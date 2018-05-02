Netflix: Still A Strong Buy

Netflix remains a dominant player in streaming with plenty of marketshare to grow into, and the stock should continue to perform very well.

Netflix did it again, the company blew away net add estimates and the stock pushed on to trade at new all-time highs.

Netflix Remains a Strong Buy and Here's Why

Netflix (NFLX) did it again last month, the company crushed earnings estimates and traded up to new all-time highs. This type of action continues to be a trend for the best performing stock of the last decade. In the last 10 years Netflix’s stock has surged by nearly 6,000% as the company’s market cap has swelled up from just $2.5 billion in 2008 to nearly $140 billion today.

So, how does Netflix do it? Why does the company’s stock continuously perform so well? To put it quite simply, Netflix is the best. Despite having some very formidable “competition” in the internet media segment Netflix continues to be the dominant player in online streaming. Moreover, Netflix has demonstrated a keen ability to create incredible content that attracts subscribers from all over the world. This has enabled the company to grow subscribers at a remarkable pace, a trend that is likely to continue going forward.

I have been a Netflix subscriber and the company’s shareholder for about 7 years now. On January 22nd, I wrote an article about why I was adding to my Netflix position before 2018 Q1 results. Since then the stock has skyrocketed by almost 50%. That’s a big gain essentially for just one quarter (3 months). Nevertheless, after witnessing the phenomenal earnings report last week I am convinced Netflix is still headed much higher.

Q1 Earnings Overview and Key Highlights

EPS 64 cents, in line with consensus estimates, 60% YOY increase over 40 cents EPS in Q1 2017.

increase over 40 cents EPS in Q1 2017. Revenue beat $3.7 billion vs $3.69 B consensus estimates, 40% YOY increase over $2.64 billion in Q1 2017.

increase over $2.64 billion in Q1 2017. Total streaming net adds 7.41 million vs 6.5 million consensus estimates, 50% YOY increase from 4.95 million net adds in Q1 2017.

increase from 4.95 million net adds in Q1 2017. Domestic net adds 1.96 million vs 1.48 million estimates, 38% YOY increase over 1.42 million domestic net adds in Q1 2017.

increase over 1.42 million domestic net adds in Q1 2017. International net adds 5.46 million vs 5.02 million estimates, 55% YOY increase over 3.53 million international adds in Q1 2017.

increase over 3.53 million international adds in Q1 2017. Forward guidance on Q2 EPS 79 cents vs 65 cents estimates, on Q2 revenues $3.9 billion vs $3.89 billion estimates, net adds 6.2 million vs 5.24 million estimates.

Significant expenses in 2018, about $8 billion on content and $2 billion on marketing, roughly in line with estimates.

Netflix reported 125 million subscribers in Q1 2018, a 27% YOY increase from the 98.75 million subs reported in Q1 2017.

Although the EPS and revenue increases over last year are very impressive, I would focus more on the net add numbers, as they more accurately represent Netflix’s future growth possibilities. The recently reported and forward looking net adds are implying that Netflix’s user base is growing by roughly 15-20% faster than consensus estimates are suggesting. These growth metrics are rather remarkable, and an important thing to remember is that a lot of market share remains untapped for Netflix around the world. There were about 3.2 billion people online in 2015. Now that number is likely closer to 3.8 billion, or half of the world’s population. Netflix’s 125 million users represent a tiny fraction or just 3.3% of that base.

The stock proceeded to trade at new all-time highs around the $340 level following the blockbuster results. However, the stock retraced some ground in the following sessions and is now trading slightly above Netflix’s 50-day moving average.

Technical Blueprint

The 1-year chart shows very strong gains. In fact, NFLX is up by about 100% over the past year alone. However, if we look out further we can see that the stock is up by about 10-fold over the past 5 years. But this does not mean that the phenomenal gains are going to come to an end any time soon. Currently Netflix shares are neither overbought nor oversold, the technical indicators appear neutral and the stock is likely to continue its upward trajectory as growth continues to strengthen at the company. The stock is scaling the 50-day moving average right now, a healthy technical indicator.

