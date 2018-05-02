Dividend Growth Total Return Portfolio Gains In Q1

Q1 Review

Despite increased volatility in the stock market, rising interest rates, and sharp declines in a couple holdings, the DGTR portfolio squeezed out a 0.52% gain in Q1, beating the S&P 500 TR Index’s -0.76% return. Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) led the portfolio with total return of 12% each. Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) led the decliners falling 13% and 11% respectively. The portfolio’s yield was about 2.2% as of March 31, 2018. Based on dividends received in Q1, the DGTR portfolio had year-over-year growth of just 4.3%, primarily due to the timing of some portfolio changes and the lower yield of the new holdings. Excluding these impacts, the intrinsic dividend growth for all stocks held by the portfolio during Q1 averaged 17%.

Highlights

BA delivered a record number of planes in 2017, reported strong earnings, increased its dividend by 20%, and continued to grow its backlog. The company’s earnings benefited significantly from US tax reform. BA is the best performing DGTR stock, now making up nearly 8% of the portfolio. While I believe the stock’s forward P/E of 20 is reasonable if BA can hit its projected 18% growth, I am considering trimming this position slightly from a portfolio risk management perspective.



In Q1 2017, MPC reported record results in its midstream and Speedway segments and increased its dividend by 15%. With a forward PE of 13 and projected growth near 20%, I like MPC’s valuation, growth outlook, and dividend policy. If reforms are made to the Renewable Fuel Program, it could reduce costs to MPC with respect to blended fuels.



COR declined in Q1 despite beating earnings estimates and increasing FFO by 12%. REITs were down in general due to rising interest rates. COR declined more, likely in part because of its huge run-up in 2017 where it outperformed the US Real Estate Index (NYSEARCA:IYR) by about 38 percentage points. With continued strong growth in cloud services, I still favor this REIT for its growth potential and high dividend growth history.



AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) only declined 2% in Q1, but it is worth mentioning due to the volatility it experienced. After a sharp uptick on strong earnings and guidance in January and a 35% Q2 dividend increase announced in February (on top of the 11% increase in Q1), the stock plummeted about 20% in late March after reporting disappointing results for an experimental lung cancer drug and its decision to not seek faster approval for this drug. This was a good reminder that pharmaceutical companies can be volatile, especially when the market has priced in high expectations. On a more positive note, ABBV announced a global license agreement with Samsung Bioepis for HUMIRA-related intellectual property in the US effective in 2023 and in the EU in October 2018. Samsung Bioepis also acknowledged the validity of AbbVie’s HUMIRA patents. This agreement is similar to the template followed with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last year. It protects Abbvie’s exclusive rights to HUMIRA in the US for 5 more years and provides a revenue stream to ABBV via licensing. It also supports AbbVie’s claims that its patents are valid and defensible.

Portfolio

The DGTR portfolio is a variation of a dividend growth portfolio that I managed for 3 years while working for an RIA, and represents growth holdings in my personal portfolio. The DGTR portfolio is designed for investors who seek total return and are comfortable with a lower yield than an income investor may require. Dividend growth stocks are used based on the research showing this class of equities outperforms the S&P 500 over the long term. Information on the portfolio’s rationale and screening process can be found in the original article. This model portfolio started on January 1, 2017 with $200,000 as its initial principal and was worth $272,162 as of March 31, 2018 for a total return of 36.1% vs 20.9% for the S&P 500 since inception.

The DGTR portfolio returned 0.52% in Q1 2018 compared to -0.76% for the S&P Total Return Index. It added $1,290 in dividends paid in Q1 and yielded 2.2%. Year-over-year quarterly dividend growth was just 4.3%, as the portfolio missed a couple dividend payments due to the timing of portfolio changes in Q4, and the replacement stocks had lower yields than the original positions. The portfolio composition as of March 31 is listed below.

