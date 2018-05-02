The Marathon Deal Is Great For Andeavor's Shareholders

The high price tag has not been met with enthusiasm by Marathon's shareholders due to concerns that it is buying at the top of a hot market.

Merchant refiner Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) is being purchased by competitor Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) in a $23 billion cash and stock deal, as reported earlier this week by the Wall Street Journal. The two firms' shareholders have had very different reactions to the news of the acquisition (see figure), which will result in the formation of the country's largest merchant refiner with a combined 3.1 million barrels per day of refining capacity.

MPC Price data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum will pay a stiff premium for Andeavor based on an acquisition price of $152.27 per share, which represents an almost 25% increase over last Friday's closing price. More importantly, this premium comes on top of a share price that has already set two new all-time highs in 2018 alone (see figure). Marathon's decision to purchase Andeavor despite this run-up has led to concerns among its own shareholders that it has overvalued Andeavor's future earnings.

ANDV data by YCharts

Multiple upsides

Valuation worries aside, Andeavor will represent a valuable asset for Marathon Petroleum. Andeavor became a major player in the U.S. refining market west of the Mississippi when it announced in late 2016 its own acquisition of competitor Western Refining. This purchase gave Andeavor a refining footprint that extends from as far east as Minnesota to as far west as Alaska, including refineries near the newly productive Bakken Shale and Permian Basin oilfields (see map). Refining margins in these two areas have climbed of late, first when Hurricane Harvey knocked much of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity off-line last August, and then again more recently as surging oilfield production has overwhelmed existing pipeline takeaway capacity.

Source: Andeavor (2018)

The result of this footprint is that much of Andeavor's refining capacity currently sits in an ideal operating economics position. The rebounding price of crude has caused U.S. oilfield output to rise sharply over the past several months. Demand has remained strong globally, however, and the price spread of Brent crude over WTI crude has moved to levels not seen since before the U.S. crude export ban was repealed in response (see figure). This has broadly benefited U.S. refineries, especially inland refineries like many of those owned by Andeavor. A lack of sufficient pipeline capacity in the Permian has caused Midland crude to trade at an even larger discount to Brent, promising to boost margins still further at Andeavor's Gallup and El Paso refineries.

Brent WTI Spread data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum, on the other hand, has a refining footprint that is primarily in the Midwest and Gulf Coast. The company's acquisition of Andeavor, therefore, will enable it to not only take advantage of growing output in the Bakken and Permian oilfields, but also to develop a footprint that extends from Alaska to Kentucky. In announcing an estimated $1 billion in savings resulting from the acquisition, Marathon Petroleum's management likely has in mind the efficiencies that this new continent-wide reach will create.

But for how long?

As attractive of an asset that Andeavor is, though, Marathon Petroleum's investors' concerns about the purchase price are valid. Refining sector margins are subject to substantial volatility as macroeconomic uncertainty has grown in the energy markets. America's repeal of its export ban was one cause of poor returns in 2016 and early 2017, but several others continue to loom. The rapid output growth that had occurred in the Permian earlier this decade disappeared in 2015 and 2016 as crude prices collapsed. Meanwhile, the recent major rebound in Bakken production has been insufficient to bring total output back above its 2014 high (see figure). The price of crude has been exceptionally volatile over the last decade, and a return to lower prices would prove challenging for inland refiners if oilfield output declined again in response.

Source: EIA (2018)

Higher prices would also present a hurdle. While the low prices of recent years have given refiners some breathing room from market-shrinking competition such as electric vehicles, U.S. gasoline consumption will likely return to the long-term decline that existed prior to 2015 if prices continue to increase. Refining margins tend to increase when refined fuels prices decline but shrink when those prices rise as retailers try to restrain price growth at the pump (the past several months have been an anomaly in this regard due to the effect that prices have had on inland oilfield production). In the longer term, sustained high prices would spark a renewed interest in fuel economy by drivers, potentially harming the overall size of the domestic refined fuels market.

The downside to the refining economics "sweet spot" that Andeavor currently finds itself in is that a major turn to oil (and by extension, fuel) prices in either direction would likely cause earnings to decline from their current levels. Higher fuel prices would weigh on refining margins, while a substantial enough decline to oil prices would cause oilfield output to decline, hurting refinery throughput volumes. The attractiveness of the company's forward valuation therefore depends on how much stability an investor expects from the current operating environment.

Marathon Petroleum's management clearly expects multi-year stability, judging from the statement that the company is paying only 4.2 times Andeavor's projected 2020 cash flow. Viewed from that perspective, Marathon Petroleum is getting a very attractive deal (see figure). This also assumes that Andeavor's cash flows will continue to move higher year over year for the next three years. That is a questionable assumption, if only because of the volatility that has characterized refining economics in recent years.

ANDV Price to Free Cash Flow (3y Median) data by YCharts

Ultimately, Andeavor's shareholders are the big winners in the announced acquisition. Unlike past tie-ups between refiners that occurred during periods of relative bearishness in the refining sector, Andeavor's shareholders will receive a large premium over the company's all-time high share price. Furthermore, the purchase price is based on a rather optimistic assumption regarding the state of the refining market in three years' time. This explains the disappointment that is being expressed by Marathon Petroleum's shareholders, but that is ultimately good news for their counterparts with Andeavor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.