NFLX 1-Year Chart

NFLX 5-Year Chart

Netflix is probably not a company you want to value on an EPS basis. Netflix falls into the category of companies including Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and other extremely fast growing, dominant, disruptive companies capable of carving out massive amounts of lucrative market share going forward.

These companies understandably focus most of their resources on growth rather than profitability due to their significant advantages in their respective markets. Once most of the growth is achieved the company can then focus more on returning wealth to its shareholders in the form of profits, dividends, share buy backs, etc.

For now, Netflix remains firmly in the high growth phase of its cycle and this stage of the company’s developmental progression can last for 5-10 years from now, possibly longer. It is also important to note that Netflix, like Amazon, and other profitable high growth mega cap companies can at any moment cut costs, and raise prices to become much more profitable. However, this strategy makes little to no sense as it would be trading in its growth prospects for EPS. In other words, the company would be focusing on short-term gains rather than on long-term prospects. Nevertheless, rest assured the profitability potential is very high for Netflix.

Netflix is likely to increase revenues by a staggering 38% YOY in 2018, and should grow revenues by at least 25% in 2019 to about $20 billion. It is also important to mention that revenues and EPS estimates continue to rise for Netflix in recent months. Right now, estimates call for EPS of around $2.85 this year, and $4.59 in 2019.

However, these numbers are likely to be higher in my view. In fact, some analysts are looking for EPS close to $6 in 2019, and due to the much better than expected user growth I think this number is achievable. A $6 EPS in 2019 implies that NFLX is currently trading at a forward P/E of about 52, not overly expensive for a dominant market leader growing at almost 40% this year. In fact, some may argue that the valuation is relatively cheap for a company like Netflix.

What Makes Netflix Above the Rest?

Incredibly, Netflix accounts for nearly half of all time spent streaming on any media platform in the U.S. People spend about 3 x more time streaming on Netflix than they do on YouTube. And despite Amazon’s relatively large $4.5 billion content budget vs Netflix’s $6 billion last year, Netflix drew in more than 10 times the streaming time of Amazon.

So, why are so many people spending so much time streaming on Netflix? Well, it’s because they love it. It is the combination of ease of use, availability, price, value, reliability, incredible original content, and more. Perhaps this is why about 80% of Netflix subscribers don’t even bother subscribing to other streaming services. Netflix continuously beats “competitors” in customer satisfaction ratings. This is evidenced by the company’s remarkable growth rate, customer loyalty, consumer satisfaction, time spent streaming, as well as by other metrics.

I have written extensively on why Netflix is positioned significantly better than its competitors in “Netflix: The New Content King” and other articles. Also, with 125 million subscribers there is very little Netflix should fear from Disney (NYSE:DIS) launching its new streaming services. Personally, I think the idea that Disney will somehow take significant market share away from Netflix is ludicrous.

Greatest Threat to Netflix

The greatest threat to Netflix’s share price is a global slowdown or a recession. In the event of a significant slowdown Netflix’s stock would suffer much like most high flying, high P/E stocks would. Along with a broader slowdown Netflix’s user growth would likely slow as well, and as risk appetite fades during a contraction NFLX would very likely sell off worse than the average stock in the S&P 500. Nevertheless, while this bull market is still alive and global growth expands, so should Netflix’s share price, as the company remains one of the most prominent leaders spearheading this bull run.

The Bottom Line

Netflix has delivered several blockbuster quarters lately, and despite a few challenges in recent years the trend has been overwhelmingly to the upside for the company’s user base, revenues, profits, and share price. Moreover, Netflix’s user growth does not appear to be slowing, but is instead accelerating due to the company’s continued dominance in the online streaming industry and incredible international growth. Due to the company’s unique and dominant position in online streaming this trend is likely to continue and while this bull cycle is alive Netflix’s share price is very likely to continue much higher. Therefore, Netflix remains a strong buy in my book, and there should be plenty more much better than expected quarters, followed by new all-time highs for the stock.

