Follow Billionaire David Tepper Into This 8%-Yielding Energy Stock

Fortunately, multi-billionaire David Tepper has done a great deal of the research for you.

Something has been puzzling me in the Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)/Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) saga.

Amidst all the chatter surrounding the merits of each entity, or whether the "family" should/will even survive at all, one of the most successful investors of our generation has slowly tipped his hand.

That man is David Tepper.

Mr. Tepper, formerly a resident of New Jersey and now working on his $11-billion dollar tan in Miami, Florida owned as much as 14.8 million Energy Transfer Partners units early last year. Since then, however, Tepper seems to have realized something. Why else would he slowly chip away at his 'Partners position, reducing it to 8.18 million units as of 12/31/2017 while simultaneously building up a position in (you guessed it) Energy Transfer Equity?

The shift began in the 2nd quarter of 2017, when Tepper scooped up 2.85 million ETE units. He continued buying and as of year-end 2017 Tepper held 5.06 million units.

We will get an update as to his Appaloosa Fund Management's holdings via 13-F filing soon enough. But if the past is any indication, this man whom employees call "better than Buffett" will continue following through in favoring ETE.

Here's why.

Just another day at the office for Mr. Tepper

The Energy Transfer saga (or tragedy, depending on who you ask) is fertile ground for Tepper.

David Tepper got his start on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs where he was brought on as part of the then-new high-yield trading desk which he eventually led. Tepper struck out on his own in 1993, when he founded Appaloosa Management. According to Joshua M. Brown of The Reformed Broker, had you given Tepper $1 million at inception you would have $149 million net of fees by 2014. He's that good, folks.

An early score for Tepper involved defunct Alboma Steel, whose preferred shares had fallen to 20 cents on the dollar amidst the company's bankruptcy. He has discovered while reading the preferred shares original prospectus that they weren't really preferred shares (a rose by any other name...?): they were first mortgage bonds backed by the company's real estate. A year later, Tepper cashed in the shrewd bet for an ~3-4x return. The legend had begun.

Tepper achieved national notoriety in 2009 when he generated enormous returns by buying financial stocks such as Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) in the depths of the Great Recession. The shrewd move netted Tepper $4 billion in profits in that year alone, and today Tepper is worth over $11 billion.

As with many a value-minded investor, Tepper loves old-economy, predictable businesses. Particularly when he's in "distressed-investing" mode. The Energy Transfer "family" fits this descriptor to a "T".

As the owner of midstream energy assets, including a 71,000 mile-long network of pipelines in addition to the fueling and transportation operations of Sunoco Logistics Partners (which was combined with Energy Transfer Partners in May 2017), the company(ies) are fertile ground for Tepper. No doubt the high yields exhibited by both entities that have attracted many an Alpha-seeker attracted Tepper as well.

Vital statistics

On April 26, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity announced that it was maintaining its dividend. This was expected, but a breath of fresh air nevertheless. Both entities have been on a knife-edge for years.

Energy Transfer Equity generates money via ownership and fee arrangements with the rest of the "Energy Transfer Family."

These revenue sources include:

100% ownership of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) as General Partnership in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. It's ownership of 2.6 million Energy Transfer Partners units. It's ownership of 81 million Class H Energy Transfer Partners units. Full ownership of the Lake Charles LNG Company. A 60% stake in an LNG Export Project, of which Energy Transfer Partners owns the remaining 40%.

Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) entitle the general partner to exponential increasing claims on the partnerships cash flow. Imagine if a hedge fund like Tepper's Appaloosa not only took a big cut of profits (which they usually do) but took an even BIGGER cut of profits as returns increased. It sounds incredible, and yet that's exactly what Energy Transfer Equity has in Energy Transfer Partners.

According to Energy Transfer Equity’s 2017 Annual Report, it is currently laying claim to 48% of Energy Transfer Partners' distributable cash flows. But a decrease in the per-unit payout to Energy Transfer Partners holders (of which “equity” also happens to be a member of) below $0.2638 per quarter and its IDR claim drops to 35%.

It's important to note that ETE has waived large portions (totaling around $1 billion) of the cash it has a right to through these IDRs through 2019 in order to give ETP some much-needed breathing room as the remainder of its growth projects come online. But that day has arrived, and Energy Transfer Partners expects "significant EBITDA growth in 2018 from the completion of these projects."

But its clear from a recent investor presentation who calls the shots in the family:

Source: Energy Transfer Mizuho Energy Summit Presentation.

Now that the harvest is about to bear bruit, Energy Transfer Equity intends to cash in on its "generosity."

This dynamic is almost certainly what has caught Tepper's attention.

All in the family

Energy Transfer's management has said they won’t combine due to debt/ratings concerns. However, some sort of combination appears to be the goal. But not until Energy Transfer Equity has been compensated for all those forgone IDRs.

They same time heals all wounds. The Energy Transfer Partners of 2019 will almost certainly be a healthier entity that it is today. Just as the ETP of today is far stronger than a year ago.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Mizuho Energy Summit Presentation, April 9, 2018.

But if you're looking for a way to play this situation, in a sea of unknowns, it is almost always a good idea to go with the entity in power. Partners will see its operating income rise in the future, but it will be Equity that captures an out-sized chunk of this bounty.

I don't wish to imply that this is necessarily wrong or immoral. A deal is a deal. And "Equity" has taken on risks as well. But for new-money looking to dive into the fray, details like this matter.

What investors need to know

Last year, David Tepper came to realize that Energy Transfer Equity wants to remain separate from Energy Transfer Partners just a little while longer so as to enjoy the fruits of the “family’s" $10 billion capital investment program. No doubt ETE's internal financial models, used to take on its own sizable debt-loads and pay out dividends, assume the cashing in of its "IDR-chips". Any eventual merger, given ETE's dominant position, will almost certainly favor Equity's unitholders.

As I've highlighted previously, Energy Transfer Partners will likely perform well on a total-return basis. I'm just starting to wonder if Energy Transfer Equity is the more sure thing. After all, it's good to be the King.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.