Ticker Company Yield (%) Shares Price Current Value BA Boeing Co 2.09% 64 $327.88 $20,984.32 COR CoreSite Realty Corp 3.91% 126 $100.26 $12,632.76 ABBV AbbVie 4.06% 118 $94.65 $11,168.70 V Visa Inc 0.70% 128 $119.62 $15,311.36 AMT American Tower Corp 2.06% 95 $145.34 $13,807.30 AMGN Amgen Inc 3.10% 68 $170.48 $11,592.64 HAS Hasbro Inc 2.99% 129 $84.30 $10,874.70 TXN Texas Instruments Inc 2.39% 137 $103.89 $14,232.93 FLIR FLIR Systems Inc 1.28% 315 $50.01 $15,753.15 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.40% 62 $214.00 $13,268.00 ALL Allstate 1.94% 138 $94.80 $13,082.40 HD Home Depot Inc 2.31% 74 $178.24 $13,189.76 SYK Stryker Corp 1.17% 83 $160.92 $13,356.36 ACN Accenture PLC 1.73% 85 $153.50 $13,047.50 MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.52% 199 $73.11 $14,548.89 PFG Principal Financial Group Inc 3.35% 173 $60.91 $10,537.43 JPM JPMorgan Chase 2.04% 168 $109.97 $18,474.96 FDX FedEx 0.83% 51 $240.11 $12,245.61 NKE Nike Inc 1.20% 197 $66.44 $13,088.68 DIS Walt Disney Co 3.35% 96 $100.44 $9,642.24 Cash 0.00% 1322 $1.00 $1,322.00 Total Portfolio 2.22% $272,162

Portfolio Changes

Since the January 5th trade of ALL for DowDupont (NYSE:DWDP), there were no changes in Q1. However, as mentioned in my April 25th blog post, I sold HAS and used the proceeds plus cash to purchase 306 shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) at $41.50 per share. HAS missed earnings due in part to the bankruptcy of Toys R Us and its longer-term earnings growth forecast of 6% lags all other portfolio holdings except for AMGN. HAS is also aligned with DIS, another DGTR holding, and of the two, I favor DIS’ brand, strategy, and execution over HAS. I decided to take advantage of a bounce after the earnings report to exit this position for a company with better valuation and stronger earnings and dividend growth potential.

AL acquires and leases aircraft to airlines worldwide and provides fleet management services. Like BA, this position is a play on the growing global middle class and increasing travel and shipment demand. AL manages its portfolio well, delivering consistent lease yields and earnings growth over the last 6 years. It also has good forward visibility with 81% of its projected rental revenues under contract through 2022. Rising interest rate and inflation risks are mitigated by lease rate adjustments at the time of delivery and inflation escalators. AL trades at a forward PE of 7.4 with a 5-yr annualized earnings growth estimate of 13.6%. This trade will lower the portfolio yield and negatively impacted dividend growth based on actual dividends paid due to the timing of this transaction. However, its earnings forecasts, dividend growth history, and low valuation ratios improve the portfolio’s metrics.

I remain very interested in Celanese (NYSE:CE), a specialty chemical company, based on its earnings and dividend growth history and forecasts, and its fairly low PEG and forward P/E ratios. I missed an opportunity to get CE at around $97/share a few weeks ago. I’ll be ready if it approaches that level again. Funds would come from selling AMGN, which has the lowest growth forecast in the portfolio and has made some questionable decisions recently (the Dutch auction buyback), or by trimming a few of the top positions. I know some believe in “letting your winners run”. I understand that sentiment, but I also believe in managing portfolio risk. Even after trimming, BA would remain the top holding so the portfolio will still receive an oversized helping of any future gains in that stock.

Review of Prior Trades

While the portfolio has a long-term focus, because I limit it to around 20 stocks, I expect to make a few trades each year based on valuations, growth outlook, and company-specific factors and opportunities. I estimate turnover at less than 20% annually, so the average holding period should be over 5 years. So far, the trades have benefited the portfolio as shown in the table below.

Portfolio Statistics

On an equally-weighted basis, the average increase in DGTR’s non-GAAP EPS excluding one outlier was 16.6%, above the 15.0% average earnings growth for the S&P 500 as reported by FactSet. I excluded MPC because its 140% increase skewed the calculation; all-in the average portfolio growth rate was 22.7%. FFO growth was substituted for EPS growth for the REIT positions. 85% of the DGTR portfolio’s companies beat analyst Q4 EPS expectations. This compares to 74% for S&P 500 companies based on FactSet’s tracker.

