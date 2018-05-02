Daily Report: Employment Cost Index Rises 0.8% For Q1

Situation Today

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new numbers for the employment cost index on April 27, 2018. The Employment Cost Index measures the change in compensations costs for civilian workers (the price businesses and the government pay for civilian labor).

The Data

According to the release, total compensation costs for civilian labor increased 0.8% for the first quarter of 2018 (3 month period: January - March 2018). For the annual period ending in March 2018 the results were:

Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 2.7 percent for the 12-month period ending in March 2018 compared with a compensation costs increase of 2.4 percent in March 2017.

The increase in employment cost was primarily due to growth in compensation costs in the private industry.

Compensation costs for private industry workers increased 2.8 percent over the year, a larger increase than the 2.3-percent increase in March 2017.

According to the release, production, transportation, material moving occupations and financial activities experienced the highest increase (by 3.3% for the 12-months ending in March 2018).

As the chart above shows, the employment cost index has been rising somewhat over the last year or so - at least more often than not growing by 0.5% or more (for each 3-month period). As the current release shows the cost increase comes mostly through the private industry, whereas growth in compensation costs decreased for government workers - rising by 2.2% for 12-months prior to March 2018, compared to 2.6% the year before.

What This Means For Investors

This is a clear sign that employment costs are rising, and with what seems like an accelerating trend in the last year (given that the index has more often than not increased by more than 0.5% every three months for the last year or so, i.e. the growth in labor costs is increasing). In other words, wages are rising. And since this is mostly related to private industry, investors should expect costs to increase for publicly listed companies (most for financial companies, least for health and education services).

Growth in wages also adds to inflationary pressures and may perhaps be one of the most important factors to consider at the moment in relation to rising interest rates. Wage growth is likely to lead to increased demand and economic output, thereby putting upward pressure on prices which should coincide with the Fed raising rates. Higher wages are also likely to cause companies to raise prices to counter the cost increase and protect margins (this applies to companies that are actually able to pass on the cost increase).

Overall, earnings are likely to suffer as compensation costs keep rising, especially in labor-heavy industries. At the same time, interest rates are more likely to rise to stem the upward inflationary pressures.

The Takeaway

Investors should expect earnings to be negatively affected by the growing increase in employment costs. Although the effects may vary between industries and individual companies, there is a general trend of wages growing that is certainly beneficial to consumers but generally negative for earnings. Companies that can easily pass on the cost increase will be least affected (and may perhaps benefit as consumer demand grows) while labor-heavy ones with weaker market position are more likely to suffer. Higher wages also give rise to inflation and higher interest rates, which tends to pressure stock market returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.