Performance Of Factor Tilts: April 2018

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

No strategy outperforms in all market environments. With smart beta, investors are looking to invest in factors that have generated outperformance over the course of a business cycle. In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size (IJR), value (NYSEARCA:RPV), low volatility (NYSEARCA:SPLV), dividend growth (NYSEARCA:SDY), and equal-weighting (RSP) - have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV) historically. This series is providing updated performance data and a discussion of performance drivers, so that investors can assess the relative valuation of these factor portfolios in regular intervals.

Hopefully, this periodic tracking of the performance of these factor tilts can help investors assess which factor might outperform based on the stage of the business cycle. As I stylistically depict below, and have described in a recent article, these factor tilts outperform in different parts of the economic cycle.

The table below shows the historical performance of the underlying indices depicting these five factor tilts. I would draw readers' attention to the annualized returns for the past 10 and 20 years at the bottom of the table. These five factor tilts have managed to outperform the S&P 500 over multiple business cycles.

Of course, you cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility; unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Value (RPV) led the way in April, posting a 2.81% total return to outperform the S&P 500 by 243 bps. The strongest returning sector in the S&P 500 in April was Energy as oil prices posted strong gains for the month. Value has a 2x weight to the Energy sector, and its value-weighted components outperformed the cap-weighted constituents of the S&P 500.

The worst performing sector in the S&P 500 in April was consumer staples. Dividend growth and low volatility, which are overweight this non-cyclical sector, underperformed as interest rates moved higher on the month. A full one-quarter of the PowerShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is in the consumer staples sector.

In previous months, the relative performance of the factor tilts has been driven by the tech overweight in the cap-weighted index versus the factor tilt portfolio. With tech and the broad index little changed on the month, that was not a dominant story this period.

Below I have graphed the total returns of the five factor tilts over the course of April.

On the year, the Dividend Aristocrats have been the laggard, and this group once again trailed in April. In a forthcoming article, I will detail the returns of the underlying constituents so that dividend-focused investors can look for opportunities in this underperforming segment of the market.