The current portfolio, including the AL trade, continues to have a favorable profile. The payout ratio is relatively low and the PEG ratio is under 1.8. Earnings forecasts are in the double digits and historical DGRs are above 20%. I’m not convinced the projected earnings estimates factor in the full benefit of tax reform. In addition, the portfolio’s beta (3-mo and since 1/1/17 inception) is at 1.0. So despite a growth tilt, the DGTR portfolio has comparable volatility to the S&P 500 while delivering higher total returns.





Macro Update

Rising Interest Rate Environment

The Federal Reserve raised the Fed Funds target rate to 1.75% in March, continuing the normalization of interest rates. With the economy remaining strong, the Fed has suggested a more aggressive pace. We’ve seen pullbacks in the telecom, consumer staples, and utilities compared to the S&P 500’s performance; the portfolio has little to no exposure in these interest-sensitive sectors.

Source: Google Finance.

The DGTR portfolio continues to favor higher-growth companies, as I believe higher-yield, slower-growth stocks will correct more or have more limited gains as rates rise toward 3%. Financials should realize increased investment income as short-term rates rise.

JP Morgan’s Q2 Guide to the Markets noted the market appears to expect a slower rise in interest rates. If the Fed sticks to its targets, the market may have some downward movement depending on how much it is discounting the likelihood of the Fed reaching 3% by the end of 2019.

Economic Trends

Since 2017, wage growth rebounded to over 4%. With the unemployment rate at a 17-year low of 4.1%, the labor market is tight and employers will need to keep wages competitive. Workers should have more in their pockets, which bodes well for consumer spending. Though there is an inflation risk to monitor, so far, trailing inflation hovers near 2% and forward expectations remain below 3%.

US Consumer Sentiment reached a 14-year high of 101.4 in March and the general trend continues upward since the 2008-2009 low. Higher confidence plus higher wages should lead to more spending to fuel the economy and support the consumer discretionary, financial, and transportation-related stocks in the portfolio.

Q1 Earnings

Initial Q1 earnings reports show a solid rise in revenue growth with 74% of S&P 500 companies beating their revenue estimates according to FactSet. 79% of S&P 500 companies reported a positive earnings surprise and the blended earnings growth rate so far is 23.2%. FactSet noted that if maintained, 23.2% would be the highest earnings growth since Q3 2010. With 12 DGTR companies reporting as of April 29, the average adjusted EPS growth for the portfolio was 23.6%. This includes HAS’ 77% decline. Excluding HAS, the other 11 positions averaged 33% growth year-over-year.

Double-digit earnings growth is expected through all of 2018. The highest Q1 growth rates are expected in the Energy (89%), Materials (41%), Technology (32%), Financial (27%) and Industrial (25%) sectors. The lowest expected growth is in Consumer Staples (9%) and Real Estate (7%) sectors. The portfolio is well-positioned, though I’d like to add CE to increase exposure to Materials. DGTR holds no Consumer Staples and its REIT holdings have higher growth rates and less interest-rate sensitivity than higher-yield REITs.

Closing Thoughts

While 2018 Q1 effectively yielded no return, considering the volatility in the market, politics, and the world, I’ll take it. I expect continued volatility until issues including the potential trade war with China and relations with Russia (Syrian conflict) are de-escalated. Recent events in North Korea were surprisingly positive, though tensions may rise in the Middle East depending on what happens with the Iran nuclear deal. Here at home, the US economy remains strong, earnings received a boost from tax reform, and the outlook for the rest of 2018 is very positive but we’ll have to keep an eye on the Fed’s interest rate activity.

Collectively, these factors brought stock market valuations to a more reasonable forward PE of 16. If the Fed stays on its course, PE ratios may compress a bit more. I continue to allocate to companies with higher earnings growth potential that are aligned with the trends of population growth (particularly middle class and seniors), cloud technology growth, and rising interest rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, DIS, HD, HAS, MPC, PFG, SYK, UNH, FLIR, BA, V, ACN, TXN, AMT, COR, JPM, ABBV, AMGN, FDX, ALL, AL, DWDP, CE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.