Gilead Denies It Stumbled: Is The Selling Overdone Or Just Starting?

Introduction - Gilead misses but keeps guidance

Gilead (GILD) was a $20 stock in 2011 when it did the deal that brought it Sovaldi and enabled the rest of its HCV line of three combination products. In only 4 1/2 years, it was a $120 stock and has spent the next almost two years either dropping or churning. Similarly, annual sales went from the $10B range to briefly about $30B and I am taking the low end of 2018 guidance and using $20B for this year's numbers.

With GILD down to $68 in pre-market trading Wednesday after missing Street expectations on both sales and earnings, it may be priced about right given the incessant challenges. After the company guided to about $4.50 EPS - this following Q4 2017 results - I projected $4.50 GAAP and about $6.00 non-GAAP EPS for this year. Switching only to GAAP numbers, following Q1 EPS of $1.17 on product sales that dropped sharply to $5.0B, I'm going to carry $4.40 EPS for this year, but a $4.00-4.20 range would not surprise me. Using the low end of the range gives a 17X P/E for the year, and if 2018 is a trough year, GILD could be ready to move up sustainably, just as it did after the Pharmasset (Sovaldi) deal.

GILD pointed to some inventory destocking in the supply chain as a reason for the miss, but if it is going to give guidance and buy back 1% of outstanding shares at $79 (without shrinking the share count), it is supposed to know those things. Excuses no longer suffice. I continue to believe that the very most that companies should do is just say how business is going at the time of the conference call, set sales/earnings/margin goals for some period in the future, and just stop pretending they know what's coming their way. So even though there are clear paths for the stock to reveal its trading to have been a new, higher base before moving up again, the buybacks and dubious guidance keep me holding a modest stake, not buying more. But a word to the bears: past and potentially future growth stocks that are trading at a market multiple can be frustrating shorts just as they are frustrating longs. GILD may wear out both bulls and bears for some time to come.

Next, some puts and takes on details of the quarter and year ahead, and the pipeline.

Challenges for this year

For the nth time, GILD espies stabilization in the HCV market. Sales were around $1B with the 3-drug combo Vosevi a bright spot that may persist. Harvoni is fading in favor of Epclusa, which is a pan-genotypic drug unlike Harvoni. This trend may not be ideal, in that Harvoni but not Epclusa allows a meaningful subset of HCV patients an 8-week regimen, not 12 weeks as the Epclusa label recommends. With AbbVie (ABBV) already doing almost the same dollar volume as GILD in HCV, led by its new drug Mavyret, GILD has to come through with the projected slow declines in volume and stable pricing, or else it will lose additional credibility.

One of the other two most important commercial challenges are growing the TAF-based HIV/AIDS line of drugs in the US and EU. In the conference call, the company insisted that Biktarvy is off to a strong launch in the US, meeting or beating expectations. If it can continue to draw switchers away from GSK's (GSK) Triumeq, as has occurred so far, that would provide long term upside opportunity. One of the reasons for sticking with GILD is something like the reason shareholders stuck with Microsoft (MSFT) in its dreary years after its Y2K peak: the cash cows (Windows/Office in MSFT's case). GILD actually has three opportunities to grow in HIV treatment:

gain share from GSK

help more infected patients who are not being treated go on treatment

grow the prevention market (pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP).

On slide 34 of the presentation, GILD shows data that there are about 700,000 HIV-infected people in the US on treatment, but over 400,000 infected people not being treated. Of those on treatment, about 80% are on a GILD drug. Bringing down the number of untreated infected people is one public health goal that would benefit GILD. Then, only a small percentage of at-risk non-infected people are on PrEP, but the number is growing. So GILD has a clear and present chance to grow its HIV-related revenues both in the short term and then in the long term.

The other closely-watched opportunity is Yescarta, the Kite CAR-T (cell therapy for cancer). Sales in its first full quarter on the market were $40MM. GILD claims to be making very good progress in bringing more centers up to speed. No new safety issues have emerged. Rapid sales progress by year-end is a key point I'm tracking here. Reimbursement issues in the CAR-T space were not discussed in the conference call.

Moving to the pipeline...

Maybe a little more focus as leadership changes

GILD's new R&D leader is a liver specialist, Dr. John McHutchison. This may suggest that GILD has a reasonable shot at success in the fibrotic liver disease NASH. The company even projects that by the end of next year, it may be able to file an NDA for selonsertib, its internally-developed ASK inhibitor. This drug is dosed orally and acts on an intracellular enzyme system. Phase 2 supporting data was a tad thin, and the drug is undergoing what might be more productive testing as a combo with GILD's two other NASH candidates. But once a company of GILD's sophistication takes a single agent into Phase 3, there's always a shot that it could succeed despite what I perceive as restrained Street expectations.

The other major Phase 3 program involves filgotinib. Rights to this JAK inhibitor were obtained via a deal with Galapagos (GLPG) after ABBV opted for its internally-developed "upa" and returned filgotinib to GLPG despite promising Phase 2 data. This drug is in several Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials. GILD continues to express confidence in its safety profile but warns that more patient-years of exposure are needed to be confident that filgotinib does not have a similar problem as the Incyte (INCY)/Lilly (LLY) JAK inhibitor Olumiant may have with blood clots. GILD owns some stock in GLPG, which partly offsets GLPG's stream of income from filgotinib if and when it comes to market. The Street is focused intensely on this drug, due in large part to the several Big Pharma/Big Biotech companies that are in or trying to get into the identical space. GILD announced a deal with an Alphabet (GOOGL) subsidiary, Verily, to drive innovation in the autoimmune disease space where filgotinib and other pipeline GILD products are aiming to gain market access.

Beyond the KITE's ZUMA program, the rest of the pipeline got little attention this call. GILD has an early-stage program for an HIV cure. It is too soon to handicap this story; what an achievement it would be for GILD to first lead the way to single tablet regimens for HIV control and then to lead the way to cure. Here's hoping!

Risks

Clearly, GILD has a weak chart and declining sales and earnings. With the Fed tightening, GILD may be winnowed out as (per Warren Buffett) a swimmer lacking proper attire. The result could be much lower stock prices, especially if a negative headline, and perhaps an important one, hits the KITE program, if filgotinib begins to look bad, or if threats to the success of GILD's HIV growth prospects look more serious. I think it's a time for testing for the stock. Please see the 10-K and other regulatory filings for GILD's listing of risks to the stock.

Concluding comments: not bull or bear, mostly chicken

Growth stocks do not make good income stocks in my humble opinion, so I do not care that GILD is a 3%+ yielder now. The whole point of biotech is some combination of sales growth, R&D brilliance, sound capital management, and clean finances to allow the right deal to be struck at the right time. GILD has not demonstrated these attributes very well for almost three years. Yet, amidst some chaos as HCV sales expectations failed to meet the expectations of the entire pharma industry, I now see the company as regrouping. It is now easy to say what GILD is and where it wants to go when it "grows up" some more. That was not really the case 1-2 years ago, when almost nothing was working. The number one reason I see for patience is that Wall Street is impatient. It may not value the potential for GILD's HIV line of drugs to grow and act as a cash cow for as long as I think it can. If that product line can throw off scads of cash for many years, some of which goes back to shareholders and some of which is reinvested productively, GILD has a shot at significant share price and profits recovery. Only a lot of time will tell on this one. So I'm a patient chicken here. There is enough skepticism and worse amongst investor attitudes toward GILD that if business prospects turn up for real, there could be an interesting wall of worry the stock will have to scale that could allow an alert investor to jump in before the stock gets ahead of itself.

To answer the title's question, I don't know; the prior low may not hold. But with GILD at perhaps 17X this year's earnings, which could be trough earnings, I'm sitting tight and continuing to think about the sunny side of the street. GILD just might be golden again, some day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,ABBV.

