Why Facebook Will Face A Lawsuit Before This Is Over

The outlook is not entirely negative. FB still has long-term earnings potential, and there may be opportunities to buy it cheaper.

This scandal will drag out through government investigations, regulatory moves, lawsuits, and the exposure of further details about Facebook's failure to protect user data.

In his questioning of Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Senator John Kennedy said that "there are some impurities in the Facebook punchbowl." More bluntly, he continued, "your user agreement sucks." Kennedy's questioning deteriorated from there, as he did not get specific enough about the user agreement and showed a lack of understanding about how Facebook and its 3rd party apps work. However, he was absolutely correct in his starting point about Facebook's user agreement. It sucks.

Facebook’s terms of service clearly spell out the expectations for users. Users know–if they actually read the agreement–how they are permitted to behave on the platform, how ownership of their content works, and what the consequences are if they violate the policy. However, Facebook has no way of confirming the capacity of its users to agree to the contract. It is also not entirely clear how Facebook will behave in the contract and how it will be held accountable for misbehavior. That is with one exception: its promise to "require applications to respect your privacy." Facebook did very little to enforce its contracts, particularly with developers. In neglecting to do so, it may have violated its own user agreement.

Congressional testimonies and an FTC investigation are not Facebook's only problems right now. The broken promise in Facebook's terms of service to protect user privacy may create grounds for a class action lawsuit as well.

Facebook Made It Way Too Easy For Developers To Steal Your Data

In a 2018 interview on 60 Minutes, app developer Aleksandr Kogan explained how he and allegedly “tens of thousands” of other developers used a Facebook feature called "friend permissions" to gather data about millions of users without their direct permission via their friends’ usage of an app. Once those developers got access to the data, it left Facebook’s platform, where Facebook would have no way of holding the developers accountable for upholding their agreement. Kogan sold his data to Cambridge Analytica, who used it to profile American voters for the benefit of selected political candidates. Facebook even allowed Kogan to post a user agreement on his app that contradicted the developer agreement he signed with Facebook by saying he would sell their data to third parties. That agreement was posted for a year and a half before the press finally exposed it in 2015.

"It says plainly in the developer policy, clearly, that you are not allowed to transfer or sell data,” CBS News’s Leslie Stahl prompted Kogan. "This was as clear as can be." His reply: "I'm not even sure if I read the developer policy back then." So Facebook users sign up for accounts without reading the user agreement, app developers program apps without reading the app developer agreements, and Facebook allows those developers to run their apps without bothering to read the apps’ user agreements. Millions of people signed contracts without reading them, and now they are all mad at each other because the contracts were violated.

Facebook's Broken Promise

Facebook has made itself extremely vulnerable to a lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica. Facebook’s terms of service, last revised January 30, 2015, say, "we require applications to respect your privacy, and your agreement with that application will control how the application can use, store, and transfer that content and information."

It will not be long before lawyers and judges are picking at that word “require." Does writing a privacy policy in a developer agreement that will likely not be read by many developers constitute “requiring” them to respect privacy? Don’t you have to exercise some sort of authority to “require” someone to do something? Facebook's lack of action against Cambridge Analytica and potentially other developers could mean that it was deceiving its users when it told them that it requires applications to respect their privacy. This could give users a case for a massive class action lawsuit.

Outlook For Facebook's Stock After Cambridge Analytica

Facebook's stock took a big hit from this scandal. It lost $50 billion of market capitalization in 3 days following news in mid-March about the Cambridge Analytica data breach. It dropped another $100 billion (5%) in one day when the FTC announced an investigation into its privacy practices later in March.

Things began to look more optimistic. Deutsche Bank Markets Research found that only 1% of the 500 users it surveyed deleted their accounts over the scandal. Pathmatics found that only 7 out of 1,000 advertisers were pulling ads. Then Facebook announced earnings this week that exceeded Q1 EPS expectations by $0.36 and revenue expectations by $560 million. The stock surged 1.8%. However, it pulled back 1.6% on Friday.

FB data by YCharts

The Cambridge Analytica scandal became front page news mid-March, so it did not affect a significant portion of Q1 revenue and earnings. More impact may be seen in the Q2 earnings report. Between now and then, there will be more news about the scandal, and most of it will not be good.

Many governments are considering new regulations in response to the Facebook data breach. Zuckerberg practically begged Congress to regulate him, so he is not putting up much of a fight in that department. Facebook may feel well-equipped to handle regulations without losing much money. Regulations may have a bigger affect on short-term investor sentiment than on long-term earnings. I expect the stock price to react negatively to regulatory news over the next few months but to eventually recover.

The FTC's investigation may lead to regulatory fines. As stated above–a class action lawsuit is also a possibility.

Remember the fallout of other recent corporate scandals. Chipotle (CMG) was rocked by not one but a series of issues ranging from food quality to a credit card breach. Throw in a disappointing queso release and even a Chipotle sign falling on a customer's car, and you get a fine example of the expression "when it rains it pours." CMG lost more than half its value within two years.

CMG data by YCharts

Wells Fargo (WFC) continues to see a lot of volatility following its sales scandal.

WFC data by YCharts

Both these stocks faced ongoing news coverage of their scandals that affected their stock prices for years.

Thousands of journalists are digging for more dirt on Facebook. If this kind of behavior was as widespread as Kogan makes it sound, there may be more skeletons in the closet. Current and former employees and developers may be weighing decisions to whistleblow. You have not heard the end of the story here.

Going forward, there will likely be volatility including dips in the stock as investors react to bad news. Investor reactions will hurt prices in the short-term. Fines and lawsuits may affect Facebook's bottom line in the intermediate term. However, the long-term outlook remains good.

Facebook's massive user base gives it a network effect moat that is not going to dry up easily. American customers are quick to forgive and forget. Boycotts rarely last long or have much affect. Facebook is ultimately a good company that naively prioritized user experience without realizing how much power its data had. Zuckerberg has made it clear that he understands how badly he messed up. He gave one of the more sincere apologies I have heard from CEOs in cases like this. It is unlikely that he will need to step down, and that will help Facebook get on the right track.

