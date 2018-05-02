Dissecting The Selloff In U.S. Bank Stocks (And Goldman's Upside)

While a cloudy market outlook justifies some pruning of sector exposure, there is an opportunity for well-positioned players like Goldman Sachs to outperform.

However, US bank stocks have sold off in unison and the sector has underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin in recent weeks.

Given the current rate environment and strong Q1 results, Financials should be outperforming.

For equity investors, there are only a few places to hide during periods of tightening monetary policy. Historically, Financials have been one of those sectors.

The logic goes that, as a Central Bank raises overnight borrowing rates, short-term interest rates follow suit. Rising interest rates generally bode well for banks, since they can earn greater interest income on the money they lend.

Investment banking arms should benefit from heightened M&A activity as reduced opportunities for organic growth force companies to pursue inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions.

Heightened uncertainty around the timing and extent of an economic slowdown should bode well for sales and trading desks, as speculative investors re-position frequently, dealing with a more balanced set of buy and sell signals.

Lastly, lending volume to consumers / corporations alike may increase, as uncertainty over future income / earnings will force actors to secure “rainy day” debt capital. Central bank guidance for future rate hikes only drives greater urgency here.

Given the current market environment, it seems like Financials should be well-suited for long positions. However, in the wake of broadly positive Q1 earnings results, US bank stocks have sold off en-masse. Does this portend trouble ahead for the sector or a buying opportunity for well-positioned players?

Below, I outline why Financials may not be the best place to park capital given the outlook for each reporting segment, and highlight Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as a safer bet than major competitors.

Following positive earnings surprises, US Bank stocks sell-off in unison

The average earnings outperformance for the top five US banks was 7.5% (sourced from Nasdaq). Goldman Sachs led the charge with a massive 25% upside versus consensus estimates. Bank of America lagged the rest of the group, yet still managed to hit its earning number.

Oddly enough, every bank stock in this group finished the day lower after announcements were in. What could be driving the sell-off in shares, despite such strong outperformance?

A recent article in CNBC quoted Dick Bove, chief strategist at Hilton Capital Management as saying:

"If you take out the capital markets business and the one-time events, it shows these banks aren't doing any business, and that's the key problem. If you take a look right across the board, credit cards are down, auto is down, student loans are down, the corporate area is mixed to down. The only thing that's working is middle-market lending.”

Checking on Bove’s claim, we pull three of the top five banks quarterly revenue numbers by segment and dive in.

Solid quarter for JPMorgan, but risks loom in fine print

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported a +14.8% / +1.63 bn increase in net revenues coming from Consumer Banking. Within this segment, credit and auto loans grew at a healthy 18% clip, YoY (Source: JPM Quarterly Results)

Furthermore, the growth in this sub-segment was not solely attributable to higher net interest income (widening interest spread), but also loan growth and lease volumes (counter to Bove’s point).

Indeed, consumer lending was an area that Jamie Dimon specifically touted in his review of first quarter results: “Card sales and merchant processing volume both grew double digits, reflecting our investments in new products and innovation focused on our customers' needs“

Areas of concern would be the sluggish investment banking results and the fact that, backing out a write-down associated with the sale of a large student loan portfolio, JPM set aside more funds to cover future potential losses on credit cards.

Higher credit card default rates, combined with weak growth in housing loans (-1% YoY) would all be common to late cycle consumer behavior, as heavier interest burdens prevent incremental household borrowing and default rates increase. I have analyzed some of this behavior in a prior article.

Shape of earnings growth at BAC mirrors JPM, and the stock sold off as well

Similar story at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in terms of positive and negative performance. Analysts like Jeff Harte at Sandler O’neill, generally received the numbers in a positive light.

However, the stock finished the day down -3.0%. Again, it doesn’t seem that there is any uniform weakness in revenue generation at these firms.

A note on source: BAC Quarterly Results. Note, Investment banking here includes “total corporate” and “global IB banking fees” within BAC’s Global Banking segment. Commercial lending includes "business lending" and "global transaction services" within BAC’s Global banking segment

Goldman’s monster quarter and, yet again, a sell-off

As compared to JPM and BAC, GS doesn’t have a notable consumer banking presence, robbing the company of some steady, albeit low-margin, revenue streams. This may change with the expansion of the Marcus business as well as the recent acquisition of mobile storefront app, Clarity money.

In the mean-time, Q1 performance of sales and trading and commercial lending more than made up for it.

Trading revenues climbed to an impressive 31% YoY, in part due to the strength in the long-stagnant fixed-income division while Goldman’s Commercial lending segment (Investing & Lending) benefited from solid performance from privately held securities. Investment banking and investment management also posted gains in the face of steep competition.

Yet the stock still traded down. Some claimed that the strong performance from investing and lending was due to a few profitable private equity deals that could not be repeated. Other’s claimed that the stellar quarter in trading was due to a temporary period of heightened volatility.

These explanations both seem half-baked at best. Market volatility has been remarkably subdued over the past five years, and Q1 2018 injected a bit of life into trading desks. Long-awaited divergence in central bank policy, heightened geopolitical risk, continued globalization of financial markets are all likely to persist, setting the stage for more strong quarters from Goldman’s trading desk.

Recent price performance reflects a mixed segment outlook, but opportunities exist

Are analysts just shifting the goal-posts for success? Are bank stocks suffering from irrational expectations? A quick summary of the outlook for major bank segments may partially explain the recent underperformance in bank stocks. However, it looks like certain players, chiefly Goldman Sachs, have the right segment profile to benefit, and the recent sell-off only presents a buying opportunity.

Consumer Banking Outlook: Negative

True, higher interest rates have boosted profits for some banks. Yet, sustained expansion of net interest margins occur during bear steepening, not when the 2– 10 spread collapses. Banks lend to consumers at long-term rates and borrow at short-term rates so when short rates rise faster than long rates, margins get squeezed. Furthermore, many banks are suffering from increased competition from Fintech startups, struggling to adapt their legacy business models to more digital-savvy generations. Both JPM and BAC are exposed.

Investment Banking Outlook: Positive

Investment banking arms should continue to benefit from heightened M&A activity, as boosts to net income from tax savings will likely be channeled into strategic acquisitions. On the downside, heightened volatility could delay some IPO activity. Goldman is well-positioned here.

Commercial Lending Outlook: Neutral

Middle market lending likely to remain robust. There is some concern over the level of debt already on balance sheets and the risk of rising default rates. Corporations carry a record $8.8 trillion in debt that will be more costly to refinance as rates rise. Investment grade spreads blew out a little over the past month, yet high yield remains extremely tight. Also, banks face increased competition from private players doing direct lending.

Asset Management Outlook: Negative

Fee compression and previously cited competition from nimble fin-tech startups

Sales and Trading Outlook: Positive

As previously mentioned, heightened uncertainty around the timing and extent of an economic slowdown should bode well for sales and trading desks, as speculative investors re-position with increasing frequency. Goldman well positioned

Summary

Financial stocks have been among the market's biggest laggards in recent weeks, despite a seemingly favorable interest rate environment and strong quarterly results. Upon closer inspection, we don't see any single cause for the sell-off, but note that investors may be wary of the outlook for certain core segments on a bank's annual report. Given concerns around consumer banking going forward, and the generally positive view of trading opportunities, we view Goldman Sachs as one of the safer bets in the Financial sector, but would advocate for trimming other holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.