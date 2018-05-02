Once Burnt, Twice Shy? Why To Look At IPOs That Are Left For Dead

Jensen discusses how long he waits to spot an opportunity, which types of stocks he looks for, and what signs there are that a turnaround is possible.

One way to do it is by looking at companies that used to have a lot of interest, but no longer do. If you take the premise that when everybody is looking at a company, it's hard to find a real bargain - something Apple (AAPL) shareholders might disagree with today - then it follows that stocks that used to be in the spotlight, but no longer, can make for attractive investments.

That's the approach Bret Jensen takes on The Busted IPO Forum. Busted IPOs are companies that come public in an IPO (initial public offering) to some fanfare, but that end up struggling in their public career. What was once worth $1.00 becomes valued in the market for $.50. While there are cases where that is a deserved discount, there are also cases where the company has done what it was supposed to do, just out of the harsh glare of the market's attention. We asked Bret about how he approaches these companies, and which ones are on his radar currently.

SA Marketplace: After a fallow period, we've had a recent burst of big IPOs - Dropbox (DBX), Docusign (DOCU), Pivotal (PVTL), Zuora (ZUO), and others. You're looking for IPOs that sell off; how closely do you watch IPOs as they first start trading, and how long does it usually take for something to get on your radar?

The Busted IPO Forum: With some exceptions, I don’t usually get involved in IPOs until they are public for at least 18 months. By then the ‘lock ups’ on the holdings of insiders have expired and analyst hyperbole has moved on to newer debuts. Oftentimes, you can find the same company farther down its development or growth path at 30 to 50 cents on the dollar to its original debut price.

SA: You mention that you focus on small and mid-cap stocks. For better or worse, many people focus on the biggest name IPOs, and sometimes those bust (Facebook (FB) for example traded off heavily over its initial months). Do you look at the big names that IPO either as potential investments or trendsetters, or is it all a focus on the smaller companies?

BIF: I actually bought Facebook when it cratered from its IPO debut at $38 to under $20 meeting the ‘Busted IPO’ criteria. Unfortunately, it was a strictly a trade that I ‘let go’ at $50 much to my regret albeit a very profitable one. Most of our recommendations are of the small cap variety, simply because large ‘Busted IPO’s are few and far between.

SA: What's your tracking process for these sorts of companies?

BIF: We have a database of the over 1,000 companies that have come public since 2012. We consistently to do deep dives on those that meet the criteria of a Busted IPO and also have a market cap of at least $100 million.

SA: IPOs are often newer companies with less mature businesses and profit models. How do you account for this, or what do you look for in general as you study these sorts of opportunities?

BIF: As noted above, we don’t usually even look at these companies until they have been on the market at least 18 months. This gives them time to mature a bit like fine wine. It allows growth companies many quarters to get to profitability if not already. For biotech companies, its gives them time to evolve their pipelines from early stage compounds to mid or even late stage drug candidates.

SA: So the 18 month mark is where you start looking at these stocks. What are you looking for? You've mentioned progress and, in some cases, profitability, but are there other factors that put a stock in your portfolio, or that cause you to back away?

BIF: Many things including insider buying, upcoming catalysts (especially trial milestones in the case of biotechs), increasingly positive analyst coverage, undervaluation to peers, etc. I will back away if the firm is continuing to languish or if in the case of a biotech company consistently has trial disappointments.

SA: Are there sectors that you spend more time looking at for Busted IPOs, or any trends you see in terms of the companies you tend to find?

BIF: Given the market has rallied over the past several years, we are finding a lot of ‘Busted IPOs’ in the few sectors of the stock market that largely have not participated in this rise to the same extent. This includes biotech sector which is trading at the same level it was three years ago and also energy where a long of smaller firms almost busted out when the price of oil and natural gas crashed a few years ago.

SA: IPOs are often viewed as 'cash-out' events for insiders, and so the cases where they sell off badly would seem to be bad signs for the underlying business. That's also where opportunities might lie, but how do you shake the sense that the market may have a given company right, like in the case of Blue Apron (APRN)?

BIF: That is a very good reason we avoid this niche in the market until the company is public for at least a year and a half. This allows times for insiders to sell whatever holdings they wanted to ‘cash out’ of. In addition, we avoid names like Blue Apron which have absolutely no ‘moat’ and subject to fierce competition. A lot of the restaurant companies that came public over the past few years like Potbelly (PBPB) we viewed with the same brush and avoided as well, fortunately.

SA: Do you have a preference between companies that seem to be creating new markets or business models, where you have to learn more about what they're doing, or companies that are entering established markets?

BIF: We tend to stick to what we know as ‘pioneers’ tend to take the first ‘arrows’. In addition, the successful ones rarely get to Busted IPO status

SA: What's a current busted IPO you like, and what's the story?

BIF: KaryoPharm Therapeutics (KPTI) has had a nice run since being added to the model portfolio last September and just reported impressive mid-stage trial results on Tuesday as well. However, I would like to throw out FireEye (FEYE) as a name we like right now. The stock has been a solid performer in 2018 but we think it goes higher in 2018 for several reasons. First, the company is successfully migrating to cloud offerings. Second, internet security is a rapidly growing space and FireEye is selling at a significant discount to rivals based on a price to sales basis. The company also has a brilliant CEO who is leading an impressive turnaround that has the company turning profitable. Finally, it would be hardly surprising to see a larger player like Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) or IBM Corp (NYSE:IBM) acquiring this mid-cap tech concern at a significant premium to expand their footprint into this fast-growing niche.

SA: What has changed for FireEye from the period where it went bust (a peak of 90 to a bottom of 12), and why has the market not recognized this change, in your view?

BIF: They jettisoned their founder who made myriad bad decisions that caused the stock to crater and brought in a brilliant CEO from a company 'Mandiat' they acquired, who rationalized the company's product offerings and moved them to being a cloud based provider.

