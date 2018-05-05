Short Ideas | Industrial  | Editors' Picks

SA Interview: All About Short Selling With Black Mamba

About: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN), Includes: ACB, CGC, PFSCF, PI
Black Mamba is an experienced investor who focuses on long-term, value-oriented ideas.

The three types of shorts, how to evaluate management credibility and identifying stock promotions are topics discussed.

Black Mamba shares a short thesis on Axon Enterprise.

Feature interview

Black Mamba is an experienced investor who focuses on long-term, value-oriented ideas. Notable calls include a short thesis on ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCQX:PFSCF) and short thesis on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI).