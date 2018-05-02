Reviewing The Akorn-Fresenius Merger Fallout

Although the merger is highly unlikely to go through, the market may already have priced in a worst-case scenario that may tempt investors to take a long position in AKRX.

Akorn's case seems weak as even a minor breach could be viewed as a violation of the merger agreement, but the burden of proof still lies with Fresenius.

Background

On April 22, 2018 Fresenius SE & Co. abandoned its offer to acquire Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) after having agreed in 2017 to acquire the company for about $4.75 billion ($34/share). This came after Fresenius said in February that it could terminate the deal if its own independent probe found Akorn to have breached US. Food and Drug Administration data integrity requirements related to product development. This investigation allegedly resulted in Fresenius finding "material breaches" of FDA data integrity requirements at Akorn, which Fresenius apparently deemed would have material adverse effect on Akorn’s business and therefore giving basis to terminate the transaction.

As a result of Fresenius pulling out of the deal in April Akorn accused it of having a "buyer's remorse" over the price, stating that the previously disclosed ongoing investigation, which was strictly not a condition to closing, had not found any facts that would result in a material adverse effect on Akorn's business. Akorn had reported an operating loss in Q4 of 2017 (and a first loss since 2009 for the year 2017). Akorn subsequently filed a complaint with the intent of requiring Fresenius to fulfill its obligations under the merger agreement.

The question then is, does Akorn have a case (which if it does, may significantly increase the chances of the merger going through)?

Termination Clauses & Conditions

According to Akorn's merger filing Fresenius could terminate the deal in the following ways:

The merger agreement may be terminated at any time prior to the effective time of the merger in the following circumstances: By Fresenius Kabi: in the event of certain uncured breaches of the merger agreement by the Company [Akorn]



Or, more specifically:

Fresenius Kabi can terminate the merger agreement before the effective time of the merger if: the Company breaches any of its representations or warranties or fails to perform any of its covenants or agreements contained in the merger agreement, which breach or failure to perform or comply would give rise to the failure to satisfy certain conditions to completion of the merger, and such breach or failure cannot be cured by the outside date or, if capable of being cured by the outside date, the Company (x) shall not have commenced good faith efforts to cure the breach or failure to perform within 30 calendar days following receipt by the Company of written notice of such breach or failure to perform from Fresenius Kabi or (y) is not thereafter continuing to take good faith efforts to cure such breach or failure to perform (provided that Fresenius Kabi or Merger Sub is not then in material breach of any representation, warranty, agreement or covenant contained in the merger agreement).



By enforcing this Fresenius thus alleged that Akorn had violated the following general condition of the merger (source: AKRX merger filing):

The obligation of Fresenius Kabi and Merger Sub to effect the merger is subject to the satisfaction, or waiver by Fresenius Kabi and Merger Sub, on or prior to the closing date of the merger, of the following conditions: accuracy as of the date of the merger agreement (or as otherwise specified) and as of the closing of the merger of the representations and warranties made by us to the extent specified in the merger agreement;

performance in all material respects of, or compliance in all material respects with, obligations contained in the merger agreement to be performed or complied with by us prior to or on the effective time of the merger;

since the date of the merger agreement, there not having occurred and be continuing any effect, change, event or occurrence that, individually or in the aggregate, has had or would reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect.

Under the merger agreement, a "material adverse effect" means "any effect, change, event or occurrence that, individually or in the aggregate (1) would prevent or materially delay, interfere with, impair or hinder the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement or the compliance by the Company with its obligations under the merger agreement or (2) has a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations or financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries", with a few exceptions of general nature.

Fresenius also suggests that Akorn had "violated other requirements of the acquisition agreement, including its obligation to operate the business in the ordinary course after signing of the agreement, and it had not given Fresenius reasonable access to company information." Fresenius offered Akorn to do its own investigation and provide Fresenius with the resulting information, but Akorn declined. (Source)

More detailed conditions and information in relation to representations and warranties made by Akorn as part of the agreement can be found under "Representations and Warranties" in the Akorn merger filing. That section mentions among other: "compliance with applicable laws (including anti-corruption laws), court orders and certain regulatory matters", "accuracy and sufficiency of reports and financial statements filed with the SEC", "absence of certain changes or events and the conduct of business in the ordinary course of business since December 31, 2016". Neither party is required to pay the agreed-upon termination fee of $129 million.

Where We Stand Today

In simple terms:

Fresenius pulled out of the deal because of Akorn's alleged material breaches to the merger agreement in respect to FDA data integrity requirements (discovered by Fresenius' own investigation) that would cause material adverse effects on Akorn's business.

Fresenius also gave as reasons: Akorn violated its obligation to operate the business in the ordinary course after signing of the agreement, and it did not give Fresenius reasonable access to company information. Akorn disagrees, stating that Fresenius' investigation had not found any facts that would result in a material adverse effect on Akorn's business.

It is not entirely clear as to what extent Akorn did not operate its business in ordinary course after signing the agreement nor what information might have been kept away from Fresenius (if not directly relating to alleged FDA data integrity requirements).

