bp higher) than current levels could add billions of value to its current market cap.

Its Ebitda line -- this is derived from adjusted operating cash flow, or net earnings on a GAAP basis, plus depreciation and amortisation, other one-off non-cash charges and working capital changes -- has historically, and comfortably, hit $20bn. But as GE continues to shrink, it is reasonable to suggest that it will be lower over the medium term.

In fact, I think it is conceivable to say that in 2020, GE might be able to record an Ebitda margin of 14% (this is my bear-case scenario, with Ebitda margin 50bp lower than its trailing Ebitda), which implies $18.6bn of Ebitda. A discount rate for that level of adjusted operating cash flows could reasonably vary between 7% and 9%; which means that, if we assume an Ebitda multiple range of between 12x and 14x, GE's enterprise value today [Multiple*Ebitda/(1+discount rate)^3] comes in at $177.7bn at a mid-point.

As a reference, that trading multiples range applies several industrial groups, including 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON) and Boeing (BA).

Value

Assuming GE Capital is worth zero, and excluding any negative impact from its net liabilities under any valuation scenarios, but taking into account the core net debt of its industrial operations (as gauged by total borrowings minus gross cash), its implied equity value comes in at $113bn, or $13 a share.

So, at $14, where it currently trades, its stock is overvalued by about $1.

However, if its Ebitda margin hovers around 18% three years from now, my calculations suggest that $24bn of Ebitda would yield a market cap of $164bn, for a share value of $18.8 today.

Another element worth attention here, which concerns its fast-changing assets base, is that it looks increasingly likely, I understand, that its transportation unit would likely be de-consolidated this year. So, I have also modelled revenues growth excluding $4bn of annual revenues for GE Transportation and about $1bn of related Ebitda (this would be dilutive against my projected figures), which yields an implied share value of between $11.2 and $17 based on Ebitda margins at 14% and 18%, respectively.

(All calculations assume total shares outstanding at 8.7bn.)

Fully Valued

Needless to say perhaps, given where GE stock trades today, I confirm the view that it is fully valued, and there might be more risk betting on a short-term rally than on its fall.

Of course, I have also modeled its core balance sheet items, and, notably, its core current assets ("CCA") have dropped 31% to $106bn between 2013 and 2017, while goodwill and intangibles (G&I) have risen by roughly 14% to $104bn over the period. So, there is risk embedded in its G&I/CCA ratio, which has risen from 60% to about 100% in the past five years, while G&I/CCA has almost doubled to 27.5% since 2013.

Finally, it is also apparent that the equity markets are struggling to reach previous highs, and this makes GE a less compelling investment, particularly because the recent drop in the stock market has rendered many other investment alternatives much more attractive than previously. As a result, I am not a buyer because this is a balance sheet story where its P&L indicates more risk than reward; but if you are invested for the long term around its current price, I would add that although downside risk is meaningful, you might do well to average down your position, given my current base-case FV estimates of $12.10-$12.50 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.