South32: Ending 2017 On A Soft Note, But Will Cash Returns Come Back?

Aluminum price has broken out to new five-year highs with alumina costs set to push it higher.

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, investor woes on South32 Ltd (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been growing increasingly amid fears of the apparent deterioration of operational and unit cost performance of some of SOUHY’s core assets. Investor confidence further sank, as SOUHY showed little signs of improving accompanied by costs guidance downgrades across the board. Production guidance for 2018 and 2019 is expected to witness a downgrade for its mining asset while outlining critical changes to its mine plan.

Unit costs for most of the company’s mining operations are now at levels near, (or perhaps even higher) where they were when BHP Billiton owned SOUHY. Quite surprisingly, South32’s mining assets are receiving less support from its parent company BHP Billiton.

Despite a disappointing 2017 in terms of operational performance and several related issues, SOUHY still rides on the powerful tailwinds from rising metal prices and cost-out.

In this equity research, we will analyze if the company is capable of yielding sufficient cash returns that will benefit its shareholders and offset its previous year’s losses. We will also examine the forward looking aluminum prices to assess their impact on cash returns.

Company Overview

SOUHY is a metals and mining company. It has a portfolio of assets producing aluminum, alumina, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. The business activity is concentrated through the regions of Australia, South America, and Southern Africa.

Cash Returns

SOUHY noted that it remained committed to returning surplus cash to shareholders. Net cash was $1.6 billion during the first half of 2017. However, cash was reduced by a combined $872 million for dividends and share buyback. The company also paid a tax payable of $100 million. As a result, net cash for 2018 is forecasted at $2.8 billion (consensus analyst estimate).

The company would potentially continue returning large proportions of its market capitalization in cash. Barclays forecasts dividends of $519 million in 2018 with 50% payout ratio. This figure combines with the remaining $539 million share buyback to be completed this year.

Thus, this cash aggregate yields a combined cash return of 8.1%. The investment bank noted that the company could return 44% of its market capitalization over the next 4 years cumulative. This is based on the assumption that the company would pay back all surplus cash through share buybacks and dividends in order to target a net cash amount of $500 million.

Metal Prices

Aluminum price has broken out to its new five-year highs with alumina costs set to push it higher. A short-term driver for higher prices has been the Rusal which is no longer able to be placed on warrant with the London Metal Exchange (LME). Note that Rusal accounted for 6% of the global aluminum output in 2017. It produced 3.8 metric tons of aluminum, and currently ranks #3 bauxite producer in the world.

However, no update is available yet of any smelter shutdowns following the Russian government’s pledge to provide liquidity support. The Russian mining assets of Rusal are planned to be sold into non-Developing Market jurisdictions. Hence, an anticipated squeeze in aluminum prices is expected in the near term. The scramble for Russian units in both the US and EU would result in a push to premiums up 180% year-to-date in the US and up 31% year-to-date in Europe based on current bid offers.

Source: Company data, Barclays Research

Barclays noted that there is a strong argument that alumina prices higher than $500 per ton will push costs up significantly for smelters. This in turn will push up aluminum prices given alumina is usually 15% to 20% of the London Metal Exchange (LME) price.

Thus, it would imply aluminum prices of $2,500 to $3,333 per ton or 5% to 40% above the current spot. The investment bank added that SOUHY is set to generate 989,000 tons of aluminum in 2018. All else equal, every 10% price movement in aluminum will yield additional 5% to 2019 forecasted EBITDA and 7% to earnings per share.

Moreover, these are really enormous size assets. SOUHY remains to be ranked #9 in alumina and #17 in aluminum largest producer in the world.

Source: Barclays Research

SOUHY owns two alumina refineries and two operational smelters. The alumina refineries are located in Australia, while the aluminum smelters are located in South Africa. The smelters are Tier 1 assets but they are under pressure due to the power intensity required from a creaking grid run by Eskom. However, the quality of these assets is arguably very high in terms of productivity.

Source: Company data, Barclays Research

Stock Valuation

SOUHY booked a spot Enterprise Value to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ((EV/EBITDA)) multiples of 3.2X for 2018, 7.4X Price to Earnings (PE) and 14.4% Free Cash Flow (FCF) yield. This compares to the diversified miners average at 4.9X, 9.2X and 11.7% respectively.

Source: Bloomberg

My Takeaway

I expect SOUHY to be gradually improving thanks to strong cash flow generation, exposure to aluminum and alumina, rapid buildup in net cash position plus the management’s eagerness to return cash to shareholders.

SOUHY is a long-term safe haven in the metal commodities sector. Note that aluminum and alumina are SOUHY’s two most important commodity sensitivities. This helped them to mitigate some of the downward pressure on its earnings from declining manganese and met coal prices.

Based on my sensitivity analysis, I noted that spot EBITDA is down by 34% since its peak, while its share price remained unchanged. Assuming all else kept constant; every 10% price movement in aluminum and alumina creates an additional 8% and 7% to the company’s 2017 earnings, respectively before tax. Hence, investors can be assured that SOUHY is a long term safe haven play.

Furthermore, SOUHY is well positioned to take advantage of the current squeeze in aluminum as a result of the Rusal sanctions. I estimate alumina prices to hover around $500 per ton to push aluminum prices higher via tighter cost curve. On the other hand, manganese has performed well on dwindling inventory and strong South African Rand (ZAR).

Earnings were better than I had expected, but the profitability was overshadowed by a lower dividend despite a stronger net cash build. I believe that there is still a potential for a capital return surprise. A favorable working capital and increased distributions from the Manganese business combined with cash flow generation should see SOUHY’s net cash position accelerate.

China was the most important driver of the aluminum market globally in 2017. However, the winter supply suspension will continue to have effect on the succeeding years and illegal capacities will remain closed permanently. When combined, these supply cuts will translate into total production losses of about 3.5 metric tons each year going forward.

Early this year, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued a regulatory policy detailing a new plan for aluminium smelter capacity replacement. With this plan, I believe that the central government policies are switching from “closures” to “replacement” in capacity. Hence, investors and consumers could well expect that there should be limited further net reduction ahead in SOUHY's production operations.

However, there might be downside economic risks that investors must be warned of before placing their bets on SOUHY such as the threat of substitution and capacity risks by the U.S.

Imports do play a critical role in accelerating the total market for aluminum products. The United States imports a sizable portion of its aluminum demand that reaches 6.3 metric tons (data from Statista) versus a production of 4.4 metric tons.

The U.S. is currently short of capacity versus demand. Thus, there is not only substitution threat potential but also risk that the volume the United States does not import could potentially depress global prices which might affect SOUHY's earnings. However, I believe this will only happen if the metal prices will leap higher in response to sweeping US sanctions.