If Fresenius' accusations with regards to the FDA data integrity breach are true then it can be strongly argued that Akorn's business will be materially and adversely affected - it is easy to think of ways in which the business could be affected if it turned out that the company had not followed FDA's guidelines, e.g. its products could be temporarily pulled from the market, lawsuits could be filed, and liabilities increased, etc. This would then justify Fresenius' termination of the merger.

However, if Fresenius' allegations were found to be untrue then there doesn't seem to be an indication of material breaches (other than the vague "secondary" reasons regarding ordinary operations and information access). In this case, Akorn might have a case against Fresenius' actions. Still, the allegations would most likely have to be entirely untrue (for Akorn to have its way), since even a very minor violation of FDA data integrity might strictly speaking be perceived as a material adverse effect that interferes with the consummation of the merger or impairs the compliance of Akorn with its merger agreement obligations (see definition of "material adverse effect" above).

The burden of proof lies with Fresenius. To justify its termination of the merger in response to Akorn's complaint it must provide sufficient evidence that Akorn violated FDA data integrity requirements (and violated the merger agreement).

Conclusion - Results to be Expected

Overall, the ultimate result of the Akorn-Fresenius merger fiasco depends on the truth - did Akorn actually breach FDA data integrity requirements in a way that materially and adversely would affect its business and/or ability to fulfill the merger obligations?

If yes, then the merger falls through. Akorn's business will then certainly be negatively affected as the company may become significantly liable in response to multiple investor lawsuits and potential FDA inquiries. The shares will then likely drop further below the pre-merger price as Akorn will continue as a stand-alone company but with worse prospects and greater financial liabilities than before the merger.

If no, then Akorn may be successful in "forcing" the merger through. Although if Fresenius is truly reluctant to acquire Akorn, it may take awhile for the case to come to a close. The possibility may then still exist that the merger will not happen, but the termination then most likely made on more "pleasant" terms. Akorn (and investors in AKRX) might then also seek claims against Fresenius. Shares of AKRX will then at best reach the deal price of $34/share or at worst stay at or around the pre-merger market price, all else being equal, as Akorn will not face the same liabilities and will continue to do business "as usual".

As long as Fresenius can provide credible evidence of some breach by Akorn, however minor that breach may be, it will be very hard for Akorn to make a case against Fresenius. Any breach of FDA data integrity requirements might be viewed as a breach of Akorn's representations and warranties - it could for example be considered an impairment of Akorn's merger-agreement obligatory compliance with "applicable laws (including anti-corruption laws), court orders and certain regulatory matters" (as long as those violations would directly relate to regulatory requirements and legally enforceable responsibilities and not just general guidelines). Therefore, given all the publicly available facts, the case for Akorn is most likely weak and the probability of the merger going through is small. This is evident by the market price for AKRX, which currently stands approximately 30% below the pre-merger price.

Conclusion - Investment Brief

Based on all the above, for investors considering AKRX as an investment in relation to the Fresenius merger it is currently highly speculative and very risky. The downside may be significant (if the merger ultimately falls through) while the upside is tempting, but also against the odds. The risk-reward investment evaluation is primarily based on investor belief as to the truthfulness of Fresenius' allegations regarding Akorn's alleged material breaches.

Even though Akorn may incur increased financial liabilities and face worsening prospects as an independent company (having reported a loss in 2017) the market is not being very generous to AKRX's shares. With that in mind, the downside may be less and already priced in the stock. If Akorn's business was seen as intact and the merger simply terminated (without the FDA accusations), the share price for AKRX would likely have settled at around the pre-merger price. However, today it is 30% below the pre-merger price, which means that the market is (at least to significant extent) accounting for the 2017 results and worse prospects in light of potential FDA-related business implications and liabilities.

The share-price scenarios are really as follows:

In the seemingly remote chance that Akorn has a winning case against Fresenius: If merger happens: Shares of AKRX sell at $34/share. If merger does not happen: Shares of AKRX should trade near or at a small discount to the pre-merger price (accounting for 2017 results and potential claims against Fresenius).

If Akorn does not have a winning case: Merger does not happen: Shares of AKRX will likely continue to sell at a discount to pre-merger price (accounting for 2017 results and potential liabilities due to FDA violations).



It is hard to determine the exact and appropriate discount, but at the current market price of nearly $15/share in comparison to a pre-merger price of $22/share, the discount is approximately $868 million. This market is assuming that Akorn doesn't have a strong case. It is worth noting that a minor breach of FDA requirements can result in small fines (approx. $100K+), if at all. The market is clearly expecting Akorn to face much greater liabilities. But then again there are also multiple investor lawsuits to consider that might be inclusive in discount.

Given the great uncertainty it is hard to recommend a direct investment in AKRX's shares. The market has already priced in liabilities due to potential FDA breaches, but to what extent those estimates are accurate is hard to say. The market does not seem to be particularly optimistic when it comes to Akorn's current valuation. Investors wanting to take a chance on the potential upside might be best served by considering call options instead of the shares, whereas those with high conviction of limited downside (that presumably would then be small at the current price) might prefer a long position in the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.