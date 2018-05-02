Apple Just Keeps Going For $1 Trillion: iPhone X's Paradigm Shift, Revenue Diversification, And $100 Billion In Buybacks

Despite Apple's massive size, it clearly is not only moving in the direction of becoming a stable dividend payer but has clear growth possibilities in both its smartphone core and in a variety of other software and hardware products.

With a dividend increase of 16% and a stock buyback program of an incredible $100 billion, Apple is also sufficiently delivering cash back to shareholders.

Revenue diversification is on track, with strong target increases in both services (iTunes, iCloud, etc.) revenue and 'other' revenue (Apple TV, Apple Watch, etc.).

iPhone X sales were down compared to past models, but the iPhone X is a paradigm shift on price and functionality that will benefit Apple far into the future.

Apple posted Q2 2018 earnings that beat estimates but also hit important key criteria for Apple's future trajectory as both a dividend company and even still a growth company.

Apple (AAPL) had an excellent Q2 2018, even with continued dampened iPhone X sales that we already saw revealed in Q1 2018. On the essential factors ranging from 'good enough' iPhone X sales to revenue diversification to returning capital to shareholders, Apple hit all the right markers and seems well on track for continued growth, despite its already massive now roughly $860 billion market capitalization.

iPhone X Remains The First Foray Into A New Niche

The iPhone X, as long has been discussed both before and after its release, is no ordinary iPhone like the many models that have gone before it. Rather, the iPhone X is radically different from past iPhones in both price point, at $1,000, as well as functionality, in terms of its processing capabilities, lack of a home button, and 'flat and thin' design.

Overall Q2 2018 iPhone sales came in at 52.2 million, below the 52.54 million consensus by over 340,000. Despite the lower sales, revenue and earnings were both up above estimates at $61.1 billion (compared to $60.82 billion expected) revenue and EPS of $2.73 (compared to an expected $2.67) at earnings of $13.82 billion.

Smartphones will likely remain Apple's core business for a long time to come, as even with the goal of expanding the services to $50 billion a year by 2020, smartphone revenue may well be $150 billion or so by then.

Though Apple still dominates the smartphone market both in the United States and worldwide, it undoubtedly is facing competition from companies such as Samsung and Google, as well as disruption from its licensing dispute with Qualcomm.

By successfully testing out the iPhone X with its new functionality and pricing, Apple is securing for itself a niche in the future smartphone market before other competitors have even begun to test it out.

As an example of this, the iPhone X is a higher margin phone compared to past models that, despite its lower number of sales, still is resulting in Apple posting exceptionally strong earnings and revenue. Even with only a moderate 3% increase iPhone sales year-on-year, due to iPhone X now in the mix, profit jumped over 25% year-on-year.

As Apple learns the market more in the future for this previously unexplored market segment of higher-priced and new functionality smartphones, it will undoubtedly be able to continue to secure its current place in smartphone sales.

Revenue Diversification On, And Above, Track

Apple has made it clear that it wants to diversify revenue, such as by raising its services revenue from about $30 billion in 2017 to $52 billion by 2020. Their Q2 2018 results show they are well on that trajectory, and even possibly exceeding the original pace they had set out.

Apple posted $9.190 billion in services revenue, well above the $8.39 billion (+9.5%) consensus expected. The services segment includes everything ranging from iTunes to iCloud, from Apple Pay to apps to Apple Care. Essentially, it's Apple's software segment as compared to its core hardware segments in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as its Internet, telecommunications, and small hardware based "other."

"Other" did pretty well too. At $3.954 billion in revenue, it beat expectations of $3.7 billion by about 6.9%. The "other" category includes Apple TV, the Apple Watch, and various other small product lines.

On the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, CEO Tim Cook said the Apple Watch is continuing to see roughly 50% revenue increases and it is now even the size of a Fortune 300 company on its own. If such trends continue, the "other" segment may eventually grow so much to merit its own line item on Apple's earnings reports.

Apple has made a major play recently for revenue diversification as the iPhone supercycle is increasingly creating volatility for the company that has resulted in its bouncy stock price in recent months and in other instances over the past few years.

By diversifying its revenues, Apple will be able to better handle these swings, particularly as it explores upgrading its smartphone arsenal and experimenting with higher-end and advanced functionality smartphones.

Apple's services/software and other lines of business look like they will continue to grow and provide this revenue diversification, largely due to the strong trust Apple has among the public in terms of its data privacy issues and overall business practices.

As consumers seemingly begin to take such reputation into account in who they store their data with, Apple seems well poised to continue to benefit from such.

Shareholders Get Over $100 Billion More in Buybacks

Apple also announced on Tuesday that they are going to authorize an over $100 billion share buyback plan, using a good amount of the $267 billion in cash they still have on hand (and down from the record $285 billion the quarter prior).

The $100 billion buyback authorization is historic and adds to Apple's increasingly strong share buybacks in recent years, as it continues to balance being a traditionally growth company with settling into demands to become a dividend-paying mature company.

And while dividends for the quarter stand at $0.63 a share, but a moderate 1.49% and well below the 10-year treasury rate of 2.972% at the moment, the announced 16% increase of 10 cents a share to $0.73 a share would make it a yearly dividend of $2.92 a share for about 1.73% at Apple's pre-earnings price of $169.10.

At its now post-market price of $175, it would only be up to 1.67%, but still an increase.

Undoubtedly one of the difficulties Apple has faced in becoming a dividend-paying company like many other mature large-caps is that because of its sheer market capitalization, even the monstrous amounts of cash Apple pays each quarter to shareholders still amount to almost seemingly nominal dividends.

Apple still is on a partial growth trajectory, however, despite its very moderately priced P/E of about 16 and status as the world's largest company. The fact is that Apple is showing it can continue to rake in profits, not only by continuing its smartphone core but revamping it for the future smartphone market, as well as increasing sales and profitability from the immense opportunities it has in the dozens of other products that are already making major essential contributions to Apple's bottom line.

Conclusion

It's hard to believe I'm saying this, but I think Apple is still on a steady course for growth over the upcoming year despite its mammoth size.

Even with the iPhone X's lower sales numerically, it needs to be understood that it is a different sort of iPhone, whether in terms of price point, function, or profit, and can't be as directly analyzed under the same parameters as previous iPhone cycles.

In a year or two when the smartphone market is in need of devices with higher processing capabilities for the increasingly advanced and high-CPU software programs being distributed to the retail market, Apple will already have a head start on competitors in market information and brand penetration for the kind of smartphones that can host such functions.

If Apple is still even able to continue beating expectations and growing despite experimenting with a product as essential to its core as the iPhone, it bodes well for its future.

Furthermore, Apple's revenue diversification is proceeding ahead of schedule. While it still seems only a moderate segment to the core hardware businesses, its total sum still is an essential contributor to Apple's bottom line currently and undoubtedly will provide it even more of a cushion in the future.

Despite all these growth opportunities, Apple is still giving billions of dollars back to shareholders each quarter in the form of both dividends and share buybacks, and based on this quarter, seems to be trying to find more ways to distribute its now repatriable, given the reform in tax laws which reduce the previous financial penalties, cash back to investors.

Apple still has a ways to go, and is likely going to become less volatile in the future while featuring moderate growth combined with an increasing dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.